Deb Harman: “Practicing self-compassion was an important part of my recovery, understanding what I could do on any given day and accepting it helped me greatly”

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Deb Harman.

Deb is a Master NLP Practitioner and Coach who has studied Human behaviors for the last 12 years. Deb has experienced Burnout and is acutely aware of how debilitating Burnout can be.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was Born in Liverpool, England. the eldest of 4 Children. My family emigrated to Australia when I was 14 and we eventually Settled in Melbourne. For me it was a very unsettling experience as we were moved schools a few times, and I ended up leaving school at 16 after yet another move, I lost all motivation to study. I had a passion for music and played several instruments including the piano and the clarinet and spent many hours in the front room as a teenager listening to music.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

About 12 years ago for family reasons I closed my business which was home based childcare. I went to work in a center, but I really wasn’t enjoying it. I didn’t have the same energy for it that I had for the home-based work. One lunchtime feeling a bit down I headed to the library. I wanted something different to read, but I wasn’t sure what, that is when I found myself in the Personal Development Section. I picked up a few books that I thought were interesting, I found the content interesting, and I wanted to know more. I was introduced to the work of Tony Robbins and was amazed by the power of Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP). I then went on to study NLP and well as Hypnotherapy and Life Coaching.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Without doubt that person is my partner, he is always there to support me, he encourages me. When I became interested in Personal Development he introduced me to new authors, we had only just met at the time I became interested in the topic. In the early days he funded me to stay home and study for my Coaching and Master NLP which was amazing.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was asked to hypnotize a young teenager to help overcome a fear of needles, due to the child’s age his mother was present in the room. I had devised my script around the Harry Potter Characters as I thought that this would be something the client could connect with. I noticed out the corner of my eye the child’s mother was furiously waving a piece of paper. She had written on it ‘my child hates magic’. From there I learned a valuable lesson never to assume but to enquire about any setting that may be uncomfortable for a client.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

This quote by Tony Robbins is one of the most powerful quotes for me. “Identify your problems but give your power and energy to solutions.”

For many years I identified with my past and held onto the anger I felt especially at leaving the UK. One day I realized that there was no point holding onto the anger as I couldn’t change the past and the only way forward was to create the life, I wanted for myself.

We all have problems but how we react to them can adversely affect how we live our lives day to day.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have a few projects on the go at the moment, the first is a goal setting challenge as I believe on of the best things we can do for ourselves is have something to work towards in our life, This challenge covers 12 areas of our life and is a holistic approach to future success. When our goals are in alignment with who we are and what we want from life we are less unlikely to feel the negativity and cynicism that often results in Burnout.

My other project is called “Daring to be You” a program aimed at women to take them on their own personal journey of transformation where they learn skills such as creating effective boundaries for themselves, becoming more self-aware. The outcome is to love yourself and the life you have created.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Commitment: When you commit your life to helping others there is no greater reward. When I feel a client is really connecting with me I

Persistence; Every day I make it a priority to learn something new. As the world keeps changing so do the needs of our clients. 2 years ago, we never would have anticipated the world we are living in today and the unique issues around it. There is no handbook for this, and we are all on an exponential learning curve.

Focus: Being focused on the outcomes that clients want when they work with me is always my goal. Working with someone is a huge responsibility and client outcomes are a priority.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

As someone who has suffered from Burnout, I understand the feeling of hopelessness that comes with it. You reach out, but those around don’t seem to understand what is going on for you, they think that it is something you just deal with on your own. Very few people understand the possible long-term ramifications if this condition is not treated successfully with the necessary support systems in place. Every case is unique and there is not one cure. It is not like a sore throat where a standard antibiotic will usually fix the issue. The underlying issues need to be addressed.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is defined as chronic workplace stress and manifests physical symptom in our bodies. It is caused when we are under prolonged stress which results in physical emotional and mental exhaustion.

Burn out is now becoming so common that the World Health Organisation (WHO) have now classed it as an Occupational Phenomenon in the 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases. The World Health Organisation have classed it as a syndrome not a medical condition. Burnout occurs when ongoing workplace stress is not properly managed.

Burn out is becoming a major health risk in society and is hurting families, employees and businesses alike. WHO believes it will only get worse unless action is taken to investigate why this is becoming such a big problem?

A large contributor to this is the fact that we are always on. There is always something to do.

Once upon a time work ended when we walked out the door, nowadays through the advancements in technology it has a habit of following us wherever we go. The 8-hour workday is fast disappearing, and we are constantly on call. This can cause stress for anyone however the statistics are showing that this is affecting women more than men. Women feel undervalued in the workplace, they feel like their opinions are not valued as much as those of men.

Some of the things that may indicate that you are suffering from Burnout include: –

Exhaustion — symptoms can be all or some of the following

Chronic tiredness

Muscle weakness, sore and aching muscles

Headache

Slowed reflexes and responses

Dizziness

Impaired decision making and judgement

Moodiness, such as irritability

Negativity and cynicism about work

Loss of passion and desire for the job

Reduced Professional efficacy

Drop in the standard of work produced

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

To me this would be working passionately to pursue your purpose, when someone is working on their life’s purpose it becomes more than a job, instead you become highly engaged in your tasks, highly focused, you can be creative and innovative. Work is not a chore but something you take pride in, something you love to do.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

If Burnout goes unchecked than sufferers may go on to struggle with one of the following issues.

Chronic Fatigue — In the early stages of Burnout tiredness is normal, so one may go to bed early but still wake feeling tired. If this goes unchecked, it can become both a physical and psychological state of exhaustion.

