Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Dealing With Setbacks: How MC Mixson Deals With Challenges Head-On

"I also want anyone that reads my story to be motivated and know that hard work pays off." - MC Mixson

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

MC Mixson is an American hip-hop artist, songwriter, and entertainer hailing from New York City. He has been able to get featured on many major magazines, get his first music video premiered on BET Jam, as well as get interviews on Shade 45 Sirius XM Radio and Dash Radio (South Side Dash Radio). Universal Music Group offered him a music distribution deal, and he recently made his first week on the DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Charts. Although he has been able to __, it has not been an easy journey.

In a cutthroat industry like the music industry, there are constant setbacks and hyper-competitive opportunities that require artists to always stay at top of mind. “I see myself more knowledgeable and enlightened with my craft. In 5 years, I expect to learn more about what the industry has to teach business-wise and grab as many opportunities as possible. I also want anyone that reads my story to be motivated and know that hard work pays off.” he says.

In other words, don’t take opportunities for granted. He believes that all opportunities can always lead into something more, it’s just about knowing how to recognize an opportunity when it’s in front of you. His second piece of advice is to always be curious and constantly be open to learning. The people who usually think they know it all never feel the need to learn new strategies and methods to get farther in their career. This will lead to a lack of innovation and will ultimately lead to burnout.

All in all, there is no doubt that MC Mixson will not be able to keep overcoming the obstacles that come with the music industry. If you would like to keep a close eye on MC Mixson, you can follow him at https://www.instagram.com/mcmixson/



    Leonel Garcia

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias: “Visibility adds credibility”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Devin Walker, Uncle Devin: “Know your worth”

    by Edward Sylvan
    Community//

    “5 Things You Should Do To Become a Thought Leader In Your Industry”, With Sujit Kundu CEO of S.K.A.M. Artist

    by Yitzi Weiner
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.