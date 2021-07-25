Deborah J. Cohan: “Nothing needs to be as perfect as you imagine”

Nothing needs to be as perfect as you imagine. Good enough can be really great!!

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Deborah J. Cohan.

Deborah J. Cohan, Professor of Sociology at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, is the author of Welcome to Wherever We Are: A Memoir of Family, Caregiving, and Redemption (Rutgers 2020). A public sociologist, she writes for Psychology Today, is a frequent contributor to Inside Higher Ed, and is regularly featured in national media including: CNN, MSN, Teen Vogue, Ms., USA Today, US News & World Report, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Cohan is trained in mindfulness and healing work, and facilitates Deep River workshops.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am an only child and was raised by my mother and father in Shaker Heights, a storied suburb outside of Cleveland, Ohio. We were an upper middle-class family, Jewish identified but not affiliated or practicing. Both politically progressive and ahead of their time in so many ways, my parents were each incredibly creative — -my mother, a most talented abstract painter and printmaker and an educator, and my father, an advertising executive who was more like a magician with words. After graduating from high school, I left Cleveland and lived in Madison, Wisconsin where I went to college and then moved to Austin, Texas for graduate school. At age 24, I moved to Boston, Massachusetts to earn a doctorate and lived there for eighteen years before I moved to my current home of South Carolina.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Actually, I have three favorite quotes! There are as follows:

“Be patient toward all that is unresolved in your heart. Try to love the questions themselves. Do not now seek the answers which cannot be given you because you would not be able to live them now. And the point is to live everything. Live the questions now. Perhaps, you will then gradually without noticing it, live along some distant day into the answer.” — -Rainer Maria Rilke

“There is a vitality, a life force, an energy,

a quickening, that is translated into action

And because there is only one of you in all time

this expression is unique

And if you block it, it will never exist though

any other medium and will be lost. . .

The world will not have it

It is not your business to determine how good

it is, nor how valuable, nor how it

compares to other expressions

It is your business to keep it yours, clearly

and directly. . .to keep the channel open

You do not even have to believe in yourself

or your work. . .You have to keep open and aware

directly to the urges that motivate you

Keep the channels open!” — -Martha Graham

“There’s a crack, a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.” — -Leonard Cohen

All three of these fabulous quotations remind me to follow my passion and inspire me to remain curious and open regardless of what life throws my way. And they simultaneously calm and energize me conveying the importance of showing loving kindness to myself.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Other people have always commented on my creativity, my ability to get others to open up about hard things, to cultivate enduring connections wherever I go, and my persistence and follow through. Because I am so open and curious, I am able to ask other people questions that cut to the heart of the matter and allow them to be vulnerable. I am able to hold space for that level of intensity. In my university teaching, students consistently remark about how much they benefit from the in-depth, edgy, respectful discussions I facilitate about highly charged issues. I want to share this story with you that really captures the intersection of these qualities.

Back in 2010, I was living in Boston and on a national job search. I was invited to the University of South Carolina Beaufort for a job interview. When it was time to leave, the executive administrative assistant at the time drove me to the airport. Upon getting out of her car, I went to unload my suitcase from her trunk and inquired about a bumper sticker she had. She then went on to tell me it was in honor and memory of her son who had died by suicide. I told her how sorry I was and that I knew and was friends with way too many people who were close to people who died by suicide. We wound up standing by her car talking for an hour and I almost missed my flight! A few days later, I was offered the job by her boss and wound up not taking it because I decided it was not yet time for me to make such a seismic move in my life; I intuited that first I needed to get divorced. Yet, I stayed in touch with this person who took me to the airport and with whom I had made a deep connection. Her name is Pat and she has become like an older sister to me; my mother met and adored her, and Pat even refers to her as mom.

As it turns out, in 2011, Pat wound up letting me know about another job that was to become available in 2012. I wasn’t sure that the search committee would ever reconsider me after I had turned them down but Pat encouraged me to apply. So, I did, and in late February 2012, I returned to the campus for an interview and felt it was a sort of homecoming. Again, I was offered the position and this time I accepted it! I have been working here since August 2012! My ability to connect, to be vulnerable and encourage others to be, my openness and curiosity, and my follow through and persistence have all benefitted me greatly in all facets of my life.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

