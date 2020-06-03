Deborah J. Cohan: “Dwell as near as possible to the channel in which your life flows”

As a part of my series about “Connecting With Yourself To Live With Better Relationships” I had the pleasure to interview Deborah J. Cohan. She is the author of the forthcoming memoir, Welcome to Wherever We Are: A Memoir of Family, Caregiving and Redemption (Rutgers University Press, February 2020). She is an Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort and her research and teaching interests include: gender-based violence, issues of the body and race, creative nonfiction, and education. Cohan’s work has appeared in numerous academic and non-academic publications. Cohan is the author of the popular blog “Social Lights” for Psychology Today, she is a regular contributor to Inside Higher Ed, and she is often quoted in major media outlets. She earned a B.A. in Sociology and a certificate in Women’s Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a M.A. in Sociology at the University of Texas-Austin, a joint M.A. in Sociology and Women’s Studies and a Ph.D. in Sociology from Brandeis University. Learn more about her at deborahjcohan.com (this site will be live in the next few months!).

Thank you so much for joining us! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory as to what brought you to this specific career path.

From the time I was a very little girl, I was interested in issues of inequality. In college I became interested in sociology because it gives language and voice to social inequalities, conditions, arrangements, and rituals that can otherwise go unspoken and unnamed. As a child, I loved writing and was raised in a home where reading and writing and speaking were always valued.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you hope that they might help people along their path to self-understanding or a better sense of wellbeing in their relationships?

Yes, absolutely!I wrote a memoir, Welcome to Wherever We Are: A Memoir of Family, Caregiving and Redemption and I am excited to share that it will be published in February 2020! The combination of my personal story and rich expertise in the field of family trauma can ultimately help reduce suffering for others. I grapple with what it means to provide care giving for an elderly and ill parent who was both adoring and abusive. It is a personal and public meditation on what we hold onto, what we let go of, how we remember others and ultimately how we’re remembered. At its heart center, it is also a story of love and redemption. I look at my relationship with my father and how I was able to cope as a caregiver for him in the last years of his life when, suddenly, he became most vulnerable. At once a very personal story chronicling intense love, fear and ambivalence, my experience speaks to a phenomenon that is far more universal as more and more people are juggling caregiving for ill and elderly parents against the backdrop of their own family dynamics. Taking mundane, everyday objects, activities, or events that we rely on to do our lives or to make sense of our lives, I use these to reveal and unpack extraordinarily complicated and richly layered life issues including marriage, divorce, only children, trauma, grief, illness, loss, death, race, class and gender. And, in the end, it is very much about how we might come to live our own lives better in and through grief and healing.

I am also at work on a second book designed to give college students and their parents insight into the campus experience through the lens of a seasoned professor. In the book, I deal with lots of issues related to wellbeing — -body image, intimate relationships, recovery from assault, etc.

Do you have a personal story that you can share with our readers about your struggles or successes along your journey of self-understanding and self-love? Was there ever a tipping point that triggered a change regarding your feelings of self acceptance?

I think that the long process of caregiving for my father and then the act of writing about all of this have helped me to accept my life and myself. Also, for me, turning 40 was pivotal and being in my forties has been the best decade. I feel more true to myself and my needs and dreams. And, for me, falling in love again at the age of 42 was huge; my partner, Mike gets me as I am and his support and generosity have helped me to love and care for myself more as well. And, believe it or not, every morning for almost seven years, he has sent me an email (we live two hours apart) and the distance he goes for me is truly special!

According to a recent study cited in Cosmopolitan, in the US, only about 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women are “very satisfied with their appearance.” Could you talk about what some of the causes might be, as well as the consequences?

Sure, I would be happy to. This topic really intrigues me. At the university I teach Sociology of the Body and so I talk about these issues all the time with my students. This is an odd time because we are steeped in a society of narcissism, the age of the selfie and simultaneously so much self-loathing.

