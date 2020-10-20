Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dear Baby…

Babies. Your honesty, the love you want to give and receive is so raw, so pure, so beautiful. You were so wanted and eagerly awaited for the others are all now of elementary or junior high school age. Your legacy: Lovingly spoiled, lauded. You would be the one all the family would gather around as […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Babies. Your honesty, the love you want to give and receive is so raw, so pure, so beautiful. You were so wanted and eagerly awaited for the others are all now of elementary or junior high school age.

Your legacy: Lovingly spoiled, lauded. You would be the one all the family would gather around as you slept then later cheer from the stands for your Pee-Wee Baseball games, dance, piano recitals, or plays creating family reunions of sorts…the last baby of the family!

Instead, you will watch family gatherings from above which continue to become more scattered each year, soon to become almost non-existent. Though our meeting has been delayed, Sweet Baby, you will always be missed and deeply loved.

Rest in Peace Dear Angel.

Love,

Your Auntie

    Venessa Verdugo, Actress/Writer at Screen Actors Guild Member

    http://imdb.me/venessaverdugo

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    A Love Letter to My Second Born Son

    by Kathryn Vigness
    d3sign/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    13 Things I Wish I Knew Before Having My Second Child

    by Sara Lindberg
    Community//

    THE TRUE MEANING OF FAMILY

    by Monica Bivas

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.