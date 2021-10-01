Deb Flashenberg Of The Prenatal Yoga Center: “Don’t be afraid to step back, reassess and pivot”

Don’t be afraid to step back, reassess and pivot. When I first opened PYC, I thought I was going to serve a family from pregnancy through 5 years old by offering children’s yoga as well as prenatal yoga postnatal. But as I solidified my offerings, I realized that my passion was working with pregnant people and new parents. Managing children didn’t end up appealing to me. So, I reassessed and pivoted to just the perinatal population.

Deb Flashenberg is the founder and director of the Prenatal Yoga Center in NYC. Along with being a prenatal yoga teacher, she is also a labor support doula, Lamaze childbirth educator, mother of two and self-proclaimed “birth and anatomy geek”. For the past 5 years, Deb has also greatly enjoyed being the host of the podcast, Yoga | Birth | Babies, where she speaks with some of the world’s leading experts about pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding and parenthood.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I had a pretty average upbringing as a kid born in the 70’s in the suburbs of Boston. My parents were hardly health food-focused, but we didn’t have a lot of junk food in our house mainly because my mom doesn’t like chocolate or sweets, so my somewhat healthier eating habits were by default.

When I was 14 years old, I started to get into animal rights and declared I was a vegetarian which I maintained into my early 20’s. Then I slowly added fish and poultry back into my diet but still refrain from eating red meat or pork.

My interest in health and wellness really started when I was in college. While I had been in the musical theater world since I was in the 3r grade, I started to get more focused on exercise and eating well when I was in dance class nearly every day. In full transparency, that may have stemmed from body image issues. But by 25 years old when I started practicing yoga, I became more forgiving with myself. I really dove headfirst into being mindful of how I was treating my body and making sure I was nourishing it with healthy food. Fast forward 20 years, and I still embrace a lifestyle that focuses on health and wellness.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

There wasn’t really a defining event or person that led to my wellness-focused lifestyle. As a teenager, I was an artsy theater person and was drawn to more of a “hippy” edge. I remember a small health food store in my town that I loved to visit. The smell when I first walked in was so inviting (I still have a weakness for patchouli!) It was there that I was introduced to so many new foods that my family never ate; tofu, tempee, sprouts, and even granola from the big bulk containers was intriguing and fun. I would also add that as a teenager, I liked defining myself by my slightly unusual food choices and healthier lifestyle. It was very different from the way my parents and their friends’ kids chose to live.

This may sound boring but I didn’t have to make a decision to go all in. Since I started living and eating this way as a teenager, it just became my habit and preference.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

I love movement and crave being active every day. I have always had two “go to” activities. The first is what I categorize as my “exercise” time (cardio, my Peloton bike, swimming and free weights). My other activity is yoga. I love to get on my mat, turn on some music and explore how my body wants to move within traditional asana and then more experiential movements that use asana as the foundation but work into them in a more playful method.

The cardio and weight lifting feeds my love of sweating and pushing myself hard, and it gives me an endorphin high. My time on the mat is more what I call my “mental vacation”. I get so drawn into the breathing, movement and exploration of my body and the shapes I am making that I slip away from my to-do list and mental clutter. I emerge from the practice feeling like I found some distance from my daily life and responsibilities. It’s really what keeps me sane.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I was a musical theater performer who happened to fall into yoga. I was introduced to yoga by a choreographer I was working with and was immediately drawn to its precision, technique and experiencing how my body could move through the poses. I started to struggle with knowing I should go to ballet and musical theater dance classes with my stronger desire to go yoga. Eventually yoga won. At 26 years old, I signed up for my first (of many!) teacher trainings. At 27 years old, I decided to focus on a niche population of pregnant people and immediately started teaching small group classes following my prenatal yoga certification. By 28 years old, I was opening the Prenatal Yoga Center. Honestly, upon signing my first 5 year lease, I wasn’t convinced I would even see the end of the lease. I just celebrated Prenatal Yoga Center’s 19th anniversary!

