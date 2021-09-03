Deb Cleveland: “Get the right knowledge and information before you start investing in real estate”

Create a clearly defined plan before you begin.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Deb Cleveland.

Deb Cleveland is a seven-figure entrepreneur and real estate investor who mentors women so they can transform their lives by learning to flip houses and build personal wealth through her Small Town Dynasty courses. She is known for turning small towns into bustling, beautiful communities that positively impact everyone from investors and renters to shop owners and town councils. Deb brings thirty-two years of business acumen and real estate investment experience to these struggling small towns and communities, and thoughtfully revitalizes them one property at a time. She has personally flipped more than 400 units throughout her career, and maintains over eighty rental properties to date. Residing in the beautiful Fingerlakes area, where she has been personally creating her own Small Town Dynasty, Deb is working with investors and women to create a similar renaissance in other small town communities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” behind your love of the Real Estate industry?

When I first began, I’ll admit that it was all about making money … but that quickly changed when I realized the full potential of this work.

I was a single parent when I started working out of my spare bedroom — learning the ins and outs as I went — and hardly made any profits for the first three years. Once my business was finally in the black, I realized that making money wasn’t the same thing as building wealth. So at night, after I’d put my son to bed, I would read every book I could find about investing, manifestation and business growth. The common thread among them was real estate. All of the experts said that the best way to create passive income and wealth was real estate investment.

I began investing in rentals and then fixing and flipping properties to make money, build wealth, and insulate my primary income from taxes. But then another perspective-shifting realization came along: I was providing homes for people who needed safety and shelter for their families, which felt like a sacred act. What a privilege to be able to make money, build wealth, and serve at the same time.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story from your career so far? And the lesson or take-away that experience provided for you?

I hired a retiree in his mid-eighties to do the painting on some of my properties, and we ended up having an amusing work dynamic. Using lively paint colors in my renovations is a signature design choice of mine, and Mr. Weber often called to ask me to double-check colors before he got started. He was always amused when I would show-up on site and say, “Mr. Weber, of course that’s the right color!” I remember one time I asked him to paint a bedroom in a beautiful shade of periwinkle. I thought it would look amazing, but I knew that Mr. Weber would have his doubts. Sure enough he checked, I confirmed, and the bedroom looked phenomenal when the painting was done.

When I purchased a large, upscale six-unit property, I hired Mr. Weber to do some interior painting while I was out of town. Just like clockwork, he called my cell and said, “You might want to come over and double-check this color before I do the whole place.” I was a bit annoyed since this seemed to happen every time I selected a non-neutral color. I assured him that the color was correct since I had called in the paint order myself, told him I wasn’t around to meet him at the apartment and asked him to go ahead. He said, “OK, if you’re sure, then I’ll get started!”

I was excited to see the freshly painted property. It was an elegant 1,800 square-foot first floor unit with twelve-foot ceilings. Mr. Weber called to let me know he was done and asked me to give him a call when I got back into town so he could pick up his check. When I rang, Mrs. Weber answered the phone and said, “Honey you are so brave with the colors you pick. I would never have thought of using Granny Smith green!”

My heart sank. This was the only time I hadn’t run right over when Mr. Weber questioned my color selection.

I jumped in my car and raced over to the property, opened the door, and saw that all the walls in the dining room, family room, and hallway were freshly coated in a hideous Granny Smith green. Mr. Weber stopped in while I was there to pick up his check. He took great pride in his work and was excited to see how I liked the finished product. When I sheepishly admitted that he’d been right this time, and the walls would need to be redone, he was such a good sport about it. Though he did have a bit of a smirk on his face that said, “I told you so!”

What I learned from this amusing incident was to double-check my paint color numbers when I call them in to be mixed. The clerk had reversed two of the numbers that turned my soft, warm sage green into Granny Smith green. Of course, experience and mistakes always help you learn. Sometimes it just takes one mistake or one bad experience to keep you on the straight and narrow!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now?

I came out of retirement to help a small city recover after the economic crash of 2008. I was one of five retirees who offered their support; all of us were passionate about real estate, had means, and dug into the revitalization effort with genuine passion. I was the only woman, which didn’t surprise me since so few women are real estate investors. Once the work was done, it felt good to see the impact a few committed folks had made on this struggling community. Although the project was in response to a crisis, I’d observed that the effects were similar to run-of-the-mill community neglect. I know what neighborhoods look like when cities don’t engage with investors or sink money into areas that aren’t thriving. Dealing with that kind of long-term neglect takes a collective effort among legislators, investors, and residents. Otherwise the transformation won’t work or be sustainable.

