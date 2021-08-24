Deb Schell Of Find Calm Here: “Awareness ”

Awareness — Tap into the current network for support, networking, and building new relationships. I thought that I needed a large email list, tons of social media followers, and to have an audience before I launched my online business — but the truth is I can use my existing network of peers, network at events, and connect with people in a variety of online spaces to build my client list, grow my business, and learn about my ideal client.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Deb Schell, Founder of Find Calm Here LLC. Deb Schell is the founder of Find Calm Here LLC, an online consulting agency supporting entrepreneurs, founders, creators, and speakers as they build, launch, and grow a paid online membership. As a community strategist, Deb helps clients find calm in the community-building process through the CALMER Method of Clarity, Awareness, Learning, Motion, Ease, and Resilience so that they can lead with energy, confidence, and purpose.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As a natural connector, I have been building communities for a long time but it wasn’t my career until I decided to bring people together inside my own online community during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Over the past year, I hosted over 30 virtual events and have learned what makes a community successful for members and the host who leads an online community. With this experience, I’ve found that my life-long passion for the community can be combined with my passion for entrepreneurship. My background in sales, marketing, writing, and interviewing has helped me build my consulting business, the podcast that I host, and the community that I now lead for community-builders who want the support of peers in a safe space.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When first launching my online community, I found such inspiration from other entrepreneurs who have been willing to share their wisdom with me from very beginning of my online business journey. What I didn’t expect through this process was that the clients I’ve attracted to my offerings are also people who can support me in my personal and professional life. One of my clients who offers business coaching reached out to me after our discovery call and told me that she wanted to help me build my business and reach financial goals. She offered me so many resources, time, and support and we’ve struck up a partnership! What I’ve learned is that no matter if someone hires me as a consultant or not — they are now in my circle of trust, which is an opportunity to collaborate and help each other. I don’t have to do everything on my own!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I’ve made so far is probably the many Facebook Live and YouTube videos. Over the last year I just went “live” to get out there but didn’t have a vision for what it is I really was doing or wanted to do. There are lots of silly videos that I find funny, and I will leave them up, because it is a part of my journey. What I learned was that it takes a lot of courage to do videos and put myself out there. It gave me confidence in my leadership.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of my first clients and community members has offered me support, honest feedback, and kind words over the past year. She’s shown up on almost every one of the community events and has a passion for being compassionate and holding space for others. Her dedication is what helped me to keep going on days I wanted to quit. The hardest thing I had to face was constant failure and she helped me through some of the most challenging times in the very beginning. I believe having an accountability partner or someone who will let you vent, pick you up when you fall, and cheer your successes — even when they aren’t having the same successes — is essential to being a founder.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

As a female founder I’ve struggled with the inherent belief that things need to be visually perfect from an outsider’s perspective and that is what kept me stuck for a long time. Never wanting to share the “messy truths” I discovered was the lack of confidence I had in myself to invest, dedicate, and immerse myself into the entrepreneurial life.

Women have so much in the way of resources and support — much more now than ever before — but yet the more I speak with female founders — they all say the same thing — that they need validation before they feel like they can build something on their own. Not all — but many women struggle with imposter syndrome and lack of support from their spouse, family, or network — to encourage them to expand beyond the “traditional’ woman’s work and personal life. Letting go of these beliefs — and being authentically visible (within reason) can allow female founders to shift past the limitations that keep them from creating a company.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

The small business and startup industry still need more programs, funding, and affordable training to help female founders in the first few years of building a company along with the support of communities that can cultivate that encouragement throughout the entrepreneurial journey.

As fellow entrepreneurs I feel we can cultivate an environment of collaboration over competition. We each have unique offerings that help others out in the world, and by offering online spaces to support each other, we lift up the startup industry. As a society, we can start to encourage female founders by expanding the conscious awareness around the industry, letting go of perfection, and lifting up the few who venture down this path of founding a company of their own.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

As women we are naturally compassionate individuals who have a deep desire for creating a life of purpose but many brilliant ideas could be lost if women don’t feel they have the resources, time, or ability to build a business. In business sometimes women feel like they will not be heard by a male-dominated industry.