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

My biggest challenge in the first year of Prenatal Yoga Center was trying to do everything myself to keep my expenses down. I opened my studio in August and taught all the classes but one. I did everything from managing the studio to cleaning the toilets. By Christmas of that year, my body gave out from exhaustion. I was so sick that everything was an effort and I ended up in bed or on the couch sleeping for 4 days straight. I learned that I needed help and the value of a team. It was still another 5 years until I could hire a studio manager, but I brought in more teachers which took some of the load off my back. The main takeaway would be to pace yourself and have a support system in place.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I am so proud of the work I do and see the impact it makes on the lives of my students on a daily basis. There are times when that is what keeps me going. This past year and half has been pretty challenging as we quickly pivoted online at the start of the pandemic and I had to lay off 80% of my teaching staff. I took over teaching most of the classes. It felt like when I first opened the studio but this time I at least had an administrative team ready to take on those tasks.

Just a few weeks ago, as the delta variant was picking up and some of the progress we made in re-opening the in person classes was quickly fading, I started to wonder if I was really able to keep the brick and mortar studio open. This happened to coincide with the 19th birthday celebration of Prenatal Yoga Center. I posted some pictures from PYC’s sweet 16 birthday celebration along with a note to the Prenatal Yoga Center community, thanking them for allowing us the honor of being part of their pregnancy and postpartum.

The response was overwhelming.

Current and past students shared how not only did the yoga practice allow them to feel more comfortable in their bodies during pregnancy and postpartum, but the childbirth education and the strong emphasis on autonomy gave so many of them the confidence to take ownership of their pregnancy and birth and truly advocate for their needs.

Unfortunately, maternity care in the US is in pitiful shape. Studies show most pregnant people feel unsafe and fearful of the birthing care they receive. They also fear they receive routine (and perhaps unnecessary) interventions and feel unsupported by medical staff. Between 25–34 percent of women report that their births were traumatic. Traumatic and challenging births can also increase the chances of developing postpartum depression. Parenthood is hard enough, and I don’t want to see people starting off this path already healing mentally and physically from an unsupported birth experience.

Knowing the support, education and encouragement students receive in classes at Prenatal Yoga Center can inspire them to demand better care, stokes my dedication and commitment to my profession. The way someone is treated in their birth will stick with them for the rest of their lives.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My biggest project is navigating Covid and transitioning back into in-person classes right now while building out more online classes. I think the more I can offer classes and support, the more the community will benefit.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. I have a very strong work ethic. I often jokingly refer to my Chinese birth sign, the Ox, to reflect how I work. No matter the workload, I keep trudging forward slowly and steadily.

2. Listening and communicating. Coming from a theater background, I learned how to really listen to people and read the situation in front of me. First and foremost, my business was built on my ability to teach prenatal yoga. Each student needs to feel that they are being heard and seen. This attention makes someone feel important, included and recognized and they will want to come back to the community.

Each class is like a mini-performance where I need to read the room and understand where energy needs to be stoked or quieted. I can’t go in and just blindly recite pose directions, I need to bring the students along the journey and arch of the class.

3. Self-competitive – Like many people I fall victim to self-comparison. But as Theodore Roosevelt said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.” When I catch myself comparing my work, achievements or progress to others, I try to remind myself of that saying and turn my focus inward to myself. Everyone and everything evolves at its own pace and I have no control of that, but I do have control of myself. So I turn my energy into myself and set my own goals and celebrate my own successes. On the other side, I examine why something is working out and see what I can learn from that. I try to live by what I share with my kids; failure is an opportunity to learn.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Caring for yourself in a way that you feel nurtured and balanced.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

If you don’t focus on yourself by finding balance, replenishing, fueling yourself solely relying on external factors like alcohol and coffee (which I certainly enjoy), your nervous system will be depleted. I often tell the new parents I work with that you can not care for others if you haven’t cared for yourself. You won’t have anything to give them if you are running on empty.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

This may sound obvious coming from me, but I have seen companies offer corporate yoga. This is an abbreviated class that is focused on not getting hot and sweaty but can address the physical and mental fatigue of being at a desk and the daily stress that goes along with work pressure.

