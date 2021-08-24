Deb Waterman Johns of SCOUT: “Make great hires”

Make great hires. Another really important part of building a lifestyle brand is a dedicated team. We have an incredible, primarily female, population on our team. They are anywhere from college interns, through advanced stages of their careers, having worked in a number of places, but a team is the essence of what a lifestyle brand could be to life. The internal team needs to be dynamic. It needs to be passionate. It needs to be collaborative. It needs to be happy. It needs to be a group that likes each other. If you can create an environment that authentically seeps out to your customers in that niche market that you’ve identified, you can’t really hide that it’s authentically that.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Deb Waterman Johns.

Deb Waterman Johns is the co-founder and chief creative officer of SCOUT, a family-owned, Washington, DC based brand know for colorful, stylish and affordable bags designed to help the modern woman (or man) stay organized and carry all the stuff they need to navigate their busy lives. Whether it be a trip to the grocery store, a vacation to the Nantucket beaches, or that yoga class you’ve been dreaming about, SCOUT has the perfect bag for you. Limited-edition patterns are released only once per season, ensuring every seasonal SCOUT collection is fresh, on-trend, and in-demand. SCOUT offers a full spectrum of bags to meet every need, from coolers, lunch boxes, totes, and purses to wallets, duffels, toiletry bags, backpacks, and more.

Deb is a force to be reckoned with 40+ years in fashion and business, and brings her magnetic energy, lively personality and keen eye for trends with her everywhere she goes. She is a true storyteller with a knack for capturing any audience with endless advice and anecdotes from her world travels and experience working her way up the fashion/business totem pole. She’s brought SCOUT from a side hustle to household name, available across the country, by knowing her strengths, and she can tell your readers how to build a successful brand.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Connecticut, Michigan and California, then back to Pennsylvania by the time I was in fourth grade, I’m the middle child — older sister, younger brother. And I learned resiliency. I learned how to land on my feet having to start over again. We moved around the country because my father was transferred with his work. I think that it was at the time, probably harder than it was good, but as I look back on it, it really teaches you how to just be strong and figure out ways to build your confidence, meet new people and take advantage of where you’re living for all it has to offer. So that’s something that was really important. Once I got to Pittsburgh, I was selected to go to art classes that were free of charge for public school kids and my instructor taught Warhol. This guy was legendary and I learned the discipline of art in his classes for five years every Saturday. It was a unique and incredible experience. And then I went to a high school that was a massive public high school. They had just built a fine arts wing and in those days that did not happen and I was able to literally learn how to flat pattern and make costumes for all the plays. It also had had a very, very diverse sports world. And in those days, not a lot of women my age were playing sports and we were able to do that because of the facilities. So it was quite unique in the way it landed.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

I had great inspiration from my art classes, but I was a little frustrated because it wasn’t three-dimensional enough. I didn’t want to just keep drawing and not have it mean something. When I had to take home economics in seventh grade and learned how to sew, I understood that I could draw something and then turn it into clothing. And that was absolutely an “aha” moment and I started making all my own clothes. By the time I was in high school, I didn’t buy much. I made almost everything. And I was making young designers like Betsy Johnson, sophisticated designers, like Pierre Velma. I was making 50% of my clothing, particularly for special occasions all the way through my time in New York, the early years in New York. So it was a great way to have a unique blend of various talents and interests and create that career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I left Vogue, I went to a very small accessories firm run by a 21 year old girl and her father. She was incredibly talented, but just honestly so eccentric that it just was very challenging to work with her. I was told I would need to be in Texas once a month for a week, and I would be helping to design and source and, you know, create the flavor of the line. Well, I ended up being in Texas for almost an entire summer, and Dallas was as hot as, you know what, in the summer! And it was very clear that they did not want me to be remote in those days.- that was unheard of. They wanted me to be in Texas. So a friend of mine called me up one day from down there and she said, listen, they’re going to fire you unless you move to Dallas. This was after 10 and a half months. So I said, well, let him fire me because I’m not moving to Dallas. That was not the original plan. So I sat there, and they fired me and then they rehired me as a consultant. I wouldn’t call it necessarily a mistake. It was a detour, I think most mistakes are detours.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Shawshank Redemption is probably my favorite one of my favorite movies, Love Actually, is the other one. When he looks at his friend in the yard and says, “You got a choice, you get busy living or get busy dying,” and I think that I walked around a long time on this planet and you realize that you have one shot and you just have to make it work. You’ve got to do whatever you can to advance and be in a dynamic world. And so I think that that was something that resonated with me very much as a message in life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You mean other than Carolyn Manzo saying “Put it this way before I like you. I don’t like you.” No, I’m just kidding! Well, from Shawshank Redemption — “You get busy living, you get busy dying,” is honestly something that I think about a lot because there are people who get stuck and there are people who just can’t make moves that make their life feel more authentically satisfying and exciting and so they get stuck. I think it’s a metaphor for just knowing that you’ve got one shot and if you need to make a change, make a change and live life the way that is the most joyous and dynamic for yourself.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, let’s define our terms. How do you define a Lifestyle Brand? How is a Lifestyle Brand different from a normal, typical brand?