Having more women choose to be founders will bring amazing products and services that could create diversity, collaboration, and connection into the world. Ideas that might have been silenced within an organization can give new life in a female founder’s hands when she’s empowering herself to start a new venture.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

As a female founder the “myth” of everything needing to be perfect or complete is just invalid. We all start somewhere and we all make mistakes, otherwise we aren’t really putting ourselves into a discomfort zone, and as a female founder, stepping out for the first time — creating something new — that can be massively scary. But it doesn’t have to be. Just recognizing that each step is a win in itself, that by taking on this journey she is stepping out and saying “I can do this.” She knows that things will go wrong, it will not always be “pretty” and that is OKAY.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

A successful founder is fearless. A person who is scared to do something, but does it anyway. The person that doesn’t let go of the full-time job until their business is making 6-figures, or the person who just can’t handle the ups and downs of starting a business, may not be cut out for it. Resilience, persistence, and sheer determination to make it are all imperative to a founder’s values, beliefs, and work ethics.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

I’ll share with you the CALM Method!

1. Clarity — Keep things simple by prioritizing, monitoring, and breaking down tasks

The biggest challenge I’ve seen as a community consultant is helping founders keep things simple. This is a challenge that I’ve experienced in my first year as a founder wearing so many hats that I lost track of the focus, my mission, and goals. Now I’ve learned that the best way to find calm in the process of building a business is to get clear on my goals and keep it as simple as possible. I prioritize my tasks based on the importance starting with revenue-generating projects such as marketing and sales, which bring in clients instead of focusing so much on a pretty website or building out packages. As a consultant all I need is a place for people to schedule sessions and an email to communicate with them, that’s it!

2. Awareness — Tap into the current network for support, networking, and building new relationships

I thought that I needed a large email list, tons of social media followers, and to have an audience before I launched my online business — but the truth is I can use my existing network of peers, network at events, and connect with people in a variety of online spaces to build my client list, grow my business, and learn about my ideal client.

3. Learning & Motion- Shift from consuming to creating mode by prioritizing business development

As a founder of a startup, it is easy to get sucked into the investment for learning — take a course, learn this process — so much of business is all about learning new things and I LOVE learning! However, I’ve come to understand that I only need to learn what I need right now (in the stage I’m in) and nothing else. This allows me to shift from consuming content to creating content. Once I’ve gotten an understanding of something, I’ll keep with that for a while. An example of this is when I paid for an online course that I have still yet to use to build my YouTube channel. It’s important, and I will learn more about YouTube, but right now I’m building my client list for revenue. I’m interested in learning how other consultants have been successful in their careers. I’ve learned the value of collaboration with fellow founders to offer shared wisdom from our diverse experiences. Partnering with fellow community members, offering to trade services, or providing an opportunity as a guest on my podcast has led me to grow my client list and building relationships. This in turn fosters creative contributions within my community who help me create content worth their time to consume. I’ve asked for help from community consultants with much more experience than myself to help me better understand the industry and how I can provide a unique voice that communicates what I do that is different from other consultants.

5. Ease & Resilience- It’s not a race, it is a marathon

When I recently spoke to a client she told me that the most helpful part of our partnership was my guidance in encouraging her to slow down. She was paralyzed with the inability to make decisions, create a plan, and was overwhelmed with what she thought she “had to do” before she could bring members inside her community. Once we identified what she actually needed to do, it was easier for her to decide on pricing, set a launch date, and focus on who she was working with for the next 30/60/90 days. Her ease allowed her to feel more confident and compassionate during our Calm Clarity Sessions. My biggest piece of advice for any female founder is to know how you make people feel when working with you. “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou. In addition, I’d say that it’s that ability to have resilience when things don’t work out the way we expected, to be able to learn from the mistakes and move on. I am sharing my challenges as well as my success every day with clients, podcast listeners, and networking events to offer a different perspective and to embrace the “messy” parts of building an online business as a female founder.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I hope so! I’ve worked really hard to help others find calm in community-building so that they can feel more at ease with launching a community that eases transfers to their community presence which in turn, offers their members a better experience! Being a founder is one of the most stressful jobs I can think of — so any way to bring calm into my life, and others, I know is valuable.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Community is such a profound way to bring people together into an online space and allow them to learn from the shared wisdom of the members to transform their life — in business, or in their personal lives. If I have helped one person find calm in any aspect of their life, that means I’ve done something good. Creators, leaders, business owners, authors, speakers, coaches, and consultants all have a unique opportunity in this given time to connect their clients, customers, readers, listeners, or audience inside an online community that brings them all together for one “Big Purpose” so that they can accomplish that transformation together. There is no greater influence anyone can have than that of being a leader of a community that helps people become better humans, business leaders, creators, writers, or improve themselves in other ways. I’m personally finding the value of online communities for living more mindfully, authentically, and simple to build a sense of joy, happiness, and purpose in my life.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Jono Bacon is an industry-leading community consultant, speaker, author, and podcaster. His expertise and extensive resources could help me in growing my consulting business. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonobacon/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.