Being in the perinatal world, I am aware of how helping new parents transition back into work is on my radar. The stress of being a new parent and balancing a career can be very overwhelming and may not bring out the best in their employees. Seeing some companies recognize the wellness of the new parents has been exciting. I am seeing companies being more flexible with schedule, options to work from home and offering longer parental leave.

There is still A LOT of work that needs to be done on this topic universally instead of leaving these responsibilities to individual companies. The wellness, health and safety of ALL new parents as they transition into parenthood needs to be better addressed.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. A good team. There is no substitute for a good team! It is important to me that the team communicates well, takes initiative on their own problem solving, and completes delegated tasks. I also think knowing when to ask for help is vital and a sign of maturity and being a team player.

It has taken working with dysfunctional teams to recognize how much more productively and smoothly things work when the team functions well and there is general respect for everyone.

2. Clear expectations of each team member’s job, duties and responsibilities is a must. I learned this lesson the hard way! Within 3 or 4 frustrating months after hiring and training a new manager and marketing coordinator, it became clear my expectations of the work performance were not being met. In hindsight, I realize I may not have been as clear as I needed to be about expectations and there were likely holes in the training process. Establishing these expectations and then supporting team members with thorough training is a must for success.

3. Passion for what you do and the change you hope your clients receive. I firmly believe the key to my success is that I truly am passionate about the work I do. It is a driving force in why I show up for my students. I know the services PYC offers our students can make an impact on their birth and early parenthood. If you are not living and embodying the work you bring to your clients, it can feel more like a “punch the clock” job and you may not have the desire to take the extra steps or give that last ounce of energy and time that may be necessary.

4. Know exactly who you are serving and then really speak to their needs. It is extremely important to really understand who exactly is the clientele and what is their specific need. Once that is understood, then become as knowledgeable and educated as you can about their needs and clearly speak to those needs.

I started working with the perinatal population long before I had kids. So in order to truly understand the whole culture and landscape of birth and difficulties my students may be facing, I took a deep dive into the birth world. I became a labor support doula, childbirth educator and completed a midwifery assistant program. I was then able to offer support from a place of evidence-based knowledge. This helped me better understand the challenges of pregnancy and the transition into parenthood and hone in on the specifics of what this population needed.

5. Don’t be afraid to step back, reassess and pivot. When I first opened PYC, I thought I was going to serve a family from pregnancy through 5 years old by offering children’s yoga as well as prenatal yoga postnatal. But as I solidified my offerings, I realized that my passion was working with pregnant people and new parents. Managing children didn’t end up appealing to me. So, I reassessed and pivoted to just the perinatal population.

It is easy to get caught up in the original vision or idea. But fine tuning and flexibility to pivot can lead to more success and satisfaction.

In general, stepping back and reassessing can be beneficial. Even if that doesn’t mean completely pivoting, it can be good to get a bird’s eye view of operations and assess what is working and where changes may need to be made. I call this, “looking for the leaks.” Every quarter, my team and I see where we can tighten up and restructure what may no longer be the most efficient or successful way of operations.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am going to refer back to what I had previously mentioned; efforts to improve wellness and perinatal care for EVERYONE. Black and brown people are 4 times more likely to die in childbirth and almost twice as likely to have a preterm baby. One in 5 new parents report suffering from postpartum depression. While under the Family and Medical Leave Act, new parents are allowed up to 12 weeks UNPAID leave, 3 months without a paycheck is not realistic for most people. The US is one of the wealthiest nations, but only about 20% of US workers have access to paid leave. This leaves new parents returning to work well before they are mentally and physically ready.

If we truly want to support wellness in our society, we need to take care of the pregnant and postpartum population. This will help new parents and babies start off healthier and can lead to a lifetime of better health physically and mentally.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It feels so cliché, but I am going to say it anyway. I am in awe of Oprah. I grew up watching her show and have always been inspired by her generosity, clear boundaries, curiosity for learning, personal drive and philanthropic endeavors.

