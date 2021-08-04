Dayvaughn Mays: “Do not get frustrated, it leads to giving up”

Do not get frustrated, it leads to giving up. Do not be lazy, be diligent even if you do not feel like it. Be patient, most good things take time. Do not get greedy, you will unwillingly make enemies and not friends. Really care about what you are doing, it shows in your conversation.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dayvaughn Mays.

Dayvaughn Mays was born on 12–22–77 in Denver Colorado. He is a community activist and poet writing books about ethics, street life and giving poetic inspiration for all ages. He is a radio panelist on Debate Talk 4 U and the Solarvision Debate League platforms teaching and debating religious topics. He currently has over 25 books including the book series “The False Fulfillment Citation series”. Dayvaughn can be found on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and his email address [email protected]

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up with a big family, not rich, not poor, I have always had everything I needed and usually got what I wanted within reason.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was about to do a go fund me type of page to raise money for my books and then I realized I really did not want to dedicate the time and effort to get it done, I really did not want to ask anyone for money, and I could not get a loan big enough for what I needed so I began looking around and came across loan brokering.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

After I contacted my first 300 leads, I realized people do not like asking for money if they do not have to.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I do not have a funny story to share but I am sure I will one day.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just deal with mom-and-pop businesses that are trying to stay afloat in this economy.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

If you do not try you will never know if you will fail. People need money and why not try being the bank instead of having to call the bank?

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Different views or perspectives give insight into why we do what we do. Diversity is common in nature and makes for a beautiful world as does the diversity in entertainment gives us Eddie Murphy and Jim Carry. Diversity can divide but also unite once everyone can see what is on the table.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Do not get frustrated, it leads to giving up. Do not be lazy, be diligent even if you do not feel like it. Be patient, most good things take time. Do not get greedy, you will unwillingly make enemies and not friends. Really care about what you are doing, it shows in your conversation.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Get a coach or learn from someone that is already successful.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a school for teaching ethics and charity, my book publishing company called Clouds of Torah is on that path right now.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Robert Smith with RSA Group has helped and mentored me on how to get in front of people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Be a better listener than a speaker, listening to people has given me many ideas concerning what people like and dislike, this gives me insight on how to deal with people.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

#DamonDash, I heard him say do not fear anything.

How can our readers follow you online?

Saferbroker.com

Sayfercapital.com

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cloudsoftorah.com

[email protected]

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!