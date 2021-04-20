DEADLINES! The word itself word can strike fear in the heart of the creative soul. It’s no wonder, because though our deadlines most likely won’t kill us, originally this word meant more than a disappointed customer or boss. The word originated during the civil war to name the trench dug to surround the prisoner of war camp. Instead of hassling with fences or walls, they would simply shoot anyone who dared to cross this “deadline.” So yikes- right?

Well for me a deadline can KILL my creativity. Frustration sets in and I have got to stop, and lighten up. Taking a walk, practicing yoga, or playing with my dog can all help to reboot my creative spark.

Do you ever experience this deadline dilema? How do you respond?

Another way to spark creativity is by practicing Yoga Nidra. This type of meditation is an ancient practice the brings you to the state between waking and sleeping, unleashing your creativity as well as helping you achieve deep rest. It is said that one hour of Yoga Nidra is equal to four hours of sleep! If you’d like to try it out for yourself, click here to download a FREE Yoga Nidra meditation from my website : )