Allow me to share some personal stuff here as well — -I came of age amidst the release of Jane Fonda’s Workout Book and Wendy Stehling’s, Thin Thighs In Thirty Days. This was in the early 80s. I was just 13. By day, my mom and I attempted many of the exercises together in front of her bedroom mirror. By night, my mom crawled into bed with these fitness bibles to study them. I got very clear messages that this body project was indeed a project, that it was something women undertook, often privately, painfully and obsessively, that mothers and daughters could bond, as well as compete and judge each other, over dieting and exercise, and that these images of perfect, slender bodies were the ones to which I would need to aspire.

Years later in college, it seemed as though every woman around me was struggling with eating problems. My roommate suffered from bulimia and its rampant destruction of her body for years until she was forced to drop out when the repeated cycles of binging and purging nearly destroyed her. Our neighbors across the hall also had eating problems; in fact, in a suite of four women, one woman had anorexia, one was a compulsive overeater, and the third suffered from both anorexia and bulimia. Women were waging war on their bodies all around me, and I wanted to make sense of these self-harm strategies as important forms and manifestations of internal and self-directed rage.

Since college, I have engaged in research and work in the community that focuses on intimacy and violence, and assault, and exploring these issues always leads me back to issues of the body, to what we store in our bodies, to how we wield our bodies with force, or acquiesce, or resist with our bodies.

How is something as seemingly private and intimate and natural as our body also a public issue related to the social structure? Our bodies are mediated by messages from social institutions such as family, school, media, government, etc. Consequently, we can say that the body is socially and culturally constructed, and is the product of complex social arrangements and processes.

In the book, A Hunger So Wide and So Deep: American Women Speak Out on Eating Problems, Becky Thompson (1994) argues that women’s eating problems often begin, at least, as orderly responses to gravely unequal, chaotic and disorderly structural conditions such as racism, poverty, trauma, etc. If one conceives of the body as home, as a form of sacred space, then Thompson’s analysis is compelling for seeing how much of women’s eating problems may be related to a sense of metaphorical homelessness within one’s own body.

There is a contradictory reality and paradoxical experience of the obese in our culture: they are simultaneously hypervisible in terms of their size and also invisible because of how they are marginalized and oppressed.

The issue of visibility is gendered since women are socialized to get pleasure from people thinking of them as tiny and taking up less and less space. Today, we see girls and women aspire to be a size zero or even a double zero. But if zero is nothing, why would we aspire to be that which does not exist?

In a culture where the size zero phenomenon figures prominently in adolescent females and women’s consumer culture, albeit next to warnings about an epidemic of obesity, the juxtaposition oddly makes sense though — -obesity exists as a form of social control exerting fear that if you do this or that, you, too, might become part of this dreaded social category.

As cheesy as it might sound to truly understand and “love yourself,” can you share with our readers a few reasons why it’s so important?

I really don’t think it’s cheesy at all!! Maybe the shift is in the fact that we need to stop seeing it as cheesy and instead regard it as essential and pivotal since it truly is! We show up to our lives more vibrantly and intensely and we show up for loving others well when we have shown ourselves great love and tenderness. Loving ourselves can also help us to become more honest and open communicators. If we stay true to loving ourselves, we are in a better position to communicate our authentic needs and desires with another person, and they in turn have more information for how to care for us in a way that feels good.

Why do you think people stay in mediocre relationships? What advice would you give to our readers regarding this?

I think people stay in mediocre relationships because of the paradox of fear and safety. By this I mean that it is often scary to make big changes or to articulate our needs in a relationship. And it often feels safer to stay. We live in a society that does not value solitude and aloneness enough and people come to believe that it’s better to be in a mediocre relationship rather than no relationship at all. This couldn’t be farther from the truth since it is complete agony to be lonely unfulfilled, and bored inside a relationship. I have come to live by this quote from Anais Nin: “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.”

