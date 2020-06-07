Dear all: You are perfect, flaws and all.

We are born the same and we are born different. And during our time on earth, we search for those who, despite our imperfections, choose to see the best in us, and accept us for who we really are.

Who are we? We are all the shades of colors. We are a bit of everything. We carry different genes, different personalities, different mindsets, different hopes, dreams and wishes. We are good and we are evil. We love and hate. We laugh and cry. We succumb to our demons sometimes, and other times we fight. We have strengths and we have weaknesses. We win some and lose some. And as long as we breathe, we change, learn, and grow. We are imperfectly perfect.

Because of our differences, and our puzzling emotions, we live our lives trying to solve the mystery of who we really are, and why we do what we do. And every day, we solve a little piece of the puzzle, and with every life experience, hidden side in us is revealed. It is like we are reborn with every situation. This endless quest creates a natural tendency to seek relationships with people who can take this long, and exhausting journey with us. We are always looking for people who are like us, who understand us, who accept our imperfections unconditionally, who we feel comfortable around, and who will always be our safe haven.

In any form of non-toxic relationship, the two sides are each other’s safe space. You know the other side cares enough for you to stop you when are being stupid, and to support you when you need it. And at no point is the other side going to use your weaknesses against you.

I have known many people along the years, and I have gained many loving, and supportive people, who understood that we would never be the same, but there is something in each of us that brings us closer.

Being fully aware of my flaws, and imperfections, and trying to the best of my ability to accept who I am, and strive to a better self, had me pull the plug on any form of dysfunctional relationship, that, for one moment, made me feel ashamed of who I am, rejected in any way, or put me under the pressure of pretending to be someone I am not.

I have my strengths and I have my flaws. I have a lot of insecurities and demons, and every single day, I go through the same fight of maybe killing one of those demons, but It is not an easy fight, and many a time, I am left with regrets and disappointments, but I get up and give it one more shot, hoping that time would be the last.

My many ups and downs in life have taught me that even if I try to find a better version of myself, I will not be able to hit restart. It doesn’t work like that. The best I can do is accept myself for who I am first, then try to manipulate it to my advantage.

I should not apologize, nor asked to feel bad about a side of me that I had’t chosen. I have learned that my best fit is someone who choose to look past my flaws and shortcomings, a person who cares enough to offer advice and support, but knows me enough to give me the benefit of the doubt, to believe in me even when I don’t believe in myself,to support and accept me for who I am,rather than reject me for my flaws.

I am grateful to everyone who put up with me, despite my many imperfections, and never made me feel ashamed of my insecurities. I am grateful to every supporting hand, to every nice word, to those who took out of their time, and energy, trying to walk in my shoes, and see things from my perspective, so they could offer better help.

We are unique. We are loved, accepted. We are beautiful the way we are. Surround yourself with the right people.And for those who have stood by me in my darkest moments, thank you for being a part of my life. Thank you for being you.