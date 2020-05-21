Dealing with Doubt and Procrastination

It was beyond overdue for the amazing TRAILBLAZER – Tony Rubleski to join me on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald radio airwaves! It was, however, certainly worth its weight in gold to have delayed having done so until now, and I do believe timing to be everything! I had the initial honour of first connecting with Tony approximately one and a half years ago. I was instantly impressed with Tony back then, which has only intensified and has become further solidified over the course of time. Quality people…integral people…always withstand the test of time.



I have interviewed hundreds of people throughout the course of my five and a half year stint thus far as a radio/podcast host, and I have interfaced with toptier individuals for decades throughout my entire career history. I have studied people my whole life; acquiring a fairly robust knowledge base for what specific characteristic traits and behavioural patterns differentiate the ordinary from the extraordinary. I can quite honestly say, and with the utmost confidence and self-assuredness – Tony Rubleski is not only one of the most gifted speakers I have ever conversed with – he is also one of the most self-actualized human beings I have ever known.



What was particularly apparent to me while fully engrossed in listening to Tony with my discerning ear…is how immensely grounded a human being Tony genuinely is. Listening to Tony speak (as he thoughtfully responded to my unscripted interview questions of him) is like listening to a guided meditation video. I have never before said that nor has this been my experience with any other previously showcased guest on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald. As is always the case, I will leave it up to you, the reader/listener to formulate your own assessment, which you can do by kindly clicking onto the enclosed podcast link.I highly encourage you to treat yourselves!



Not unlike myself, it is my belief that you too, will derive grounding inspiration…inspiration which does not come with a roar but inspiration that comes with a unique soothingness; instantly resonating at the soul level. He is THAT good! And he is that good because he is that REAL! No hype, no cliches, no same old same old rhetoric, no embellishments, no egoic tendencies, no grandstanding…pure unadulterated salt of the earth TRUTH coupled with a huge dollop of unbridled PASSION, and wholehearted SINCERITY. What a yummy recipe for the makings of a remarkable human being! Your soul is delicious, Tony! Please do not stop ‘feeding’ us all! Particularly in the wake of such unprecedented times; we appreciate you fueling our additional hunger for something safe and something reliable in which to sink our teeth into. Thank you for keeping our minds heaped with the healthy ‘stuff, Tony!” You are so deeply appreciated!

On behalf of Tony and myself, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to each of you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article. We also wish to extend our wholehearted appreciation to each of you for generously taking the time to click onto the enclosed podcast link of our phenomenal conversation with one another! For anyone here who may wish to graciously connect with either Tony and/or myself outside of this brilliant forum…it would be our deepest honour and our greatest pleasure to further serve you in whichever capacity you may deem to be a suitable fit!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS TONY RUBLESKI?!

Tony Rubleski is currently the president of Mind Capture Group. His message is designed to help people ‘Capture’ more minds and profits. He is an in demand speaker who has given hundreds of presentations the past decade, a strategic business coach, and global event promoter with over twenty plus years of experience in the personal development industry.



Tony’s second book in the Mind Capture series went #1 in three different business categories with Amazon.com and received stunning reviews from a wide range of leaders in marketing, sales, psychology to academia and multiple New York Times bestselling authors.



Tony’s latest book titles, TRAILBLAZERS: Leadership Lessons From 12 Pioneers Who Beat The Odds and Influenced Millions, released globally on September 4, 2018 and within twenty-four hours, hit #1 with the Amazon.com in the Business New Release category.



Tony’s work has been featured in various media outlets ranging from Toastmasters International Magazine, The Detroit Free Press, the FOXTV Network, ABC, to CNN Radio, NPR, and Entrepreneur Magazine Radio. In addition, he has also served as a Faculty member with the U.S Chamber of Commerce. For more information: MindCapture.com