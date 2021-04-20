Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

DEADLINES

Deadlines: the creativity killer...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

DEADLINES! The word itself word can strike fear in the heart of the creative soul. It’s no wonder, because though our deadlines most likely won’t kill us, originally this word meant more than a disappointed customer or boss. The word originated during the civil war to name the trench dug to surround the prisoner of war camp. Instead of hassling with fences or walls, they would simply shoot anyone who dared to cross this “deadline.” So yikes- right? 

Well for me a deadline can KILL my creativity. Frustration sets in and I have got to stop, and lighten up. Taking a walk, practicing yoga, or playing with my dog can all help to reboot my creative spark. 

Do you ever experience this deadline dilema? How do you respond?

Another way to spark creativity is by practicing Yoga Nidra. This type of meditation is an ancient practice the brings you to the state between waking and sleeping, unleashing your creativity as well as helping you achieve deep rest. It is said that one hour of Yoga Nidra is equal to four hours of sleep! If you’d like to try it out for yourself, click here to download a FREE Yoga Nidra meditation from my website : )

    Lori Bisser, Life Coach, Yoga and Mindfulness teacher, ERYT 300 at loribisser.com

    With a lifelong love of experiential learning, Lori has reinvented herself several times, while moving through life studying psychology, and fashion design, to working in cosmetology & real estate, moving beneath the surface was a natural desire to help people transform their lives. When she found yoga, it launched her into an independent study of contemplation, meditation and mindfulness in order to help others discover waking up to their own unique experience. Yoga is a discipline that goes far beyond what you see, asana or “poses” are just the surface of the practice. She has earned the designation of YACEP, as a yoga alliance continuing education provider. Yoga Alliance designations of 200 ERYT and 500 ERYT were achieved through a course of study with the New Day Yoga school in Georgia because of their emphasis on contemplation as a tool to be in relationship with God. Prenatal yoga training in Asheville NC, continuing ed with Baptiste, Childlight yoga, and numerous silent meditation retreats drew her to undertake a program in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Martha Beck Life Coach Training and the pursuit of Master Life Coach certification have broadened her scope to round out her offerings, from private coaching, group coaching, and public speaking, to retreats, workshops, seminars and weekly yoga classes. Understanding better each day, how to guide people toward whole and happy lives is her heart’s desire.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Amplify Your Creativity Through Healing

    by Deb Acker
    Pressmaster / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Better Brainstorms with Humor

    by Mike Cundall
    Community//

    How To Inspire Creativity On A Deadline

    by Michele Attias

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.