Insomnia is another issue, often starting as the odd night not sleeping worrying about the overwhelming amount of work they have to get through.

Physical symptoms as already mentioned can also occur, these are stress related and can affect the bodies functioning suppressing the immune system, which means increased illness, colds, flus etc.

Anxiety is not uncommon, stemming from worry tension, worry and edginess which interferes with concentration. Heart Pounding and Muscle tightness may be experienced. As anxiety increase it interferes with the daily responsibilities. If a fear of dread occurs combined with anxiety this can result in panic attacks.

Depression can also occur as a result of untreated Burnout, during the early onset of depression you will be experiencing more good than bad days, progressively having less Energy to get through the days, then guilt will set and you can begin to feel worthless, If depression gets out of hand this can lead to immense feelings of sadness which can tend to suicide.

Anger is also another outcome of feeling like a failure which the causes guilt which then becomes anger and resentment. As the feelings intensify outbursts of anger are not uncommon which sadly can turn violent.

Soldiering on should not be an option, help should be sought by someone trained is a modality that can give you the skills you need to resolve your issues and become a stronger person.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

When we begin to feel overwhelmed, drained emotionally and unable to meet demands we are on the path to burnout.

Some of the factors that contribute to burnout include

Unequal treatment at work

Less latitude with decision making

Less authority and control over their jobs

Less opportunity to exercise their skills

Get less credit for their ideas

Treated unfairly

Feelings of helplessness and despair

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Some of you may struggle to say no, this is what we call people pleasing, there are several reasons why you do this. You may be afraid to say no as you fear losing your job. You may be a giver by nature. I was the ultimate people pleaser until I developed burnout. I struggled to say no. I would do whatever was asked of me in the workplace, everything became a struggle for me. I didn’t want to deal with people and at that time that was the focus of my job. I learned a lot about myself during the process and also gained a strength within myself I didn’t know I had. Suffering burnout everything felt like it was out of my control, The brain fog basically made me feel like I couldn’t think properly, so another learning for me was to form strategies to take back control of my life. Setting Boundaries became and intrinsic part of my recovery. I decided what I was prepared to do and what I wasn’t and then let the people I worked for know what these were. I stood firm and while I still did some extra things until the contract was complete I stuck by my boundaries Practicing self-compassion was an important part of my recovery, understanding what I could do on any given day and accepting it helped me greatly. Some days I spent on the couch playing mindless games. I accepted that that was what I needed to do, to give myself the time to recover. I found an amazing therapist who I had a great rapport with, and I was able to talk through with her the strategies I wanted to utilize to aid my recovery. Finding someone you can connect with is one of the most important parts of the healing process. If you feel uncomfortable with someone then that is not the person for you. I looked forward to my sessions as the connection we had served me well

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Be supportive — understand that what they feel is real, listen — relax. Encourage them to get professional help. If there are practical ways you can help, then do so. Stress free time away is great, but ensure that the work they have missed out on will NOT be waiting for them when they get back.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Acknowledge — support — lighten load -discuss issues & act

Employers should be working with their staff to let them know above all they are appreciated, talking together frankly, and working on what the issues are that have caused the problem initially. Then working collaboratively to find a resolution to the situation that supports both parties.

Employers should also ensure that staff have adequate time to complete their work in the allotted hours they work and not taking work home or being expected to check in with emails or accept phone calls

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

More attention needs to be given to the ramifications in the media about how seriously burnout can be, I see reports of people burning out but there is a failure to explain the long term ramifications of untreated burnout. What I have seen over the last few months essentially equates to the media portraying burnout as sufferers being tired, we need to highlight the long-term issues associated with burnout and ensure sufferers are aware that there is support out there for them.

Workplaces these days have a code of safety that they must operate by. Including the care of the mental health of staff in this document would highlight the onset of issues so that the employer can step in and rectify any issues before they become a problem.

Most companies these days have staff development programs of some sort, So once again including Burnout in this program and highlighting what to look out for in colleagues could address this issue in its early stages.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the most common mistakes is to think that you will get over it, it is just a phase, and it will work itself out.

As highlighted already if Burnout is not addressed early on their can be significant mental health ramifications. Always seek help if you suspect you are suffering from Burnout, there are so many people out there who are skilled and ready to support you. Always remember that you are important, and you cannot look after others if you do not take care of yourself.

There is no shame is seeking support, and the early you do this the quicker your recovery.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am passionate about raising the awareness of not just Burnout but other Mental Health issues which affect most of us at some time in our lives. These are invisible illnesses which need to be seen, acknowledged and supported, so sufferers are as likely to seek help as they are for a broken arm. Mental Health needs to be normalized so that support can be sought without feeling shame.

The media is a great tool for this, and they are stepping up, but society needs to be educated that Mental Health Issues are a normal part of life and something that most of us will experience at some point in life. Social Media is another way that we can get the word out and take the shame out of struggling. Encourage everyone to come and acknowledge what is going on for them and get supported.

On a personal level I have pledged to help 1 million women move away from living with burnout, stress and anxiety and teaching them the tools to be able to do this on a daily basis.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

For me it would be Tony Robbins, He was my big influence early on in my personal development journey which ultimately led me to my studies in the field and wanting to help others

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My Website is ultimatelifeshift.com, I can also be found on Facebook, my business page is https://www.facebook.com/ultimatelifeshift and I also run a group specifically for women dealing with Anxiety and Burnout https://www.facebook.com/groups/ultimatelifeshiftgroup

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!