This leads into what I am doing now. I am currently working on a movement called “Small Town Dynasty” that invites retired women to join me in helping to revive small towns. I have been talking to and vetting cities, towns, and villages for this work in the Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York. I feel that retired women in this movement are an untapped resource that can bring their wisdom, natural nesting abilities, artistry, care, DIY passion, and wealth to bear on a small town revitalization effort. Participants in Small Town Dynasty have a calling to support small towns that have been neglected and will benefit from newly renovated homes for first-time homebuyers and mid-income rentals.

These women will either prepare these homes for new owners by fixing them up and offering them for sale or keep them as rentals to stabilize a particular block or street. What has been so beautiful to watch is how both the house and retiree come back to life through this work. The women who are drawn to Small Town Dynasty are most happy when they are collaborating with others on work that is meaningful to them. They don’t want the pressures of a full-time business or career, but they are eager to pour their energy into worthwhile projects like this one.

I believe this movement will have a huge impact as it grows, with thousands of women fixing properties and getting involved with ailing small towns. Together, we’ll provide affordable, beautifully renovated homes for mid-to low-income, first-time homebuyers and renters. I want Small Town Dynasty to change the world one community at a time!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Caring! I take great pride in subverting typical “landlord” stereotypes by taking care of my tenants and building successful long-term relationships with them and their communities.

Most of my rentals are occupied by lower mid-income earning families. I offer them an affordable, beautiful home that they can be proud to show to friends and family. Before anything becomes official, I meet with each tenant to make sure they are a good fit for what I expect and explain how the property was renovated. I ask them to join me in taking care of this home while I continue to upgrade the area, to be my partner in revitalizing their neighborhood.

There are so many stories about the houses that I bring back to life. I remember one that involved two empty properties that sat directly across the street from a fifteen-unit apartment building I own.

These properties were in bad shape and had been sitting vacant for more than twenty years. I went on a hunt to find the property owner’s phone number and gave him a call. Let’s call him Mr. P. When I finally got him on the phone, Mr. P seemed offended that I would dare ask him if he’d be willing to sell the properties. He said he had been raised in one house, and the building next to it was where his mother ran her neighborhood convenience store. I asked him if he had seen the properties lately, and he said he hadn’t laid eyes on them in many years. I asked him if I could possibly send him some photos, and he hung up on me. So, I waited a few months and called him again.

This little dance continued for almost six years, and each time I learned a little more about Mr. P. He thought the properties were worth 150K dollars each, which wasn’t actually the case. I offered to send him listings and photos of properties that I had bought in similar condition on the same street for 50K dollars. He said I was out of my mind and that his two houses were valuable. I learned that he and his brother lived together in Albany, and that neither one of them ever married or had any children. I learned that he was highly educated, had once had a great career, was now retired, and didn’t own a cell phone, computer, or car.

This year marks the first time that Mr. P reached out to call me! He left a message saying he was interested in selling the properties, but still insisted on 150K dollars per property. I explained to him that they might bring in that much money in the current market, but only after they’d been fully renovated. I asked for his address so I could send him a copy of my book. I also sent him paperwork from several properties I had bought in the area in similar condition to show him their sale prices after renovation.

Shortly afterward, I found out that Mr. P.’s brother had passed away and he was all alone. He told me it was his brother who’d wanted to hold onto the properties because of the memories they held. I’m not a hard sell when it comes to buying properties. I want the seller to be happy and to get what they want. If I can make things work at their asking price, then I buy the property. If not, I help them figure out what they need to do to get the price they feel they deserve.

Mr. P. reviewed the documents, read my book cover to cover, and was still insistent on getting 150K dollars per property. My suggestion was that he list both properties himself to see if he could get his desired price. I gave him the names of three real estate agents I trusted and said he might be able to get around 65K dollars for the building and 60K dollars for the house in the current market. I told him that my main concern was that a slumlord would buy them and that it would have a negative impact on the neighborhood.

Weeks went by and Mr. P called me again. He sounded emotional on the phone. He thanked me for giving him time to think and for not pressuring him. He told me how happy his mom and brother would be to see the properties come back to life. He was ready to work with me. I just closed on these two buildings and can’t wait to make them beautiful again.