A lifestyle brand touches on a lot of different aspects of the customer’s world. So if you’re looking at wanting to be a part of someone’s life and their lifestyle, you need to look at the various products that will enable them to live their life more authentically or easily. So you start to look at product that can support different things that they do in their life that gives them the fulfillment that they are looking for. And so if we start with bags and then we go into storage, for instance, that’s a home category. And then how can we add to that home area with other things that might make home life even more exciting and dimensional? So I think there are a lot of things that a lifestyle brand does. It’s more sort of the full picture, the full build-out. You can start with one group of products, a small product, and just push out from there and see what your customer wants from you. The same colors, the same patterns, the same high function, great value.. What can you give them that they’re looking for, that they wants from you? Because they trust your look, your authenticity, your ability to interpret product that they love in their life.

What are the benefits of creating a lifestyle brand?

I think the benefits are that you continue to diversify, continue to refine what you do well and anticipate what you can add to that array of products that will strengthen you as a brand that people recognize that people go to for function and fashion and add value. I think that it strengthens the base.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved Lifestyle Brand? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

I think in my days in early fashion, it was Ralph Lauren because Ralph Lauren really wanted to create a rarefied world. It was like make believe. He didn’t live or come from that world. He wanted to create a place where people could feel luxury, they could feel beauty, they could feel anything from the bed linens to the China, to the shoes, the bags, the clothing, the books. He really created a backdrop for a rarefied life. Now, whether you want it to live life or not, that’s not the point. The point is that for those who wanted that, that curated lifestyle, or at least to have a room in their home or to have their home feel like a beautiful oasis, that they were sort of so happy to be in, is to me success. So I think Ralph was the master at doing that before anybody else really did.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a lifestyle brand that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

I think the idea is that you have to know what you love and how you can translate that to others. So if it’s color, if it’s pattern, if it’s function, how do you look at that and not make it exclusively something that you will identify with but that a much broader group of, of women will say, well, you know what, I don’t know what I did until I had this great product and you are then filling a niche for them that they didn’t even necessarily know existed until they saw your work.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a lifestyle brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The common mistakes that we have seen people make when they are developing a lifestyle brand would be that they, number one, don’t really know who their customer is. Who is really already buying and getting excited about your product and what are they looking for? So they don’t really do their due diligence on who the customer is. I think the other thing is that they diversify too fast. Some companies are so anxious to become something more than what they start out as then they jump too quickly into a product that they have no experience with or no expertise with, and it can be what will take them down. I think that that’s something that I’ve seen happen versus being an expert at a smaller pool of things, getting your foot in there and then extending it outward.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a lifestyle brand that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Do your due diligence on whether what you’re thinking about fills a void in the marketplace is actually sustainable. Can you do this at the right price, in the right way, with the right support that it’s not going to be sort of a one and done situation. How do you have that continuous development engagement? And you have to do a little bit of research on the front end to know that you have someone that could work with you. You take your vision, they support it with the manufacturing, and then you have something that can sort of come together authentically. I think that’s really important here.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Fill a void. The first thing you have to do is to create a brand that fills a niche. Create a brand that no other brand out there is doing in quite the same way. When I bought these bags made out of polypropylene from a very sort of utilitarian source in Chinatown for 3.25 dollars and I put them at my pop up for 20 dollars and I put a sign on them “perfect family, bulk bag for the summer” kind of thing. And when they sold for 20 dollars, I realized that people were so excited about what I was excited about, and we were filling a niche. We were filling the need for a bag that was lightweight, durable. They held a lot and were just easy to use, folded flat, easy to put it away, and it wasn’t pretty in the material I bought it, but that was the least important thing at that moment. All of those other things are most important. We knew with that fabric and that reaction that we had something that was exciting and we were going to fill a niche in the market at a great price, a great capacity, a great utility, and also that credible, lightweight versatility.

