Dealing With Setbacks: How MC Mixson Deals With Challenges Head-On

MC Mixson is an American hip-hop artist, songwriter, and entertainer hailing from New York City. He has been able to get featured on many major magazines, get his first music video premiered on BET Jam, as well as get interviews on Shade 45 Sirius XM Radio and Dash Radio (South Side Dash Radio). Universal Music Group offered him a music distribution deal, and he recently made his first week on the DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Charts. Although he has been able to __, it has not been an easy journey.



In a cutthroat industry like the music industry, there are constant setbacks and hyper-competitive opportunities that require artists to always stay at top of mind. “I see myself more knowledgeable and enlightened with my craft. In 5 years, I expect to learn more about what the industry has to teach business-wise and grab as many opportunities as possible. I also want anyone that reads my story to be motivated and know that hard work pays off.” he says.



In other words, don’t take opportunities for granted. He believes that all opportunities can always lead into something more, it’s just about knowing how to recognize an opportunity when it’s in front of you. His second piece of advice is to always be curious and constantly be open to learning. The people who usually think they know it all never feel the need to learn new strategies and methods to get farther in their career. This will lead to a lack of innovation and will ultimately lead to burnout.

All in all, there is no doubt that MC Mixson will not be able to keep overcoming the obstacles that come with the music industry. If you would like to keep a close eye on MC Mixson, you can follow him at https://www.instagram.com/mcmixson/







