Here are a few tips to handle the pressures of Valentine’s Day as a Singleton

Some encouragement

Valentine’s Day is significant for lovers across the world. It is a day set aside to celebrate love and romance in its entirety. I grew up learning about Valentine’s Day in primary school. We were often asked to present gifts to friends, classmates and our favorite teachers. In boarding secondary school, Valentine’s Day seemed to mean something different. It was here that I first came to affiliate the day with romance. Girls who had secret male admirers would receive heart-shaped greeting cards, with romantic words written in hot red ink. They would often receive gifts and have the gifts laid on their beds, so openly, that it would cause the rest of us who had no admirers to feel a certain kind of way.

The pressures of valentine’s Day are real. It is the era of the internet, cellphones, Whatsapp and Instagram stories, etc, where you find lover’ s day posts at every turn. As a single person, this could be a reminder of your want of a romantic companionship and the need to get “Booed up” fast. In this post, I will give you a few tips on how to stay sane this Valentine’s Day and ways to embrace singlehood to the fullest extent.

Some positive encouragement

Being single is not necessarily a bad thing and in fact, your single days should be used for building the moral and behavioral fortitude, to handle relationships when you are eventually in one. Days like Valentine ’s Day may remind you of your lack of romantic companionship but, you must constantly remind yourself that though you may not have a husband or a partner, you equally have other relationships (parents, siblings and friends) that provide just as much love, which you should make you happy and content. You do not need a boyfriend or girlfriend to make you happy or complete you, you must be happy and complete enough on your own, to succeed in any future relationships. This brings me to my next point –

Love-up on “other” loved ones

Everyone has got love from family, friends, colleagues, and siblings, and even if we tell them we love them every day, another opportunity presents itself on valentine’s day to show them just how we feel about them. Send them greeting cards, plan a girl’s trip, plan a game night for family and cook that special meal to show love on “V” day. This will distract you and leave you feeling full and refreshed.

Love up on yourself

No one can love you like you, so show yourself some love on Valentine’s Day. You have worked so hard and being through so much that the body sometimes needs a break. Why not use Valentine’s Day as one of the days to spoil yourself silly and get the much-needed shine. Buy yourself a present, go to a spa, and indulge your senses in a taste of unrivaled

Stay of Social media and stay busy

I tell you what. Do you want to stay sane this valentine’s day? Lay off social media all through the day. Dedicate time, to self, family, and friends. There will be Valentine’s Day post at every turn which may trigger past experiences, therefore, soiling the day entirely.

Looks snatched and go on a date

Valentine’s Day may be the right day to take that guy or girl up on their offer. Instead of staying indoors and wallowing, consider a blind date and what better day than valentines day to give love another chance to find you!