When I talk about self-love and understanding I don’t necessarily mean blindly loving and accepting ourselves the way we are. Many times self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions, to realize perhaps where we need to make changes in ourselves to be better not only for ourselves but our relationships. What are some of those tough questions that will cut through the safe space of comfort we like to maintain, that our readers might want to ask themselves? Can you share an example of a time that you had to reflect and realize how you needed to make changes?

Self-care is at the very root of self-love and understanding. Self-care is a radical act. Many of us are in careers where we are often in performative mode — always hyperconnected and available. Self-care then becomes a form of radical resistance. With workloads, salaries and so much else often distributed unequally across gender and racial lines, pushing for self-care is also a social justice issue.

A lot of times our workplaces and the work we do can leave us feeling alienated. The act of engaging in self-care has the transformative possibility of freedom, connecting us back to ourselves, our own creative process and the relationships we most cherish. Through reclaiming our time, our priorities and ourselves, we can move farther along on the path toward clarity, wholeness and survival.

It’s OK to not always be available. Unfortunately, the ethos of the business and consumer model in so many industries has led to feeling like we are each operating a 24-hour store.

Have you ever called to get an appointment with a physician and the receptionist invites you to come in on the doctor’s surgery day because it works better for you? Of course not. Remember to claim your own “surgery” days whether it be for your writing, art, etc! Creativity is stifled when other people are calling all the shots on our schedules.

Years ago, when I was working on my dissertation, adjunct teaching at multiple campuses in two different states, and working as a counselor with violent men, a dear friend who left academe when it literally made her sick gave me what has become unforgettable and indispensable advice. She told me, “Guard your time. Be ruthless about that. Be like a mama bear protecting your cub.”

Do everything in your power to salvage and preserve your creativity, autonomy, and flexibility. Ask for a schedule that works with the rhythms of your creative life as well as possible.

Perfect the art of saying no, and practice setting boundaries. For me, saying no early and often has been hard won, and I’m still working on it. As a young girl and woman, I learned to be hyperresponsive — to acquiesce to others’ demands and to be self-sacrificial. At some point, I realized I did not want to measure my career and my life by phone calls and emails returned or getting involved in projects because someone else thought they were good ideas.

Now, when I consider any invitations for projects and other tasks, I think before I give the knee-jerk yes, and especially the yes expected of women. Pause and reflect. Ask yourself if responding positively will serve you well and benefit your life trajectory. Discern when to say yes and when to say no. Both can be done with heart.

Recently, I was at another university offering my self-care workshops, and the organizer asked me if I would be interested in collaborating with her on an encyclopedia on family violence. When I returned home a few days later, I sent her an email thanking her for the offer and letting her know that, in the spirit of being consistent with what I had shared in the workshop, I had to decline. The truth is, while I would love to collaborate with my colleague and friend, I have never understood who reads encyclopedias and knew that was not the best use of my creative energy. If I had agreed, I would have wound up resenting the project as just one more thing. In moments like that, I am reminded of Henry David Thoreau’s comment “Dwell as near as possible to the channel in which your life flows.”

We can say no in ways that still show an ethic of care for others. Last year, a small group of faculty members got together to try to start a mentoring initiative, something I applaud and deeply support. They sent an email to assess interest and to invite everyone to an initial meeting of mentors and mentees on a Sunday afternoon. I responded that I would love to serve as a mentor but was unwilling to meet on weekends. As a mentor, part of the message I would want to impart to junior faculty would be the life-sustaining quality of balance and self-care, which runs counter to having Sunday meetings.

How we nourish ourselves — -physically and emotionally — -reveals a lot. Our time here is not limitless and that we need to consider how to consciously limit how much we give to the institutions in which we work. We need time to eat nutritious foods, exercise, play, rest, reflect, stretch and grow in our lives away from work. Take a 10-minute sabbatical every day. Reflect on what truly sustains you. Honor the power of sacred solitude and silence. Constantly being tethered to devices can be draining. Get into nature, connect to the world beyond yourself and your work, and relish in wonder and hope. We all need to do that more. It is a way to be kinder to ourselves.

