Dealing with bridal anxiety — ways to relieve stress

It might seem obvious that the preparation for a wedding could prove rather stressful, considering that it is regarded as one of the biggest days of a person’s life. The extent of these stresses is often underestimated and worrying about everything from make-up to guest favours can really take its toll. So, how do we take the edge off bridal anxieties? With the help of Angelic Diamonds, retailers of engagement rings, lets take a look at some great ways to destress, ahead of saying ‘I do’.

Pamper the mind (and body!)

While you may be under the impression that every waking moment should be spent organising those around you before you tie the knot, take a step back and remember whose day it is! For many, anxiety reaches its peak within the final month before the wedding, and this is prime time for taking some time away from it all. Spare a morning and get your bridesmaids on board for a trip to the spa or a salon and treat yourself to some well-deserved relaxation. As the wellness trend continues to thrive, many brides to be are opting for yoga retreats or even exercise boot-camps before they walk down the aisle; as physical activity has long been known to release stress busting endorphins, so getting in to a good routine beforehand can be a natural remedy to these pre-wedding worries. By ensuring that there is plenty of self-care time scheduled into your diary, you can overcome your bridal stresses and enjoy the lead up to your big day. Whether you choose to sweat it out in the gym, or simply spend a night in with a hair mask, face mask and some comfy pyjamas, make sure that you take yourself away from planning occasionally — organising a wedding shouldn’t have to feel like a full-time job after all.

Prioritise well

Spending hours deciding whether your table napkins should be duck egg blue or pale amethyst purple might seem like a daunting task, but are you placing too much emphasis on minor details? Try to separate your tasks based on urgency, and never let your to-do list reach arm’s length; being realistic is essential and keep in mind that you can only do so much in a day. Keep your sense of perspective and always keep a go-to confidant, a problem shared is a problem halved after all. Further, you should make sure that your other half is as involved as you are, and if this isn’t the case then it should be addressed. While you may feel responsible for ensuring that no detail is left unchecked, it can become draining and take away from some of the excitement that you should be feeling. Many couples still enlist the help of a wedding planner for their big day, as it can provide some relief from what might seem like an endless mission to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. If you tend to be indecisive, then now is the time to kick your hesitation to the curb, as making choices will be unavoidable and leaving things to the very last minute will not be helpful.

Avoid comparisons

Often, bridal anxiety is rooted in memories from attending the weddings of friends and relatives. It might seem useful to refer to the things you liked, and those which you weren’t as keen on, but there’s a fine line between inspiration and comparison. Weddings can be stepped in rivalry, dramatised through popular films like Bride Wars, but thankfully this kind of bridal stress is mostly reserved for fiction. With the rise of social media, weddings have become a spectacle of sorts, and you might find yourself stalking the Instagram feed of an ex-school friend, wondering how to ask your hairdresser to replicate her look without seeming strange. If you are banking on your centrepiece looking a million times better than the ones at a wedding you attended prior to your own ceremony, then you could be focusing on the wrong things. Maintain the understanding that your wedding should be unique to your partner and yourself, so focus on the small details that will capture your character as a couple. Variety is the spice of life, so be as true to yourself as you can, and your time spent sat at the top table will be far more memorable.

Choose your vibe

The term ‘bridezilla’ is thrown around a lot, but it is important to be assertive and stick to your guns with planning your big day. While many brides use the adrenaline of organising as a boost, turning into a wedding-monster can bring the overall atmosphere of your day down a notch. Tackle bridal anxiety in the simplest way possible, by choosing to enjoy the entire process. On the day, the most important thing will be enjoying the day and the company from family and friends, there with you to celebrate the start of your married life. After the all-important ceremony and speeches, don’t be afraid to let your hair down, as bridal anxiety will become a thing of the past when you take your shoes off and head to the dancefloor.

Like any big day, your wedding day will fly past so by sticking to some good habits, getting plenty of rest and taking time out when necessary, bridal anxiety doesn’t have to dominate your mind in the lead up to your special day.

