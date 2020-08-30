Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dealing with Uncertainty

On the last day, when I was done with my art and reflections, they suddenly gave me a broom to wipe it all out. That's when I cried.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Source: How Stuff Works
Source: How Stuff Works

“Wipeout those tears.”

Yes, that’s what ‘he’ told me when I met him at his current place of residence after being displaced from Tibet.

When I was in Kolkata on the East Coast of India, I dealt with various dealers from Bhutan, and one of them offered me to meet this great spiritual and political leader (‘him/he’). For a very long time, I didn’t feel that it would be helpful, so I didn’t bother about it. But in 2016, I began to face severe dilemmas and felt the urge to take a break. So that’s how I ended up in a meeting with ‘him.’

For 11 days, I woke up early, meditated under a teacher, reflected on my thoughts, and I had to make a  ‘rangoli’ on the floor of my reflections. A rangoli is a piece of art on the ground with powdered colors. As the rangoli grew incrementally into a ‘mandala,’ the real me began to emerge. For the first time in my life, I could see an authentic ‘me.’ Most readings and discussions have been around authenticity in various academic sessions on leadership, and I completely agree with this thought of “be authentic.” It’s a beautiful person inside of you. Don’t lie even to yourself!

On the last day, when I was done with my art and reflections, they suddenly gave me a broom to wipe it all out. That’s when I cried. I couldn’t stop crying, and they took me to ‘him.’ His words were simple; you’ve met yourself now. Be yourself always, and keep smiling. Be truthful to yourself; only then can you be truthful to others. But that does not mean that you forget to be self-aware of the situation and respond to people and situations accordingly. Life is short, live it like it’s the last day of yourself! Show empathy. 

I revisit those times in my mind during these uncertain times, and the learning helps me to navigate through the challenges posed by the ambiguous external world and internal tribulations.

Profile Picture

Barun Singh, Cofounder at Gorg.co.in

Barun is the Cofounder of Gorg.co.in, India's first exclusive social e-commerce ecosystem for beauty and personal care. He's an individual who thrives in ambiguity and a person who finds pure joy in learning  each day of his life. When not working you can find him lost in thoughts or in some adrenaline rushing experiential adventure.

 

Barun has been a Mindfulness practitioner for many years now. He believes greatly in the power of values and growth through fundamentals.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

The Day I Told My Father About My Anxiety

by Arbela Capas
Community//

Chayim Shvarzblat – For Those who Doubted and Those who Believed

by Millie Ridgnal
Community//

Why I No Longer Maintain A Bullet Journal

by Deya Bhattacharya

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.