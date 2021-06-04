Deborah Goldberg of BuyAutoInsurance.com: “Recognizing signs of stress”

To handle time zone differences, we make sure every daily task has a specific morning and evening deadline, and message our team members an hour before they are due if they haven’t been completed. Having standard due dates and due times make it easier for employees to remember when things are due.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a remote team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Deborah Goldberg.

Deborah Goldberg is a finance and insurance expert for BuyAutoInsurance.com. She manages a remote team of 19 people while working remotely herself from Illinois.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I’m a team lead, administrator and finance writer who’s lived in three states and worked in administrative, financial, and insurance jobs.

I grew up in California with five siblings and a host of rotating animals including a dog, parakeet, turtle, several fish, several more chickens, and a few stray cats. As a homeschooled kid who took long-distance accredited classes, I was used to remote school and work even before I entered college, so I was ahead of the game when my job switched to remote work during the pandemic.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I once tracked down a writer of mine I had never met in person who wasn’t responding to my emails at a writing convention we both happened to be attending. I got them to promise to send me their project by the end of the day after surprising them after a panel they were helping to lead.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started working in insurance I didn’t actually know that gaps in auto coverage could affect your later premiums — the last year I had a large gap in my insurance coverage while I wasn’t driving, so that was a bit embarrassing to admit!

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

Check in regularly, but don’t overwhelm your employees with conversation and demand constant feedback. Employees will feel they are being micro-managed and overworked if you try to force them into healthy habits, ironically.

The most important thing is to let employees know that they are valued and that their work is helping your company. This gives employees the confidence that they are a necessary part of the company and not someone that will be easily replaced.

When employees feel they are valued and that they deserve the pay and breaks from work they get, they will be more likely to take breaks and bring up issues with burnout.

Make sure your employees feel they are financially supported by your company, not only through paychecks, but also with their health insurance and retirement funds. This lets them trust your company’s ability to give back to them what they give you.

If your employees feel that they are always being pushed to be more productive, increase their output, or give more of themselves than they have to spare, they will feel that their position in the company is precarious no matter how long they’ve been there. This promotes overexertion and burnout as they try to compensate for a perceived lack of productivity.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

I have been managing remote teams for the last 2 years. Even before COVID hit, in my prior job, I largely communicated with my teams remotely, so it didn’t change too much of my process.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

Challenge #1: Lack of physical conversation cues

It can be difficult to understand if someone is upset, annoyed, tired, or happy when communicating solely through text-based messages or even through video calls. Often people are extremely awkward through video or at least a bit self-conscious.

I had an experience where I thought one person I was communicating with was mad or annoyed with me, but then I realized that we both just had slightly different typing styles and I was misinterpreting their punctuation as being more aggressive than it was!

Challenge #2: Difficulty establishing relationships

When I worked in an office, I would create natural relationships with those who I worked next to or in proximity with. Simply being in the same space as another person creates a natural camaraderie. Online, it is much harder to make those connections, but this is not necessarily a bad thing!

Humans are naturally social creatures, and a part of that sociality is the fact that we like to befriend those in our space. However, it can sometimes be a drain on our emotional and social energy to create bonds with those who aren’t in our ‘space’. Because of this, remote teams can find that putting in the effort to create relationships is harder.

Challenge #3: Recognizing signs of stress

The downside to the lack of personal contact in remote work is that it can be much harder to pick up on signs that someone is being overworked or burnt out. This means that, while there could be an emotional benefit to not having to put on your social persona every day at work, the lack of face-to-face interaction can lead to people burning out without any support just because their managers don’t recognize it.

We had an employee leave our company because they were feeling so stressed and overworked by their hours, but because they didn’t communicate this me or the other supervisors, we had no idea. We made sure to let the rest of our employees know that we care about helping them meet their needs, and that we wanted to hear if they were having struggles or needed an hour adjustment.

This also affected how I treat employees who fall through on occasional, low-priority tasks.

Challenge #4: Different Time Zones

Because my team is in different time zones, we can sometimes have some issues with projects and short-term tasks not being done by their deadlines due to time zone differences and people forgetting what time zone tasks are completed in.

We had a slight issue last month with an employee who thought they weren’t being paid for certain hours worked, but then we realized that their payroll software was showing different monthly amounts because of the two-hour timezone difference; part of their time had been clocked in a different month for them!

Challenge # 5: Establishing expectations

Sometimes, especially when management and priorities change, people can be caught out of the loop regarding their job expectations. It is extremely important for employees to know exactly what is expected of them, and sometimes remote work turns us all into distant automatons, making it hard to realize when certain needs haven’t been met.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

I’ve found that the issue of no face-to-face physical cues can be addressed by adopting a more professional and clear style of communication.

While you can of course become more casual and personal as you get to know members of your team, many friendly cues can be lost through online communication, and a more formal style puts your team at ease because they can be more certain of what is being communicated.

Our company has created casual chat channels in our Slack workplace where team members are encouraged to chat and be friendly with each other. This has helped to create some of those interpersonal relationships and bolster the sense of camaraderie that remote teams often lack.

The best way to recognize signs of stress is to be supportive when employees do express any amount of tiredness or let you know that they are running behind on tasks. Regular check-ins and confidence boosting conversations are also a big help.

While it is important to make sure things are done on time, meeting deadlines is easier when your employees don’t feel shamed for falling behind. This lets them feel comfortable in sharing when they are burned out, letting you reorganize tasks to meet deadlines.

To handle time zone differences, we make sure every daily task has a specific morning and evening deadline, and message our team members an hour before they are due if they haven’t been completed. Having standard due dates and due times make it easier for employees to remember when things are due.

Establishing expectations just requires upfront and regular, positive communication. Be clear about your needs and where the employee fits in the company structure — this promotes a sense of ownership and an understanding of how their actions affect the company.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

I always try to follow the “sandwich method.” I give two sets of positive comments with the negative criticism sandwiched within. I also try to make it clear why this feedback is given and that the employee’s work is still appreciated and needed.

I find it also helps to be open and honest about why certain feedback is or isn’t given. It really helps employees feel more confident about where they stand.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

Over email, I recommend avoiding any harsh punctuation like exclamation points. Also avoid asking questions, as that can come off as passive aggressive. Being direct is usually the best option, but make sure your directness avoids laying blame or shaming or embarrassing someone.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Teams that used to work together that are now separated by remote work may struggle with interacting through video calls and chats and may even miss the physical presence of the other members. Encourage people to share their thoughts and feelings with their team leads so that each team can organically create solutions that make everyone feel comfortable.

Letting teams take breaks together and do online games (like Uno or Pictionary) can be a great way to get people laughing and enjoying the time they spend together like they would in person.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Give your team specific topics to share and talk about and create team channels or groups where people can chat and feel more relaxed. With one of my teams, we had different members submit a “question of the day” so we could ask a different one each morning, sparking a lively discussion about favorite bands, cars, and vacation spots.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Since so many are working remotely, now is a great time to reduce your carbon footprint and cut back on the driving you do. Many insurance companies even offer lower premiums or pay-as-you-go insurance, where the less you drive, the cheaper your premiums are. I think providing more services like this that reward people for less driving would be a huge benefit to society.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“With great responsibility comes great need to take a nap.”

Sometimes we need to let ourselves take a break and relax! Remote workers especially tend to push themselves harder to make up for not being in the office, and it’s important to remember that you are allowed to take breaks.

Thank you for these great insights!