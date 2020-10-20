Dear Baby…

Babies. Your honesty, the love you want to give and receive is so raw, so pure, so beautiful. You were so wanted and eagerly awaited for the others are all now of elementary or junior high school age.

Your legacy: Lovingly spoiled, lauded. You would be the one all the family would gather around as you slept then later cheer from the stands for your Pee-Wee Baseball games, dance, piano recitals, or plays creating family reunions of sorts…the last baby of the family!

Instead, you will watch family gatherings from above which continue to become more scattered each year, soon to become almost non-existent. Though our meeting has been delayed, Sweet Baby, you will always be missed and deeply loved.

Rest in Peace Dear Angel.

Love,

Your Auntie