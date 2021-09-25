DB Bedford, The Emotional Intelligence Guy: “Don’t bite the hooks”

Don’t bite the hooks. Being in the Health and Wellness industry, we are surrounded by people every single day. In understanding that, know that we’re going to be dealing with a lot of emotions. Let’s not act like that’s not real. But, when it happens, I want you to be mindful of this theory of not biting the hook.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing DB Bedford, the Emotional Intelligence Guy.

Seasoned, experienced and motivated to increase the knowledge that lies within the secrets of Emotional Intelligence, DB Bedford, has taken on this challenge for nearly a decade. Representing the Bay Area, and the reformed adolescent, Bedford is recognized as a Thought Leader and is the Creator of iNeverWorry.com. Utilizing a solution-based approach to simplify the lingo of Emotional Intelligence, with flavor, DB provides keen insight into understanding emotional wellness.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

Thank you for having me. My name is DB Bedford and I grew up in Oakland, California and spent my early childhood years in an area called Brookfield Village. My parents were divorced by the time I was eight years old and that played a huge impact on my life growing up.

The neighborhood I grew up in was tough and it didn’t take long for me to realize that I was either going be the lion or the gazelle. After getting bullied and beat up a few times, I quickly decided to become the lion. There wasn’t much time to be emotional about any situation if you planned on getting through the day without being chased home. This lead me to an unfocused, negative, and violent lifestyle that cost me frequent trips in and out of the criminal justice system until I was about twenty-three years old.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

Absolutely. After ten plus years of living a criminal lifestyle, I was literally given a chance to turn my life around by Judge Larry Goodman. Standing in front of this judge for a very serious crime, my life was in his hand. In short, I took full advantage of the opportunity and with his guidance, I went from being an ex-felon to an active Peace Officer. Somehow, I also ended up working in the same department where I was once locked up. Through growth and appreciation, I was promoted up the ranks to supervise some of the same officers that literally watched me grow from a troubled young man into a productive citizen.

During my journey of redemption, I took a deep study into wellness, crisis intervention and emotional intelligence. After sixteen years of working at the probation department, I decided to leave as one of the highest-ranking managers and stepped into full time entrepreneurship within the Health and Wellness space as an Emotional Intelligence Consultant. I am currently facilitating trainings for Healthcare organizations like Kaiser, Sutter Health and SEIU’s ED Fund.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My “go-to” is getting up at 5am before my typical day starts and sitting in my living room next to a big, pictured window. Reading one of the many books that keep me grounded in my craft and my emotional well-being, is the practice and habit that keeps me centered.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

When I was working for the probation department, I decided to become a county wide trainer. Recalling that one day where I was sitting in a training class for managers, the facilitator introduced a concept called Emotional Intelligence. As soon as I heard it, I was super curious to find out what it was and why most people I encountered everyday wasn’t practicing it, including myself.

Since that day, I became obsessed with learning everything I could about it. In my spirit I knew this was something that everyone could benefit from and if more people were aware, their lives would literally take quantum leaps. I’m fortunate to have a self-made career that reaches individuals every day in a real-life way. Managing emotions help in making better choices. Individuals that make this a way of life almost never allow emotions to overpower their intelligence.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The biggest challenge when getting started is that no one knows or trust that you are credible with this work. A good friend of mine, Author Tony Gaskins, gave me some powerful insights that changed the game for me. He encouraged me to write my first book and he also shared with me that the fastest way to establish authority in any space is to become an Author. So that’s what I did and I was able to leverage my book to raise awareness and pick up consulting work.

My biggest lesson was understanding the importance of having solid people around me and being open to guidance, especially when they already occupy the space that you desire to be apart.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

My work is having a huge impact on people each and every day because I’m showing them how to leverage Emotional Intelligence to enhance their quality of life both personally and professionally. A quick story comes to mind about a participant in one of my programs. Recently this individual shared a testimony that warmed my heart. Living in New York and having to run a quick errand for her daughter before heading to an appointment, she was pressed for time. Now, if you’ve ever been behind schedule but then something else came up needing your immediate attention before you reached your original destination, then you know it’s easy to become emotionally charged up.

Before heading out of the door, something made her look out the window and she noticed that there was a truck blocking her in her driveway. Instantly she became frustrated and angry. She was ready to march outside and give the driver of that truck a piece of her mind. In her own words, she immediately thought of two Ei Secrets that she learned in the program and put them into play.

