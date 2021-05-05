Deanna Larson of Avera eCare+American Board of Telehealth: “Keep privacy in mind, even when patients are at home”

Keep privacy in mind, even when patients are at home. The right to privacy doesn’t disappear when a patient is in their own home. Many patients are sharing tight quarters with family members during COVID-19, and it’s important for clinicians to notice when other people are in the background of a video chat. Before proceeding with the conversation, ask the patient if they are comfortable with their environment and whether they wish to close a door or change locations.

Deanna Larson is the CEO of Avera eCARE, one of the largest and most comprehensive virtual health networks in the world. She is also a founding board member of the American Board of Telehealth (ABT), a new national entity dedicated to expanding access to knowledge and training needed to ensure high quality tele-health care for all patients across the healthcare continuum. With more than 25 years of experience as a dedicated and passionate nurse executive, Deanna Larson has made it her life’s work and mission to connect underserved populations with the best healthcare available.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As a nurse, I’ve worked in a number of different care settings, from small critical access hospitals and community health centers to skilled nursing facilities and schools. I’ve also served in several executive roles, which has given me the opportunity to understand quality patient care from all angles. So much of it comes down to trust and how to form positive relationships. Patients need to trust that their providers see them, understand them, and know how to work with them in a collaborative way. And providers need to trust each other to communicate well and be good colleagues. I’ve learned that when those pathways break down, that’s when we run into problems. And that’s something telemedicine is very well positioned to solve.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

That’s a hard question — I’ve had a lot of career! For me, health care is all about the people and how they change, grow, and adapt. Whether that’s a nurse who finally finds her rhythm, a family member who starts to take charge of the health of their loved one, or a surgeon who learns the value of collaborating with her medical team — those stories are always the most rewarding to be a part of. When we try to work in isolation all the time or we’re hyper-focused on our own objectives, it creates silos that don’t allow us to blossom as professionals or as people. It’s always fascinating to see people come to that realization and really find what they’re meant to do with their lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t go back to what didn’t work.” If you try something and it didn’t work, don’t repeat the same thing over and over. Experiment, make adjustments, and find the solution. The other one would be “you can’t change people who don’t want to change.” We have to do our best to educate folks and encourage positive behaviors, but sometimes there comes a moment when that person hits their limitations. Recognizing that and finding a way to work around that creatively is a much better use of energy than trying to get that person to do something they simply cannot do.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom for being patient with me and my husband for being supportive and flexible. I was a terribly willful child — I would even skip school, even though I didn’t do anything really bad when I wasn’t in class — but my mom let me start over every day as a new day. It’s critical to learn that even when you make mistakes or get knocked down, you can always shake it off and start over. My husband is similar in many ways. When something doesn’t work, his reaction is “Well, okay, so what are we going to do instead?” Mistakes are learning opportunities, and it’s important to embrace that.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Some parts of patient care will always require a hands-on approach. Some things need to be physically examined. If you’re a rheumatologist, for example, you really need to see and feel how an arthritic joint moves, how much pain that movement elicits, and how it compares to the other joints in order to give an accurate assessment.

And there will always be people who need that face-to-face connection to build that trusting relationship with their providers. Touch is such a fundamental way to build relationships — it’s something we’ve all been missing during COVID-19, especially.

If you watch a really good clinician, the first thing they do when they walk in the room is reach out and touch the patient physically. They may put a hand on the shoulder. They’ll sit close to the patient to express assurance that they’re there for them during illness or discomfort. That’s certainly harder to do with telemedicine, but it definitely isn’t impossible to create that sense of caring and trust.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