Know your customer. Go out and find out who is that customer that wants to align with you, not only the direct customer, but also retailers or anybody else that wants to sell for you. We had no idea how loyal many of our customers were until we actually had interactions with some of these women and they have admitted that they cannot get enough SCOUT Bags and have become collectors. You have this loyalty building behind your brand with a customer that, you want to do the best for them. So if you say to her, “I’ve got you covered, I’m going to keep delivering what you’re looking for,” that builds a very successful lifestyle brand. A woman that we ran into at a gas station saw our ‘SCOUT1’ license plate, came over to the side door and said, “Wait, wait, are you SCOUT Bags?” And I said, “Hi, I’m Deb co-founder of SCOUT.” And she literally backed away with her hands over her mouth, gasping and said, “I’ve got to go call my girlfriend right now. I can’t believe I’m meeting the people who make SCOUT Bags!” That is the extreme example of someone who truly appreciates the type of lifestyle feel that we’re trying to convey to the marketplace that makes it all worthwhile. So knowing your customer, understanding their loyalty and wanting to be there for them through all of the range of needs and wants within your lifestyle capabilities.

Make great hires. Another really important part of building a lifestyle brand is a dedicated team. We have an incredible, primarily female, population on our team. They are anywhere from college interns, through advanced stages of their careers, having worked in a number of places, but a team is the essence of what a lifestyle brand could be to life. The internal team needs to be dynamic. It needs to be passionate. It needs to be collaborative. It needs to be happy. It needs to be a group that likes each other. If you can create an environment that authentically seeps out to your customers in that niche market that you’ve identified, you can’t really hide that it’s authentically that. We had a great person who still works with us, who said to me when she joined the company, “This is not a job, this is a career. And I want to be here for a very long time.” And that stood out to me as someone who can grow with us.

Reading and reacting to the culture and to the world. What is out there? What is shifting? What is changing in the marketplace? How do you read every act to things that are world issues or cultural shifts or fashion influences?. And one of the things that we did that was a read and react situation was when COVID came upon us we realized we had cotton fabric that was sitting in small quantities, unused. We said, why not take that cotton fabric and turn it into masks? It was an opportunity that built out our lifestyle offering with an accessory that nobody knew they were going to need every day until everybody needed it. And we had great success in not only upcycling some of our fabric that would have otherwise been our shelf for a very long time to really helping our customers feel like they were covered literally and figuratively and with some fashion and with some fun and with a real SCOUT feel.

A vision for the future. Having the design capabilities and threshold to continue your look, your feel, your impression on more and more types of products. We started with our bags and we morphed that to accessories, coolers and storage. But beyond that, we’re now looking at home, we’re looking at candles, we’re looking at a number of other types of product that we believe because we are a color and print based company and they can belong on other canvases. And so we have to have the design capabilities and vision to be able to imagine, what does lifestyle really look like?

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There’s something to be said for a movement where every day, if you think about one thing you could do for one person that would make their life either in that moment or in that day, or in a bigger way, better, that you just do it. And it could be as simple as holding a door, even if it’s not convenient for you. If you have to stay another 15 seconds to keep the door open for somebody, because they’ve got their arms full and you keep it open. Noticing someone in your community who is underserved and what does it look like they need, do they need a SCOUT bag to put their stuff in because they are not living in any kind of a shelter, do they need food? Or I’m walking by a little takeout place to get something for that person to eat. I think at the end of the day, if everybody believed that small things added up to big things, then we would have a much better community.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

The person that comes into my head that I think is fascinating because she started with nothing and has become so many different things is Sarah Jessica Parker. And I actually met her many, many years ago, but I have such admiration for the fact that she came out of an underserved world. She went on Broadway. She became this iconic New York city girl, which I was that same kind of young woman landing in New York, going to the clubs, getting the work done during the day. And she has navigated having a family and a long-term marriage. She has now taken her talents and has done great things with charities that she supports. She now has a successful shoe line and continues to understand that the world is her oyster. And there’s something about a New York woman, about what she actually did in her life and about how grounded she is, how terribly grounded, but also how terribly out there she is, which is amazing. And she just seems to keep her compass and her authenticity.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.