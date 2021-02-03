Dealing with COVID-19 as a frontline healthcare worker – Eric Dalius

The public health authorities, physicians, and professionals are the frontline healthcare servicemen dealing with COVID-19 worldwide. A crucial part of dealing with the disease is quite obviously reducing contact between individuals and separating the infected from the non-infected, which reduces contamination chances.

However, healthcare workers need to be extra careful since they must deal with suspect COVID-19 cases daily. So, it is critical that as a healthcare professional, you maintain strict isolation and safety protocols to keep yourself and your family safe.

Eric Dalius asks you to trust the CDC

The CDC or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regularly publishes updates regarding COVID-19 infection prevention and control guidance. According to leading entrepreneur Eric J Dalius, it is critically important to follow the CDC guidelines as accurately as possible to maintain the safety standards for the comprehensive protection of your health and your family.

It is equally important to understand that the CDC guidelines are founded on scientific reports and critically reviewed study cases. This means that when it comes to infectious disease detection, prevention, and care, it is imperative to follow the guidelines to maintain safety standards at all times. With that in mind, we have prepared a list of steps that you need to follow while dealing with COVID-19 as frontline healthcare professional.

The first steps

According to the American Medical Association, physicians need to stay updated regarding COVID-19 since this is quite an evolving situation, as is any viral outbreak. It is vital to spread awareness regarding COVID-19 care and prevention among all other medical professionals as well. When it comes to the CDC recommendations, here is what you are encouraged to follow at all times.

Maintenance of hygiene

Personal hygiene is the top priority for the safety of healthcare workers and their families. Constant sanitization of the hand and the body is essential, along with disinfection of surfaces that are usually in contact with human bodies. The key objects include personal items, dining tables, and kitchen surfaces.

Masks are your friend

According to every government regulation and medical agency protocols, it is vital to keep using reusable face covers to protect the nose and the mouth whenever you venture outside. However, make sure to use either surgical or the N95 variations of the mask that block at least 95% of airborne particles. Masks are useful for stopping transmission cases in public settings, especially when social distancing norms might be challenging to follow.

Stay home, stay safe

When it comes to family safety measures, it is vital to remember that staying home can ensure better protection in these troubled times. The more you venture outside, the more are your chances of contracting the disease. So, make sure to stay home and stay safe.

Minimize the risk of exposure

The first thing you need is to make sure that the risk of exposure is minimal. However, when minimizing optimum conditions for coronavirus contamination, there is a need for facility-wide policy and practices. These measures need implementation before patient arrival, should continue through the check-up and for the entire duration of patient stay and treatment. All this will make sure that the safety of the whole healthcare setting remains maintained.

Follow the precautions

According to the CDC, it is vitally important to keep in mind that every person is a potential infection source, even if the individual is asymptomatic. It is equally important to understand that an airborne disease like COVID-19 could spread quickly, especially in a healthcare setting. As a result, attention must be paid to the training and correct use of equipment that will include the “donning and doffing.” The use of eye protection is also encouraged for medical professionals while working with patients.

Reducing visitor access and movement

Visitor access is another vital consideration that you need to plan for at all times, especially if you are working in a clinic setting. Ensure you create protocols for monitoring, managing, and even training the visitors to minimize the risk of contamination and disease spread. It is essential to restrict too many visitors at the same time and provide for alternative interaction methods like video calling on phones or tablets.

Engineering controls

One of the latest techniques for protecting healthcare professionals from exposure to COVID-19 while dealing with patients is designing and installing engineering controls. These are relatively simple physical barriers that can help to shield physicians from the infected or suspect individuals. Physical barriers can also help you to triage locations and gather information.

Management of health personnel

If physicians and health professionals get exposed to COVID-19 patients, it is imperative to monitor and restrict their movements according to public health authorities’ guidance. It is essential to implement sick leave to affected individuals, which are nonpunitive in nature and flexible.

Training of health professionals

All health professionals require training specific to their job at hand with respect to the prevention and transmission of infectious agents while working with COVID-19 cases. In case of respirator requirements, health professionals must be trained and fit-tested before commencing procedures.

Environment infection control

When it comes to patient care, it is vital to use only dedicated medical equipment. On the matter of the non-dedicated and the non-disposable materials, it is crucial to disinfect the items according to standard instruction procedures. In case of doubts regarding the standard procedures, follow the CDC guidelines.

Report to public health authorities

Lastly, it is vital to implement policies that will enable a quick alert for all members of your medical team in case of a suspect COVID-19 case. It is also crucial to communicate and collaborate with public health authorities daily about recent developments. Always make sure that a team is designated explicitly for communication with the public health officials.

It is vital to remain vigilant and aware at all times, especially if you are at the frontlines fighting COVID-19. Make sure to follow our tips to ensure the complete protection of yourself and your family in these troubled times. We thank you for your service!