It can be challenging to get the patient ready for an exam when they’re not in the same physical space. I can’t tell you how often we struggle with lighting! We’re trying to get the camera working. We’re trying to fix the sound. Those things can be distracting for the clinician and the patient, so you might miss that first opportunity to make a connection or notice some physical signs that might be concerning. I encourage providers to have someone work with the patient before the appointment to get the technical issues out of the way so that the consult can start off on the right foot.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Address technical issues before the appointment, if possible. Telemedicine visits aren’t normally much longer than in-person consults, so we have a limited amount of time to discuss the patient’s health concerns. Try to have a medical assistant or administrative staff member work with the patient beforehand to make sure the camera and sound are working, the lighting is bright and clear, and the patient knows how to use the telemedicine platform. This can make it much easier to have a natural, fulfilling conversation with the patient during the actual consult. Your most important skill set is your presence on camera. Telemedicine can seem strange and impersonal to some patients. Fussing with the settings and waiting for the clinician to open the EMR can raise anxiety levels, especially when the patient is worried about their health. Begin each appointment by addressing the patient by name, offering a smile, and being fully present during the conversation. Listen carefully, offer advice thoughtfully, and remember that you don’t need to be physically next to a bed to have a great bedside manner. That is really something we felt we needed to focus on in our training with the American Board of Telehealth. Keep privacy in mind, even when patients are at home. The right to privacy doesn’t disappear when a patient is in their own home. Many patients are sharing tight quarters with family members during COVID-19, and it’s important for clinicians to notice when other people are in the background of a video chat. Before proceeding with the conversation, ask the patient if they are comfortable with their environment and whether they wish to close a door or change locations. Get creative about engaging patients and caregivers in the exam. Remote monitoring tools and home-based devices can help collect data on blood pressure or glucose levels, but sometimes we need more hands-on input about physical symptoms. Coaching patients to assist in palpating an area of concern is one method; enlisting the aid of a family member or caregiver (with permission from the patient) can also add valuable information. Sometimes, it helps to have a “presenter,” or a licensed clinician who can conduct parts of the physical exam on your behalf, for patients with a complex health status or potentially serious symptom. Ensure the patient doesn’t hang up without an action plan. Even when they see a clinician in person, patients typically struggle to retain information and instructions afterward. It might be even more challenging to remember what happened on a phone call or video chat. Make sure that your patient can repeat back key points about their care and that they understand their instructions for medications or follow-up appointments. Don’t forget to end the appointment the same way it started: with sincerity and a smile.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

You can actually get better eye contact and a more equal conversation when you’re on video. If the patient is lying down on an exam table or the clinician is twisted at an angle to focus on their laptop, you’re not really looking at the person in the same way. We know that the clinician’s gaze is important for patients feeling like they’re being respected, so it’s actually beneficial to have both the patient and the EMR on the same screen in the same place.

Another key benefit is the speed of access. A phone call or video chat is much quicker than getting the patient into the clinic, especially if that patient is medically frail or experiencing barriers such as transportation access. You can connect with that patient quickly, and you can loop in appropriate family members or care givers much more easily than expecting everyone to rendezvous at the office. That’s especially important when family members live far away, and every more so during COVID when visitors and guests are restricted for safety reasons.

You can even set up conference calls between the patient, their primary care provider, and a specialist so that the clinicians can have a real-time dialogue together about treatment and give immediate advice about how to proceed without the challenges of exchanging digital records or missing critical bits of information.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Remote devices, like digital stethoscopes and otoscopes, have become really great tools for making sure clinicians can get those basic vitals accurately and get some visuals that would be hard to collect otherwise. Patients have a lot of devices in their homes right now that are constantly sending important data to their providers, so that’s very helpful for developing a continuous picture of their health. But I really think the most important thing for replicating the benefits of an in-person meeting is how the clinician approaches the relationship. That bedside manner is always going to make or break a consult, so it’s something we need to keep focusing on even with all the cutting-edge tools in the world.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

One-click medical summaries that can be delivered to the patient immediately after a consult. A lot of providers will print out the care summary or instructions at the end of an appointment and hand them to the patient before they leave, but that’s not something we always do in the same way during a telemedicine appointment. If we could make that a standard habit, it would be a huge benefit for patients.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

I wish patients could appreciate that their providers are taking decision-making very seriously even if they’re not in the office. All the data and knowledge that runs through our heads — all the calculations are still happening, and we’re still thinking about what’s best for the patient.

I would also want patients to know that we want them to feel empowered to ask questions! We can’t do our jobs as clinicians if we don’t know what the patient understands, what they’ve forgotten, and what is making it hard for them to follow our advice. The more the patient feels comfortable with what’s happening, the better the outcome will be for all of us.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

The continuing development of home-based devices is great, but I’m really excited to see what Starlink is going to do for telemedicine. Starlink is Elon Musk’s initiative to bring satellite broadband to everyone. There’s no need to be hardwired or have a tower nearby — imagine how many rural communities and underserved populations we can reach with broadband like that! The lack of internet is a huge driver of healthcare access problems, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how Starlink can help us overcome that issue.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Sometimes we don’t treat computer-based work the same way as we treat face-to-face work. The intensity with which we conduct each of these telemedicine interactions is the same, if not more, than when seeing patients in person, but it’s so easy just to get sucked into hour after hour of sitting at the desk and doing video calls, especially if you’re working from home. I would like to make sure that clinicians pay attention to their own wellbeing and take breaks when they need to, keep their minds fresh, and maintain a work-life balance.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to change the way we handle licensing. Right now, it’s a very fragmented, state-based system that limits the way clinicians can engage with patients across state lines. That was a lesson we learned early on at Avera eCARE. If we could universally license and credential providers so that they can see telemedicine patients anywhere, we could dramatically increase access in areas where there simply aren’t enough clinicians to go around.

