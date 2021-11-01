Dealing with The You That You Don’t Like to Talk About

You may have recently seen him being pushed to his limit on season 3 of SAS Australia, but off-screen, Gary Fahey spends his time helping men overcome the limits they have placed upon themselves. The former head of the Australian Prime Minister’s Personal Protection Team is now an Ambassador for the Australian and New Zealand Mental Health Association and best-selling author of Externally Bulletproof, Internally Brittle: How to turn your struggle into your SUCCESS. Known for his brutally honest approach, Gary has learned to use his past experiences to help others overcome their own internal struggles.

“We live in a society that is confused about its expectations on masculinity,” Gary says. “As males we are expected to be successful without giving in to the high-pressure that that comes with high performance, much less talking about how this truly makes us feel.”

Seeing a need for men to be able to understand and better their mental health in a supportive space, Gary founded Strong Men’d to provide mental strength and conditioning services. Centered upon his “Lived It, Learned It, and Earned It” principle, Gary works with males from all walks of life from employees and high-profile individuals not experiencing fulfilment through their successes, to those engaging in risky behaviour.

“There are things in my past that I am not proud of,” says Gary. “But instead of letting that ruin my life, I’m using it to help others save theirs.” A mental strength and conditioning coach and highly sought-after speaker, Gary has spent years ensuring Strong Men’d can be a place for mistake makers to become responsibility takers. “High-pressure and success can cause a slippery slope,” he says. “Often, they are a false idol for alpha personalities, where individuals, in order to protect their image, mask their struggles with risky or addictive behaviours such as alcohol, gambling, drugs, risky investments, infidelity, etc.” Stong Men’d is a no judgement community focused upon helping men deal with the parts of themselves they don’t like to talk about. “You don’t have to be deep into a rabbit-hole of illegal or destructive activity, Strong Mend is a place for all,” Gary says. “If your feel overworked or under-appreciated for example, or if there’s anything else in your life causing your mental health to dip, don’t be afraid to reach out. It’s okay for men to talk about what’s eating them up inside, and it’s past time we as a society started to normalise that.”

Every strategy and system Gary uses has been actively tested and successfully implemented to build discipline, resilience, and respect from within, taking men from where they are now to where they want to be. Strong Men’d isn’t a place for theory or therapy, it’s a place where you are taught practical applications that lead to results. Strong Men’d also provides consulting to teams and businesses on developing identity, purpose, structure and cultural strategy (similar principles to individual coaching).

Action-oriented, strategically focused, results-driven, and highly effective, Strong Men’d is a great first step in learning to deal with the side of yourself you don’t like to talk about.

To book in your free strategy session with Gary, click here.