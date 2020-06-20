Dealing with Stress in 2020

We are in unprecedented times with the amount of stress we have to take on a daily basis.

For most of us, we have work, bills to pay, family and social stress, and emotional stress trying to manage it all.

First we need to identify what stress really is defined to be in our lives today in this new decade.

What is stress?

Stress can be simply explained as the reaction of the body when changes occur in our environment, physically, mentally, and of course emotionally.

We may deal with stress differently but the symptoms tend to be the same or very similar.

Everything from our thoughts to the environment we live and work into our relationships with those in our life.

It all plays a big part in how we deal and react to stress and the multiple causes and responses to stress.

Stress was vital for survival

Our human body was designed to react to stress because it can be seen as a positive and vital trait.

Stress can keep us out of danger to warning us and keeping us focused and alert when in dangerous places.

Creating that fight or flight mentality. But stress can turn into a negative in one’s life when we face continuous stressors without allowing our self-time to relax or release some of that stress from our life.

We can notice stress not just in how we feel inside with our emotions and thoughts but our body also reacts negatively to continuous stressors. It might show up in symptoms such as;

Upset stomach

Headaches

Chest pain

Depression

Panic Attacks

Elevated blood pressure

Too much stress will create the above symptoms and also can result in emotional stress and depression.

Research and studies around the globe have shown key factors to attribute to the top 6 causes of death in the western world.

These include heart disease, cancer, suicide, and other serious health issues and diseases.

Stress can become a major factor in people’s lives when it manifests into dangerous habits if we choose to relieve stress in negative activities or substances.

These types of behaviors can be seen in consuming too much food, alcohol, tobacco, and the use of drugs.

Other forms of stress caused addiction can be gambling, sex, shopping, and social media, and internet use.

People who get stuck in this vicious circle of emptiness get sucked in and become addicted or compelled to use these substances of try to find happiness to balance out the stress they feel, trying to find control of their thoughts, life, and emotions in other areas.

Stress warning signals

If you feel you might be getting chronic stress here are some symptoms below of how the body can react to trying to defend itself from the harm of these stressors.

Grinding teeth

Indigestion or acid reflux

Increase or loss of appetite

Dizziness

Aches and pains

Heart racing

Trouble sleeping

Sexual difficulties

How can we fight against stress?

The good news is there are incredible ways we can fight from getting stress and prevention techniques we can learn to deal with it better or get rid of it completely.

Here are a few tips and some words of advice you can follow to help yourself stay healthy and stress-free.

Keep a positive mindset and attitude even in difficult times.

Rather than be aggressive or angry be assertive with your feelings

Make time for yourself and your hobbies

Balance your life accordingly for work rest and play

Don’t use substances or habits to bring you happiness

Have a social group or support system when you feel symptoms

Get plenty of sleep at least 7 hours

Eat healthy and balanced diets

Exercise is one of the best ways to stay healthy and rid yourself of stress

Learn to laugh and smile more

Remember you are not alone when dealing with problems and your stress levels.

We all deal with this in our way.

Just try to understand it more and try prevention techniques before it becomes too much.

And remember, there are medical and mental health professionals who have the knowledge and skill to help.

So please seek them and your support systems.

Smile and remember what a privilege it is to be alive even when life is hard, embrace the challenges and own them.