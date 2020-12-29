Dealing With Loss After the Holidays

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
While the holidays are a joyous time for many, it is important to remember that life – and loss – continues regardless of the date on the calendar. Some of you may have had to deal with an unimaginable loss of a loved one over the holidays. Dealing with grief during a time when others are celebrating may cause stressful conflict within, as you may feel pressured to set aside your grief during a time of celebration.

However, whenever you experience a loss, the key is to give yourself permission to grieve. Such feelings are so powerful that if we do not experience and express them, if we do not address them, then they can reside inside, eventually leading to illness.

If you are dealing with a loss suffered during the holidays, here is a simple list of actions you can take to help deal with your grief.

  • First, you must take care of your physical needs. Keep it simple. Drink water throughout the day. Eat nourishing foods, as the immune system is compromised with grief.
  • Be sure to get enough sleep. Grief takes a lot of energy.
  • Exercise. Keep your body moving, even if it is just to go for a walk around the block.
  • Stay away from things like alcohol, drugs, and caffeine whenever possible.
  • Take interior time for yourself. This can be done through journaling, meditation, and prayer, as well as any creative activity that allows you to express actively what is difficult to express orally, such as painting, arts, and crafts, music, etc.
  • Find a grief counselor to guide you and your family through the process. Do this so that at a certain time, on a specific date, you will confront your grief in a safe environment. If necessary, your counselor might temporarily consider a multi-disciplined approach of counseling, medication/anti-depressants, and behavior modification.

The important thing to remember is to treat yourself without guilt, judgment or criticism. Be gentle with yourself, be kind to yourself, and in time, you will come out of the darkness of descent into the light.

    Dr. Gail Gross, Author and Parenting, Relationships, and Human Behavior Expert

    Dr. Gail Gross, Ph.D., Ed.D., M.Ed., a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and member of APA Division 39, is a nationally recognized family, child development, and human behavior expert, author, and educator. Her positive and integrative approach to difficult issues helps families navigate today’s complex problems.

    Dr. Gross is frequently called upon by national and regional media to offer her insight on topics involving family relationships, education, behavior, and development issues. A dependable authority, Dr. Gross has contributed to broadcast, print and online media including CNN, the Today Show, CNBC's The Doctors, Hollywood Reporter, FOX radio, FOX’s The O’Reilly Factor, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Times of India, People magazine, Parents magazine, Scholastic Parent and Child Magazine, USA Today, Univision, ABC, CBS, and KHOU's Great Day Houston Show. She is a veteran radio talk show host as well as the host of the nationally syndicated PBS program, “Let’s Talk.” Also, Dr. Gross has written a semi-weekly blog for The Huffington Post and has blogged at EmpowHER.com since 2013. Recently, Houston Women's Magazine named her One of Houston's Most Influential Women of 2016.

    Dr. Gross is a longtime leader in finding solutions to the nation’s toughest education challenges. She co-founded the first-of-its kind Cuney Home School with her husband Jenard, in partnership with Texas Southern University. The school serves as a national model for improving the academic performance of students from housing projects by engaging the parents. Dr. Gross also has a public school elementary and secondary campus in Texas that has been named for her.

    Additionally, she recently completed leading a landmark, year-long study in the Houston Independent School District to examine how stress-reduction affects academics, attendance, and bullying in elementary school students, and a second study on stress and its effects on learning.

    Such work has earned her accolades from distinguished leaders such as the Dalai Lama, who presented her with the first Spirit of Freedom award in 1998. More recently, she was honored in 2013 with the Jung Institute award. She also received the Good Heart Humanitarian Award from Jewish Women International, Perth Amboy High School Hall of Fame Award, the Great Texan of the Year Award, the Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame Award, Trailblazer Award, Get Real New York City Convention's 2014 Blogging Award, and Woman of Influence Award.

    Dr. Gross’ book, The Only Way Out Is Through, is available on Amazon now and offers strategies for coping with loss, drawing from dealing with the death of her own daughter. Her next book, How to Build Your Baby's Brain, is also available on Amazon and teaches parents how to enhance a child’s learning potential through various developmental stages.

    Dr. Gross received a BS in Education and an Ed.D. (Doctorate of Education) with a specialty in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston. She earned her Master’s degree in Secondary Education with a focus on Psychology from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Dr. Gross received her second PhD in Psychology, with a concentration in Jungian studies. Dr. Gross was the recipient of Kappa Delta Pi An International Honor Society in Education. Dr. Gross was elected member of the International English Honor Society Sigma Tau Delta.

     