The end result could have been a confrontation in front of her child while also running the risk of missing her appointment. And we all know that there could have been many other negative possibilities in those type situations. She was able to resolve this episode smoothly and as she stated, “Nobody was hurt during the process.” She laughed it off and continued her day in a positive and productive manner.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I’m currently building upon my most recent project, which is my 30-Day Emotional Wellness Program.

This helps individuals to enhance their level of Emotional Wellness within a month or less. Daily, participants receive a five-minute coaching video and access to a weekly Lunch and Learn Zoom session to discuss daily learnings and real life interactions. As a bonus, they receive books and a one of kind shirt, that’s exclusive to our community of Emotional Intelligence Ambassadors.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Three of my character traits are: my level of Self Awareness, my ability to manage my reactions and my skill of situational awareness.

When it comes to Self-Awareness, it reminds me of the moment that I realized it was time for me to walk away from my career in Criminal Justice. After fifteen years I transitioned into a full-time Entrepreneur. Everyone at my job thought I was crazy but I knew deep down inside that I was capable of applying the same time and energy that I did at work to my business of Emotional Wellness. I once heard an old wise man say that “A bird is never concerned with the branch that it lands on because it’s faith is not in the branch it’s in its wings.” In other words, a bird is not concerned not one bit about the branch breaking because it knows that his wings will keep him from hitting the ground. My level of Self Awareness informs me that I will continue without a job because my faith isn’t in a company, it’s in my skills.

Having the ability to manage my reactions has provided benefits in all areas of my life. I have so many examples but one that comes to mind is when I was facilitating an Emotional Wellness training. One of the attendees rudely interrupted the presentation with an emotionally charged question related to politics and racial injustice. Immediately becoming very offended, because not only was it an inappropriate time to pose a question, but it felt sarcastic and condescending.

As a leader you have to be ready to fly above negative energy in a moment’s notice and circle back with positive energy to neutralize the situation, even when it’s rubbing you the wrong way. In that moment, I took what I like to call a “Purposeful Pause” which gave me the opportunity to let “Growth” catch up with me so that I could articulate my response.

Situational Awareness is a skill I use every day before any interactions. It’s an ongoing quick assessment of deciding when I should engage or disengage with any conversation, email, text or situation that I encounter throughout the day. Recently while in an elevator, two ladies jumped on headed to the pool and as the doors closed, they looked at each other realizing that they didn’t have their mask on.

There was one other person onboard and we were both wearing mask. One of the ladies pronounced that they were both vaccinated and while laughing asked the gentlemen standing next to me if he was vaccinated. As they engaged with one another, one of the girls glanced over at me as if she wanted me to join in the conversation. I remained silent and got off on my floor with a response of, “You guys enjoy your day.” The vaccinated vs. unvaccinated conversation can become emotionally charged in a split second and whatever my opinion about it is, would not have mattered for the sixty seconds I was on the elevator. I didn’t want to take that energy with me to my next destination and I didn’t. When you are a leader, it’s important to always be on your game both personally and professionally.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is being in a balanced space emotionally, physically, mentally, and physically. Operating on a high level of frequency is being intentional about making adjustments along the way. When I speak of frequency, I am referring to your highest level of positive energy that you can possibly achieve on any given day. You have to be honest about how you are feeling and if you are actually happy with the results that you are getting in life. It will be very hard to manage what you are not willing to measure.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

At our core, wellness should be the focus. When we are not stressed, we are in the flow of life. When we are stressed, toxicity, disease, and negativity infiltrate and affect our lives in a major way. Which in turn, keeps us from embracing and enjoying life to the fullest. Another thing to keep in mind is that when you are not balanced it can often put a strain on the relationships in your life. One of my favorite sayings comes from the legendary music artist Lauren Hill, “How are you going to win, if you are not right from within?”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

What I’ve noticed a lot in my Consulting business is an increasing interest in creating environments where soft skills matter just as much as technical skills. The biggest initiative that aligns with my training model is the need to implement Emotional Intelligence into a company’s culture. As a consultant, businesses and organizations hire my company to teach and train others how to effectively deal with team members, leadership, and just other people. Ei isn’t just about self and developing better habits but it is also how well you get along with others. Most corporations and companies within the health industry, have implemented some of my initiatives into their orientations or leadership training because they deem it necessary to the success of their business but also for employee relationships, morale and engagement.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

All right, here we go. I will start with number five. I want you to remember this simple formula: When emotions are high, logic tends to be low. That means whenever you find yourself involved in a conversation that’s emotionally charged, keep in mind it’s like a scale. It is your responsibility to not tip the scale and it is very valuable to remember this in that moment. With this in mind, it helps to give insight on how you should engage with whomever you are or come in contact with. In the Health and Wellness industry, you will run across a lot of emotional individuals. There is no doubt about it.

