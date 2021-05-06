Deanna Brady: “Be fully present”

As my career progressed and I got busier, I had to become really deliberate about my priorities. Some things fell to the bottom of the list. For example, there were some relationships that perhaps were a bit one-sided, requiring a lot of energy from me. I had to let those go. To me, it’s all about prioritizing and being comfortable with your decisions about how you’re going to spend your time.

As a part of my series about the strategies that extremely busy and successful leaders use to juggle, balance and integrate their personal lives and business lives, I had the pleasure of interviewing Deanna Brady, Executive Vice President Refrigerated Foods, Hormel Foods.

As executive vice president for the Refrigerated Foods group at Hormel Foods, Deanna Brady is responsible for the general management of the business unit. Hormel Foods is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Columbus®, Wholly® Guacamole, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, has been named one of “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens” by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for 12 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts.

In September 1996, Brady started her career with Hormel Foods as a foodservice territory manager in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., and held various foodservice sales positions throughout the United States. In 2003, Brady was promoted to foodservice regional manager in Los Angeles, Calif. She was promoted to vice president, foodservice sales in 2007. Brady advanced to group vice president, foodservice in October of 2013 and was named president of consumer products sales in October 2015. She assumed her current position in October 2019.

Brady is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo, Calif.), where she received a bachelor of science degree in dietetics and food administration. She is a registered dietitian.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share with us the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career?

My back-story started when I was young, and it’s about my connection to food and nutrition. My mom is Hispanic and from New Mexico. I spent a lot of time with her family; everything was built around food and flavors. My dad was diagnosed with diabetes when I was young, and that made me start thinking more about nutrition. I wanted to understand what happens when food comes into the body. So I went to school to become a registered dietitian. In the course of my studies, my curiosity about food went beyond just nutrition — I became interested in farm to fork and wanted to understand the whole process.

After my RD degree, I approached parents about going to culinary school. My dad sent me packing! I went to work for a company that did a lot for the restaurant industry. Then I came to Hormel Foods on the foodservice side of the business. It will be 25 years in September, and close to 35 years in the business.

I never went to culinary school. I got to call on some and visit some, but being a culinary student is just a bucket-list item these days.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

When I was just starting out in my career, I ruined the CEO’s car — or at least I thought I did. I was going to my car, carrying the items I needed for a sales presentation. It was summertime in LA, and it was 99 degrees. The temperature change from air conditioning to the outdoors caused one of my bottles to break. It fell to the stairs and went onto the hood of the CEO’s car, creating an acid-rain situation! Instead of telling him, I asked the security guard to rinse the car off, and I went to my sales call. When I got back, there were stacks of notes telling me to see the CEO ASAP. Everyone was pranking me, but I didn’t know that. I had to sit outside his office and wait to see him. When I finally did, he said, “Please tell me you made the sale.” He also told me it was his wife’s car! The lesson here is when you’re in sales, you have to have the commitment and confidence to go in and make the sale first and then come back and fix everything else. By the way, I was eight months into my career, and I got to spend an hour talking to the CEO!

The fun part of this industry is food and how important it is to everyone. Not just from a nutritional standpoint, but from a cultural standpoint too. I’ve met so many interesting people and have traveled all over the country. I’ve called on an aircraft carrier, a Coast Guard cutter and the San Diego Zoo. How many people can say, “I’m going to work today, and I’m going to the zoo.”? I think that’s really fun. People have bucket lists of things they want to do; I have a bucket list in my head of places I’ve been able to visit and the great customers I have met along the way.

What does leadership mean to you? As a leader, how do you best inspire others?

I like to lead alongside others and through others. To me, it’s about listening and being constructive and doing so in a really transparent manner. I’ve had that playback to me. People have said that I’m really honest, but I do it in a way that inspires them. I try to communicate to my team members where I want them to go. Otherwise, it’s just a mess. I can usually tell when I have not been tight with my expectations and I take accountability for this.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

First and foremost, I had great parents. They were instrumental in making me who I am. I was a really awkwardly shy child. My dad was the one pushing me off the proverbial diving board, and my mom would be the one holding the towel and drying me off. My dad called me his fourth son. He wanted me to know I could do anything my brothers could do. Even today, I’ve worked in a male-dominated industry my whole career, and it’s been easy for me because he gave me that framework.

The other person I point to is my husband, Kevin. It makes all the difference in the world to have a spouse who is willing to sit down with you at the table and treat your careers as one business. And of course, I’ve had people internally at Hormel Foods who have inspired, led and mentored me. They are the people who have had my back; the people I could go to with any issue or problem and know there would be help waiting for me.

This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your life into your business and career? Can you articulate what the struggle was?

When I was talking to a group of females recently, I told them I want to take away the idea of balance, because you can’t balance it all. Instead, I like the idea of juggling. You have a lot of balls, but you’re only holding one at a time.

You’re never going to be perfect. Try to be the best with the ball that’s in front of you, then throw that one up and go on to the next one.

In order to give greater context to this discussion, can you share with our readers what your daily schedule looks like?

I get up at 4:45 every day. I’m a morning person. Even in college, I got up at 5 a.m., got dressed and went to the library. It was the same story when I was a kid. Those first 45 minutes of the day are for yoga, Instagram, thinking about what I want to do that day. I have me time. That’s important because the piece that people give up easily is the me time. That small window of time that I dedicate to me every day makes me better.

Did you find that as your success grew it became more difficult to focus on the other areas of your life? Can you explain?

As my career progressed and I got busier, I had to become really deliberate about my priorities. Some things fell to the bottom of the list. For example, there were some relationships that perhaps were a bit one-sided, requiring a lot of energy from me. I had to let those go. To me, it’s all about prioritizing and being comfortable with your decisions about how you’re going to spend your time.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal/family life?

I think it was when my husband retired, and I suddenly had extra help at home. We treated his retirement as a business decision: We were going to have a new manager at home. Not that I gave up all of those responsibilities, but I had more help at home.

Can you share five pieces of advice to other leaders about how to achieve the best balance between work and personal/family life? Please share a story or example for each.

Learn to juggle Let people help; delegate Dedicate time to feeding your soul Reward your successes and your mistakes Be fully present

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Because I grew up in California and spent about seven years of my career there, John Mayer’s “Queen of California” resonates with me. I always smile when I think about that song or when I hear it. Not that I’m a queen, but California is a big part of my story.

An adage I often repeat is, “The rearview mirror is small for a reason.” Look back and see where you’ve been, but remember the more important part is looking out the big windshield that’s in front of you.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Food insecurity in our own country.

What is the best way for people to follow you online?

I’m more of a one-on-one person, versus a one-to-many person, and I’m a private person. I use Facebook for my close family and the “kids” I grew up with. LinkedIn is for business connections, and I use Instagram to follow other people and movements, not for people to follow me.

Thank you so much for these fantastic insights!