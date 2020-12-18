Dayze: “Be organized”

Be organized: I guess this can apply to everyone. Most of the mistakes I made as a person and musician was because I never really had a plan, I simply did what seemed right at the moment. Sometimes that was beneficial in the short-term, but long-term that ended up causing me to lose money and even friends.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dayze.

Dayze (aka Heriberto Delgado Jr.) is a Mexican American musician who grew up in a Calexico, a town on the US/Mexico border. Growing up, he commuted between the USA and Mexico on a daily basis. To him, his situation is not special. In fact, he’s sure others can relate to the struggles that come from living in two different worlds. Dayze lacked many things growing up, but the one thing he always had was the love and support of his parents.

He says, “I believe that the unconditional love and support of my parents was what ultimately gave me the courage to start playing music. I was a very introverted teen and when I got my first acoustic guitar everything changed. That guitar gave me purpose, motivation, and desire to learn and grow. Eventually, I started my first metalcore/scene band and that’s when I knew that music would always be a part of my life. All these experiences culminated when I decided to start Dayze, my solo project, which delves more into the alternative rock realm. I was at a point in my life where I felt emotionally repressed, so I started writing lyrics and singing them. Day by day I realized how much this helped me get all the negativity out of my heart and thoughts. My hope is to hopefully connect with people around the world through my music.”

After releasing a string of singles and an EP, he’s back with a new single titled “My Way” and he plans to continue to release new music in the months ahead.

Of the new single and its accompanying music video, Dayze explains, “My Way is a song that conveys the struggles of finding purpose and reason in life. Throughout the video we see the actress stuck/trapped and the ropes and cables symbolize the internal and external conflicts we face every day. This video is a reflection of my emotions when I was going through a very tough time and I hope that those who watch realize that no matter how hard it gets there is always a way out.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Mexicali, Mexico but basically commuted my whole life to the US for school. I grew up in a single bedroom home with my parents and lived in a pretty rough neighborhood. Even though things were tough, I can’t really complain about anything that I went through. My parents were always there for me and I never lacked food, shelter, education, or opportunities.

I’m grateful for my upbringing because I feel it made see that we can really do anything that we set our minds to.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a teenager I was very introverted for many reasons, I was overweight, I had had no front teeth (since I broke them in a waterslide) and had no interests in any extracurricular activities. One day my mother insisted I do something and offered to take me to anything I wanted. Since I lacked the physical endurance, I ended up picking the guitar and that day my dad bought an acoustic guitar and the rest is history. My life changed since that day. I found purpose and determination and myself doubt slowly started fading away. Through music, I became a better person, I made friends, and gave my life purpose.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most interesting/scariest things that happened to me was when I was 21 and touring with my metalcore band in Mexico. On our way back to the states, we took a wrong turn in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico and we were intervened by a narco checkpoint. The guys looked very intimidating since they were all wearing black ski masks and all of them had AK-47s. Fortunately for us, we were all crowded in a band and looked very poor so they just let us go. Honestly those were the scariest 2 minutes of my whole life but I’m glad I can laugh about it now.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I ever made was eating before playing a set. I remember my stomach was upset that day and as soon as the set started, I had a huge urge to use the restroom. Unfortunately for me, I couldn’t leave half set because it was a battle of the bands to play a warped tour! I had to clamp “my cheeks” the whole set while mentally praying that nothing would pop out. In the end, we didn’t even win.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently I’m working on promoting my single “My Way.” The song released with a music video on October 16,2020 and it is getting very good reception. I’m very excited because there are plans to hopefully start recording a second music video for a new single this November.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think representation is very important. Most of us are caught up in pop culture and want to emulate/look like the people we see being glorified in the media and society. Most people can end up feeling discouraged when they don’t see people who look like them in any media outlet. Having diversity can inspire certain individuals and can even be a teaching moment for others who have no exposure to a different culture/worldview.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be organized: I guess this can apply to everyone. Most of the mistakes I made as a person and musician was because I never really had a plan, I simply did what seemed right at the moment. Sometimes that was beneficial in the short-term, but long-term that ended up causing me to lose money and even friends. Get a teacher: When I started singing, I just screamed and sang the loudest I could to get better. If this is something you want to do, I really recommend you get a teacher to avoid injury. Everyone can benefit from having proper technique that allows you to improve and have healthy and long career with your singing. Make connections: In any industry you pursue, who you know is key. When I was younger, I really never cared about this and I wish I could back and change that. You never know who you meet and that individual could potentially open up many opportunities for you. Get good at social media: Social media is so common now that we take it for granted. For a musician/artist it’s a free marketing tool that can connect you with millions of people around the world. I wish I would have been more proactive before because now I find it so difficult to properly connect with people that could genuinely care about my music. Stay healthy: Take care of your body and your mind. We only have one life and it goes by so fast. Taking care of yourself will allow you to create more and enjoy what you do more.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Keep grinding. Nothing is easy in life, especially to those who want to live of their dreams. Sometimes you will feel like you aren’t going anywhere, but remember that we are in control of what we define as success. It’s ok to take breaks from your craft, remember that your mental health is important and surround yourself with those who care and love you.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Now more than ever I think it’s time to be compassionate. In a time where we are more connected than ever, we understand each other less. Everything is superficial and we stopped caring about each other.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am extremely blessed to have been raised by parents who supported me every step of the way. They encouraged me to pursue something and when I knew it was music, they were there for me. I remember how they took me to every show I had and waiting for me in the car while I was at my shows. No matter how late it was, they were there supporting me and cheering for me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m a manga nerd and this quote comes from a manga tilted Hajime no Ippo.

“Not everyone who works hard is rewarded. But! All those who succeed have worked hard.”

Like I said before, pursuing your dreams will be hard and there is no guarantee that you will make it. However, we have to also enjoy the journey and experience that we go through to achieve those dreams. Those experiences will help you grow and allow you to appreciate the hard work you do. Sometimes your hard work and determination will be an inspiration to others too, so keep on believing and working hard.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have breakfast with the guys from Avenged Sevenfold (A7X) they have no idea how much they inspired me as a musician and how their music paved the way for me to believe in myself.