For years, I was in graduate school, teaching as a contingent faculty member in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and counseling abusers in a battering intervention program in Boston. It was extremely demanding to juggle all of these things along with extensive commuting across state lines. I was doing this when I was dating and then newly married to my now ex-husband/still friend, and this was also the same time that my parents ended a 32-year marriage and my dad fell seriously ill and I became his main caregiver.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I remember very clearly having lunch with my mother at a restaurant between where she lived on Cape Cod and where I lived outside of Boston and revealing to her that I needed to get a divorce. I was in the middle of a national job search as well. At that moment, she looked at me and said, “Get out your sturdiest hiking boots because you’re about to scale the highest mountain.” She had done this. She had divorced my father at age 64 and got back together with her overnight camp sweetheart, moved from Cleveland to Cape Cod to be with him, and also significantly transitioned to a whole new style of how she produced art, shifting from abstract watercolor painting to bold printmaking. She saw what was at stake when feeling stuck, when living narrowly and not growing in the way you were meant to, and she knew the work involved in this sort of life transformation. I am always reminded of that fabulous quote from Anais Nin: “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” There’s a lot of talk about self-care these days but perhaps this is the epitome of self-care — -this attempt to honor your deepest sense of desire and to believe in yourself.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

What really changed for me when I moved to South Carolina was truly beginning to conceive of myself as a writer.

This was a long-held dream but I had been so busy in contingent academic positions and preoccupied with trying to find more secure employment that focusing on writing and publishing was not as front and center. But, since 2013, I have had remarkable success with writing and publishing. One of my best friends from graduate school describes my work at the university as a job within the context of a much larger career as a writer, and that feels right to me. I don’t identify as a pure academic; rather, I am very much a public sociologist, translating sociological concepts and ideas to the larger society.

I moved to South Carolina when I was a 42-year-old divorced woman, and after four and a half months, I met my partner, Mike. His immediate positive receptivity and sheer excitement about my writing invigorated me and helped push me to take risks. When he and I met, I had only written one chapter of what became my book that came out last year. As much as I wanted and intended to eventually write a book, it was not yet clear to me that I had one in the beginning stages. About six months later, I responded to a call for book chapters for an anthology about letting go. I wrote a brand-new chapter for that and it was accepted for publication. The book came out and a few months later, I heard from the editor that Utne Reader had selected my chapter for reprinting. Utne’s mission is to reprint the best from the alternative presses. I was elated! Writing that piece is what provided the foundation for me to craft my first book titled, Welcome to Wherever We Are: A Memoir of Family, Caregiving, and Redemption published by Rutgers University Press in 2020.

In the meantime, in April 2016, Psychology Today extended an invitation to me to write for them. From those articles, I have been invited for radio interviews and public lectures. And, I regularly contribute to Inside Higher Ed. These articles have captured the attention of college presidents, provosts, and faculty internationally from whom I regularly receive emails and requests for consultation.

Additionally, I have published in Teen Vogue, Ms. Magazine, The San Francisco Chronicle, and The Chicago Tribune. A sought-after expert in my field, I have been quoted in national publications including: CNN, MSN, Real Simple, Good Housekeeping, USA Today, US News & World Report, Cosmopolitan, Martha Stewart Weddings, Brides, Elite Daily, The Washington Post, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, NBC’s TODAY, Bankrate, Vox, Slate, Vice News, Huffington Post, Bustle, Romper, The Chronicle of Higher Education, and The Christian Science Monitor.

So, it wasn’t so much a single, specific trigger that changed things for me but rather a steady culmination of all this outward facing work that inspired greater confidence in me. I write because I want to be part of the larger cultural conversation and because writing is the best way I know how to think clearly.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

It wasn’t so much a new skillset as it was fully believing in and building on the skills and strengths I possess.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

My book is about caregiving for my father, a man who was at once adoring and abusive. Central thematic issues anchor the various stories I share in the book. These include: 1) meditating on what we hold onto and what we let go of; 2) how almost nothing is all good or all bad and the narrative of our lives is always blended; 3) how we navigate a labyrinth of unpredictability and ambivalence, resist fragmentation, and how we make ourselves whole; 4) how we think about a sense of home and place and how we ground ourselves to feel creative and purposeful; and 5) breaking silences and puncturing secrets to reveal deeper truths and to nurture a sense of voice. The very themes that permeate the intimate stories in my memoir now reverberate and guide my thinking about living in general.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt, it would be my husband, Mike. We met on Match almost nine years ago and have always lived two hours apart. When I was looking to meet someone, I indicated a mileage radius that was quite expansive given the area that I live in that is challenging for dating, to say the least. On the other hand, Mike had a mileage radius that was about the size of his backyard so while he showed up in my potential matches, I didn’t show up in his. So, I reached out to him first and after a few weeks we met for what was supposed to be lunch and left each other about eleven hours later! For me, it was love at first sight and when I got in the car, I felt deep in my bones that I would be spending the rest of my life with this man. He radiated a warmth, generosity of spirit, and ease of connection and trust that made me feel secure yet I still had all the butterflies of first dating. Believe it or not, I still feel all of this now — -complete security and trust, the sense that we are family to each other, a deep sense of passion and profound affection, and the knowledge that when I am with him, and even when I am not, I am home.

After our first date, he asked to read my writing, and his response was one of the greatest gifts I have ever received. He was so excited by it that his enthusiasm motivated me to want to write even more. He told me that he could envision us sitting at a coffeehouse as I write and he reads and then stopping to read my writing as I completed portions of it.