Plenty of investors would’ve given up on Mr. P, or let those properties go to someone who wouldn’t bother to renovate them. My gift is seeing the human side of real estate. When someone calls me about a house that’s been sitting empty they may be sad, embarrassed, sick, or stuck in a bad financial situation. It has become my ministry to help these folks out if I can.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who helped get you to where you are?

I was dating a man who was struggling with being a single father after his divorce, and he asked me to attend a session with his therapist, Marvin Skorman. It seemed a little unusual, but I wanted to support him, so I agreed. I remember Marvin and my boyfriend talking about my boyfriend’s children, and Marvin asking how I felt about what they were discussing. It had something to do with my boyfriend failing to set up his new home so his children could feel comfortable when they visited.

I answered off the top of my head. I can’t remember exactly what I said, but I do remember that Marvin responded, “OK, I know what you think. Now, tell me how you feel.”

I could see in that moment how disconnected I was from my feelings, especially anger. After the session, I felt like he’d unleashed something deep inside of me. I asked my boyfriend if he would be comfortable with me working with Marvin on my own.

In the years that followed, he helped me unpack the emotions from a very difficult childhood and a brutal marriage. He helped me parent my son. He helped me grow my business. He helped me to stay clear so I could make good decisions.

My son was a handful when he hit his teenage years. It felt like the police were at my front door on a weekly basis and I was constantly in court bailing him out. Eventually, he was caught breaking probation, and if I didn’t post bail he would go to jail. I met with Marvin the day before that court appearance, and he invited me to look at the pattern I had created with my son. He pointed out that my son wasn’t learning about consequences for his behavior since I was always bailing him out. He asked me to leave my checkbook with him and to go to the court appearance. I can still remember what it felt like when my son screamed out to me in the courtroom as they took him off to jail. I sat in my chair and sobbed, but that decision was a turning point in my relationship with my son. Marvin supported me and counseled me in becoming a caring and loving mother.

He also helped me work through some deep early life trauma. I had been brought up by a mentally, physically, and emotionally ill mother, and a father who was a workaholic and weekend alcoholic. We had all the nice things that made it look like we had a good life, but lacked connection and emotional stability. Marvin helped me work through the trapped feeling I had been carrying inside me since childhood.

He became the father and mother I never had. He was there to cheer me on, acknowledge my accomplishments, warn me of pitfalls, help me embrace my feelings, honor my talents and encourage me to have fun.

I am deeply grateful for Marvin Skorman.

Now let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. Like the veterinary, nursing, and public relations fields, real estate is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in real estate companies are held by women. What do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I feel that this imbalance starts with our school system. I was asked to speak to a group of students that were in an entrepreneurial course in high school and when I told them I was a real estate investor, they had no idea what that meant. When I shared with them that I had built three seven-figure businesses without a college education, they were awe-struck. They knew what a real estate agent did, but not a real estate investor.

And that lack of understanding is part of the problem. Women real estate agents work fifty hours a week, making a fifth of the money they could earn as investors. I am an advocate for women owning their own businesses, and building careers that align with their gifts and talents. But there is a lack of mentorship among women at the grassroots level, and no education offered to them around entrepreneurship and investing.

I feel that women think about the physical part of what it takes to be a rental property owner or investor. I know when I got started, I assumed I had to do everything from mowing and painting to cleaning, taking maintenance calls, and showing apartments. Once I figured out what I was best at, I saw I could hire other folks to do the rest. After that, owning rentals and fixing and flipping houses got a lot easier and fun.

I hope to help more women think about buying properties as investors (instead of just showing them as real estate agents.) I want to inspire them to aim higher and envision themselves as renovators, revenue creators, and community builders. That’s a big part of the heart of my Small Town Dynasty movement.

Can you suggest three things that women who are interested in real estate can do to set bigger, more ambitious goals?

Connect with someone like me who can speak from a place of thirty-two years of experience. I want to teach and mentor those who have an interest in the real estate investment business, giving women the information they need to explore all the facets of this business. If you are getting your real estate license, research what you can do with that license besides listing and selling houses. I actually discourage my mentees from getting licensed, as it is a deterrent to them buying off-market properties ideal for renovations and flips. Embrace the natural gifts that women bring to the real estate space. We are nesters, feminine, creative, empathic, caring, and fair-minded. Don’t try to deny these traits, use them to your advantage!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The reason I have loved being an entrepreneur is I haven’t had to deal with as many challenges as women who are executives. In my opinion, men are groomed at a very young age to work together as a team through sports. Successful women don’t bond together or support each other while they climb the ladder, and we have very few role models. I think women are still discriminated against, but very carefully and quietly.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the real estate industry?

