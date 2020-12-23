Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dear 2019 Self,

Don't forget to embrace life as it is

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If I could step into a time machine and travel back to a year ago, here’s the conversation I would have with myself:

Aah, 2020! Would this be a year like any other or another milestone year like 2017 or 2010 in my personal history?

Remember, any year that is full of life changes always has the seeds of changes you can choose too.

Based on hurricanes, near-death experiences, and losing your mind, you already know that there are years where life throws the oddest curveballs your way. But you’ve already developed the resilience to bounce back and jump back more quickly from life’s events. Because now you know, it’s not the events themselves that matter, but how you move forward.

This year may have had many interesting twists and turns – from your multiple family job losses, business closure, a cross-country move, moving in with parents for a few months, day-care closure, park closures, isolating from parents, and dramatic career changes.

Yes, in many ways no part of day-to-day life looks the same as it once did.

However, you always have a choice to not drown in the fear. To choose to look it in the face, say I see you fear monster, and I’m going to continue living my truth.
Even with all the changes, the truly important things are still the same. Space for family, for friends. For good food, for outdoor hikes and trips to the beach.

Sometimes the most unexpected life turns, like a global pandemic, can clear the space for new dreams.

Those years with your children, those are the ones that are the most precious in the world. The time with family. Its not always the geographical promixity that matters, but closeness of the heart.

Just remember, thrive, love, impact. You can do this, stay true to your core values, and you will move forward, one moment at a time.

    Mona Lakshmi

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Finding Closure After Emotional Abuse

    by Elizabeth Goddard
    Community//

    Getting Closure

    by Elizabeth Goddard
    Wisdom//

    Creating Your Own Closure

    by Jennifer Giamo

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.