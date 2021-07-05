De-cluttering From the Inside Out

Every day we have opportunities to bring in positive thoughts and messages about ourselves and our lives. We just have to learn how to be conscious and aware of these opportunities.

Most of us have some amount of clutter in our lives.

We have papers that we’re not sure what to do with, too many souvenirs, children’s toys lying around, homes that are too small to store all our “stuff”, so “our stuff” lies around our homes on shelves, table-tops, stairs, furniture, or any nook or cranny that isn’t already filled up.

Our minds and bodies store clutter as well, and all this “stuff” complicates and overwhelms our lives, making a living with serenity, clarity, and focus increasingly difficult; and feeling calm virtually impossible. When we can’t see our way clear because of physical clutter or mental and emotional clutter, our lives become increasingly limited and stressful, not to mention costly.

How and why our lives become cluttered varies for everyone.

We all have our ’reasons’, but no matter what they might be, clutter takes its toll on our lives. We’re burdened, frustrated, maybe even extremely isolated, and can’t see our way clear to live differently. Often, depression can lead to clutter and vice-versa. If you don’t feel connected to life, people and activities, you begin to feel that it doesn’t matter that your home is filled with stuff.

Then as the clutter builds, you feel increasingly powerless because now you don’t know how to get out from under all the clutter that has collected. The more powerless you feel, the less you do to take charge of your stuff and life, and you live in a vicious cycle.

Maybe you’re afraid to get rid of all this because they carry so many memories you’re worried you’ll forget all the good times you had if you no longer have the specific items as reminders.

You might be a procrastinator and think that ‘tomorrow’ you’ll take care of everything

As the saying goes, “tomorrow is the busiest day of the week”. Each day you feel more and more overwhelmed by looking at what has to be tackled, so the organizational activities you planned forget put off yet again. The longer we put something off, the more overwhelming the task becomes.

Perhaps you are one of those people who get comfort from your stuff

Your stuff represents what you’ve been able to purchase, amass, hold on to. Is it hard for you to acknowledge what has lost its usefulness or value, so you hold on to things just because you don’t want to look at what’s there? Are you following Murphy’s Law that tells you the minute you throw something away, that’s when you’ll find you’ll need it?

For all these reasons, and many more, we clutter our lives with things, thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors that undermine our feelings of self-worth and self-respect. We can change how we live, but of course, the first step in doing so is to acknowledge that what you’re doing and how you’re living isn’t getting you the positive, life-enhancing results you want and so deserve. A change in how you live, like any other change you want to make, requires commitment, patience, and courage.

What is your desired outcome?

Can you see your goal? Can you imagine what you could do differently in your life if you weren’t burdened with all that “stuff”? What are you willing to do to rid yourself of the emotional, mental and physical clutter that has taken over your life? Even if the clutter is in just one area of your life, you can now choose to take back your power in that area of your life if you are burdened by it.

While you may know what to do, the key is to do it

Do you need help, support, guidance? Often in life, we need accountability. In school or work, we have deadlines, make appointments, or report our progress to our colleagues or supervisors.

According to Zale Mortgage, to de-clutter your space(s), you need to have a deadline or someone (other than yourself) to whom you’ll be accountable. It’s important in life to have support systems. In dealing with that which overwhelms and overpowers us, it’s particularly important.

Look around, and decide what you need to take that first step in clearing out the clutter from your life. Do you need the help of a friend, family member, or a professional? It’s time to get started so that you can step into your life fully and not be held back by emotional, mental, or material baggage. Take that deep breath, and have trust in your abilities to make the changes necessary in your life, to free yourself of that which holds you, hostage.