I love when folks collaborate in revitalizing an area or neighborhood. It is so much fun, and I get really excited to be a part of it. Being a real estate investor can be very profitable, which gives a person a lot of freedom both financially and with their time. Each property presents new challenges and opportunities. There are also new ways to invest in that pop-up. When the co-working concept came on the scene, it sparked tons of questions and curiosity among real estate experts.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry?

I am concerned about the Mom & Pop investor vanishing. There are so many new laws and restrictions, especially in New York, that owning a few rental properties could become prohibited. Tenants are being given so many rights that it can feel intimidating to pursue ownership of rental properties. Foreign or out-of-state investors sometimes aren’t aware of, can’t find, or don’t care about the properties they buy, which has a huge negative impact.

If you could implement three changes to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I would change the emotional support pet (ESP) ruling. I have properties where I don’t allow pets, and many tenants choose those properties because they don’t want to live among pet owners. Currently, tenants do not have to disclose that they have an ESP to the landlord. ESP aren’t breed restricted either, so you could have a high-risk dog move into a property that houses families with young children, causing concern for multiple parties. Some tenants are highly allergic to pet fur and lodge complaints, especially since they were told the property was smoke- and pet-free. If an investor is a slumlord, I’d like to see restrictions that prevent that person from buying more properties until they come into compliance. Perhaps they’d be granted a grace period that shows that they can take care of the properties they currently own. Grant money given to smaller cities and towns should be tracked to show how the money is spent. Along this same line, someone applying for grant money should be asked to prove that they have experience as a renovator or developer before they can be considered. I’ve seen a lot of grant money go to retired attorneys because they knew how to work the system, but may not have been the best people to utilize the funds.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their teams thrive?

With small town leaders, I would advise that they create a vision for the outcomes they want to achieve. Then put a plan in place with clearly defined milestones. Once this is created, have input and engagement with the residents. Then formulate a statement that makes their town stand out.

I am working with a city right now that is known for its top-notch school system. Using this as their platform — touting their city as a great place to raise children — would be a powerful start to a vision for growth.

The advice I would give city managers or mayors of these smaller cities, towns, and villages is to identify where they are now, what they need to accomplish, who they need to have in place, and the milestones they need to hit. This will create a roadmap, allowing them to start the transformation and attract the right residents.

As a real estate insider, can you share five counterintuitive things everyone needs to understand to succeed in real estate? And can you please give a story or an example for each?

Create a clearly defined plan before you begin. Get the right knowledge and information before you start investing in real estate. Focus on one area, street, or neighborhood to have the greatest impact. Make sure you aren’t the only one investing in that area. Invite other investors to join you in buying real estate where you are investing.

The first thing I ask my Small Town Dynasty clients is, “What is your overall financial objective for investing in real estate?” Every single one of them knew they wanted to own rentals or fix and flip, but none had thought about their overall financial goals.

I take them through an intensive process, so they are exposed to the information they need to put together their Success Roadmap. The process teaches them about areas to invest, fringe market investing, the types of properties that are available, what type of tenants they want, how they will fund their investments, and partnerships or resources they will need. When they are finished, they have a clear picture of their path. They also understand their purpose, who they need to be, and what might throw them off-track. This is the foundation that supports real estate investors before they begin and while they grow.

I am mentoring and coaching several retired women who have always wanted to tackle just one fix and flip. These women had successful careers and businesses and came to real estate investing with a lot of wisdom and heart. When I take them through my process, they leave behind their DIY thinking and focus on creating small, well-run businesses as real estate investors. It’s been beautiful to watch these women fall so in love with the business and continue buying real estate. Once they have done a few flips, they start to see how keeping their flips as rentals is a better way to go.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most good to the largest number of people, what would that be?

I’m so clear on this! I am living out my destiny right now by creating my movement with “Small Town Dynasty.” The mission is to inspire retired women all around the world to join me in being part of bringing houses and small towns back to life. By re-igniting their passion, wisdom, experience, care, creativity, and love to infuse small towns with new vitality. Changing the world one town at a time!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me through the following platforms

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights!

Thank you, it was a pleasure!