Number four: Projection Bias. The only time we actually become bothered or irritated with someone is when they do something or a situation happens, which in turn makes us frustrated. Humans will always disappoint us because we are not the same. We look at the person (or situation) and in reason it’s probably something that we wouldn’t do or say. So, what happens is we start to project our bias onto the person because we want them to do things, handle things, or say things kind of how we would.

It’s something that’s hidden in plain sight, so don’t worry about it if you missed it. Keep in mind on your journey, when you find yourself a little bothered, when you find your feathers a little ruffled, or when you feel irritated, instead of saying, “Man, this situation made me mad or this person rubbed me the wrong way,” I want you to ask yourself, “Why does this bother me in the first place?” Projection bias, is when you project onto others how you think things should go.

Number three: don’t bite the hooks. Being in the Health and Wellness industry, we are surrounded by people every single day. In understanding that, know that we’re going to be dealing with a lot of emotions. Let’s not act like that’s not real. But, when it happens, I want you to be mindful of this theory of not biting the hook.

Imagine a fisherman who throws his line in the water to catch fish. When he throws his lines in the water and the hook sinks, fish are in the water, minding their own business. A fish could ignore that hook except for the fact that it has bait on it. So, the fish just bites the bait and gets snatched out of his environment, never to return.

I promise you that every day of your life, personally or professionally, they’re going to be hooks dancing around and the bait is going to be sweet. It’s going to be impatience. It’s going to be low tolerance. It’s going to be things that will catch you off guard and if you bite the hook, it can snatch your mood, your attitude, or your energy for the day. Sometimes for a couple of days. So, when it comes to Health and Wellness, I want you to have your emotional intelligence and emotional wellness intact. This is why these top five things are important.

Number two helps you with the previous three: always be willing to take a purposeful pause. A purposeful pause is when you intentionally put space in between your responses. By doing so, you always give growth time to catch up with you. It doesn’t have to be when there’s something negative going on. Just get in the habit, before you respond to email or texts conversation to put a little space in between your response. Get in the habit of thinking twice before you respond. That way, you will always put yourself in a position to increase the chance to connect to the person you’re communicating with and the situation you engage with, in the best possible way.

Number one: watch out for emotional grudges. We all know the definition of a grudge. Grudges will slow you down and hold you back. This is very, very important. Grudges come from not being able to process the things that are happening throughout the day. The longer we hold grudges, the less we become a top performer in our lives, both personally and professionally.

If you want to be highly successful, not only in the Health and Wellness industry, but in life, you are going to come in contact with a lot of people for many of different reasons. Understand that you must let things go. I call it the catch and release model. When something comes my way, I catch it, process it, and let it go. We don’t want that emotional baggage. Any bag that you constantly place things in, becomes heavy. If you’re carrying a heavy bag of life, it’s going to decrease your chances to having a highly successful career. An old wise man once said that holding a grudge towards anyone for any reason is like taking poison yourself and expecting the other person to die. In laymen terms, if you hold on to something someone has said or done to you but they have moved on and you haven’t, you’ll never be able to fly if you don’t give up the things that weigh you down. Grudges are unnecessary weight.

I can promise you, if you take these five things along with you and practice it with everything you already know, it will increase the chances of you having a highly successful career in the Health and Wellness industry.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s a great question and I’m glad you asked. I just started a challenge this year called 30 Days to Emotional Wellness. It is a program that provides a step-by-step blueprint to take you through a process of achieving and maintaining emotional wellness. It also encompasses a community of individuals that are learning and sharing. The support that is provided is incomparable and through coaching videos, weekly calls, and community engagement, we are becoming emotionally well one individual at a time.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a lunch meeting with Tyler Perry. I respect and admire the fact that he’s always believed in himself no matter the situation. I read once in the beginning of his career, he would produce plays and either no one would show up or just a handful of folks who were probably family. When you think about the time, energy, and money he placed into those plays only to look out to see that no one showed up, I am sure that was disappointing, disheartening, and very discouraging. What about the actors/actresses and production team that was counting on him at the time?

Visualize inviting family/friends over for an event and you’ve went out and bought food, drinks and party favors but not one single person shows up. How would you feel? Would you do it again? It takes a lot of courage to keep going and certainly a level of emotional wellness to hold it all together. Today he is one of the most successful businessmen in America and is a classic example of, “Just because you have a few nightmares in life, doesn’t mean you stop dreaming.”

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Your readers can stay in touch by using my social media handle @ineverworry on all platforms or by visiting my website at: www.ineverworry.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!