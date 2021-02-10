Dayton Kingery: Working Out While Working In

Since so many people are now working from home it is important to find a way to maintain – and even build – fitness levels during “office hours,” in which time one is likely to become increasingly more sedentary. At least in the real office one tends to get up out of their chair a lot more: to see a co-worker, attend a meeting, take a stroll in the neighborhood, or buy lunch, etc. Since most of these options are no longer viable, one must find viable alternatives. Here we will take a look at a few ways one can work on their fitness even out of their daily routine.

Invest in a FitBit

Or similar device. What you want to do is set an alarm (often they are already set up for you) whereby every hour you get a ‘ping’ to do at least 200 steps or so. You want to aim for 10,000 steps per day (that is the standard initial recommendation but of course it does depend on one’s personal fitness level) but not necessarily all at once. Running 5k to start your day is fantastic. But to keep moving throughout the day as well is also recommended.

Desk Push Ups

There are many ways to “keep moving” while sitting. Even while strumming your fingers across the computer keyboard you can keep exercise other muscles. Also known as incline push-ups the way you do this is by leaning your hands against your desk with your legs stretched out behind you almost at a right angle. Bend straight down to the desk and then come up again. Make sure your torso is straight. This is a great way to strengthen the upper body and work on the shoulder muscles.

Office Squats

Stand straight, feet slightly apart, toes facing forward. Contract your thigh muscles as you move your hips back. While doing this, make sure you are bending at your knees and bring your diaphragm in. Squat in a sitting position but keep your heels and toes level on the ground. It is important also to make sure your chest is raised and your shoulders are back. This exercise works many muscles, most notably the hamstring, calves and quadricep.

This should be a good start. Remember: just because you are in an office does not mean you need to quit your exercise regime – you just need to tweak it.