He is my forever muse, my favorite reader, and my best editor.

With Mike, anything seems possible and worth aiming for, worth hoping for, and certainly worth trying.

It turns out that these are essential elements of a writing life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Mike has helped me to keep my writing constantly moving. He encourages me not to endlessly dwell on something and to hit the send button. I send things out much sooner than I would have before. There was a time when my tendency toward perfectionism would deepen procrastination. Mike is the master of letting go, of not clinging to anything, and I can see how liberating it is. I realize now that I will continue to write more, my own ideas and thinking about issues will evolve, and I might wind up later disagreeing with an earlier perspective I had on something. I have grown increasingly more at ease with this. I try to exercise my writing muscles as much as possible; it is truly a case of use it or lose it.

People often ask me how am I able to write so much, and my response is always the same. In a word, “Mike.” And I try to make sure I have things in all stages of production. By that I mean that I might be thinking of a new project while writing another while also making the revisions on something else to submit to an editor while something else is about to be published. It’s like I’ve created an assembly line with myself to sustain a sense of flow. I know I feel so much better in my mind and body when this is happening rather than being stuck and stagnant, bogged down with loads of unexpressed and unarticulated ideas.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I think we all struggle with a sense of imposter syndrome at one point or another. Sometimes I feel much younger or even like a kid and in disbelief that I am grown up enough to do whatever it is. Also, as a writer, there is sometimes the feeling of “Who do I think I am to say this or to claim this?” Yet, I really try to remind myself of what I tell me students. I am always encouraging them to use their voices and to speak out, and in turn I realize I have the same obligation to use mine.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

As an only child, my friends are like family to me, and I have managed to cultivate webs of connection wherever I have lived. And, like I said, my mother and Mike were key players in cheering me on as I re-invented myself.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

For me, it was about developing a thick skin around rejection and persisting, believing in my work and my writing and continuing to send it out.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

It will all take so much longer than you think and hope, but it’s not a race, so try to enjoy the process. Dream, plan, and remember that the impermanence of life’s circumstances means anything can happen, and you can still realize your dreams. For example, I had always wanted to write a book. This was my passion project. And I was so excited that it came out on February 14, 2020. I had an extensive national book tour planned which of course got stunningly abbreviated in mid-March due to the pandemic. I was disappointed and frustrated for a few weeks and tried to let myself grieve, and then I tried to seize and create any opportunities I could over Zoom. I had to work with what I had. I had to make beauty out of chaos. I had to find light that would vanquish the darkness. Or as my mother would sing to me when I was a very little girl and stumbled and fell, “You’ve got to pick yourself up and start all over again.” These are really the theme songs of the book, and so once again I had to work to live them out. Cultivate balance, the joys of solitude, and self-care. I lead workshops on these issues and see how they are vital to professional success. Learn to let go. This is the main theme of my book and it remains a lifelong lesson. Nothing needs to be as perfect as you imagine. Good enough can be really great!!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We need a lot of movements to inspire and to bring goodness! Several months ago, I saw the remarkable documentary film. “The Social Dilemma” and came to have language for the extreme divisiveness that has resulted because of technology and how we get our news.

Another important movement is working to end all forms of violence, particularly violence against women, as that is so related to other forms of collective atrocity like mass shootings.

I would also love to see movements that shift our notions of time since over the years it feels like we are making choices based mostly on perceptions of what will save time, and all this rush and busyness has interfered with our ability to be and to live. I am concerned about what sort of lasting impact that will have on our psyche and our relationships.

And as an educator and a writer, I would love to see a movement to reclaim the value of education, not just with words but with action and real backing. It is one of our greatest resources, and it is in crisis.

Related to this, I would love to see movements to bring art to people, to make it more accessible and public, to make museums free, to have art and creativity infuse our very being. Watching others create art or make music or dance fuels our own creative process. It is the soul of humanity and we must support it.

Oh gosh, right now, I am dying to see my oldest and dearest friends again since the pandemic has made that impossible for so long!! But yes, there are so many prominent people I would love to meet and connect with! Here are some:

Brene Brown since former and current students remark about how much our work overlaps.

Ellen DeGeneres because I have a serious girl crush on her

Oprah Winfrey because she, too, values breaking silences on difficult topics and creating important conversations, and because she has gotten the American public to read

Maria Shriver because of her efforts to end Alzheimer’s and how this connects to my book.

Rosanne Cash because I adore her music and would love to talk about growing up with a creative and complicated dad.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Yes, absolutely! You can find me a number of ways! Please explore my website at www.deborahjcohan.com. My Facebook page is Deborah J Cohan Writing, and my Twitter handle is @CohanDebcohan. I am also on Instagram and LinkedIn. I would love to connect with you!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you for asking such interesting questions!