So many don’t really know how to be alone, or are afraid of it. How important is it for us to have, and practice, that capacity to truly be with ourselves and be alone (literally or metaphorically)?

There is an important difference between loneliness and solitude; as a result, too many are perfecting loneliness and not sharpening the tools to appreciate solitude. It’s good practice try to “be here now” to quote Buddhist monk Ram Dass, and to think through how to sit with, and be in closer touch with, difficult feelings.

In your experience, what should a) individuals and b) society, do to help people better understand themselves and accept themselves?

There are many things we can do which can raise our levels of self-awareness and self-acceptance. One valuable tool is working with a highly skilled therapist who is specifically well-versed in the issues and dynamics with which you are struggling.

Another helpful tool is writing and journaling.

And, I think another powerful modality is walking alone, taking in nature and thinking through issues by yourself. In my own experience, I can think of many walking paths I have frequented over the years in the various states in which I have lived, and I feel tremendous gratitude for those winding paths on which I meandered and continued to come back to myself. The lakeshore path in Madison, Town Lake in Austin, Lake Waban in Wellesley, the Espanade in Boston, and the beaches and nearby walkways in South Carolina live inside me and have affected my ways of seeing and being in the world.

What are 5 strategies that you implement to maintain your connection with and love for yourself, that our readers might learn from? Could you please give a story or example for each?

Walking

Writing

Solitude — -which involves saying no more often to give myself the gift of alone time.

Connection

Travel

Examples are embedded in previous responses!

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources for self-psychology, intimacy, or relationships? What do you love about each one and how does it resonate with you?

– Anne Lamott, Almost Everything: Notes on Hope

-Abby Seixas, Finding the Deep River Within: A Woman’s Guide to Recovering Balance and Meaning in Everyday Life

These books are more than self-help; they are more like sitting with an old, trustworthy, dear friend who is willing to be vulnerable, who helps us chip away at our own armor, and lets us feel more ease, expanse and joy in ourselves and in the world. Plus, I love books where it is possible to read snippets and fragments here and there, to dip and out, similar to visiting with a friend and returning again and again. Intricate plots with tons of characters don’t hold my attention. The plot of life is intriguing enough, and I enjoy essays, poems, memoir, etc. that help us embrace the plot of our lives by encouraging our curiosity and vulnerability.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Maybe we’ll inspire our readers to start it…

Wow, what a question!!! There’s so much! I would say a movement that inspires people to express their emotions, their love and their gratitude. Connected to that would be a movement to really and truly educate and ensure healthier relationships, free of the oppressiveness of coercion, control and violence. I would also like to see a movement that embraces the ambiguity of life rather than the black and white absolutism that is so much a part of the culture. Most of life is blended and we live in the gray area. For example, as a teenager and when I was in my twenties, I bought into the idea of happiness being a state of mind I could work to achieve. I now see how impermanence and ambiguity mark our lives most of the time and how happiness is not an end state that lasts 24/7 but it is here and there, big and small. It’s a more forgiving way to think and to be.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that you use to guide yourself by? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life and how our readers might learn to live by it in theirs?

In fact, I have these posted on my office door at the university!

“Be patient toward all that is unresolved in your heart. Try to love the questions themselves. Do not now seek the answers which cannot be given you because you would not be able to live them now. And the point is to live everything. Live the questions now. Perhaps, you will then gradually without noticing it, live along some distant day into the answer.”

Rainer Maria Rilke

“There is a vitality, a life force, an energy,

a quickening, that is translated into action

And because there is only one of you in all time

this expression is unique

And if you block it, it will never exist though

any other medium and will be lost. . .

The world will not have it

It is not your business to determine how good

it is, nor how valuable, nor how it

compares to other expressions

It is your business to keep it yours, clearly

and directly. . .to keep the channel open

You do not even have to believe in yourself

or your work. . .You have to keep open and aware

directly to the urges that motivate you

Keep the channels open!”

Martha Graham