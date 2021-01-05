Dayton Kingery: Importance of Self-Care to Help Others

One is never too old – and it is never too late – to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The only requirement is simple and something I, Dayton Kingery have termed: Self-Care for The Greater Good.

What does this mean? Always – but especially with the pandemic through which we are living – if one takes care of themselves then they will be much more able, willing and successful at taking care of others. Remember what we are told in the safety instructions given before the plane takes off? This is the Oxygen Mask Rule which is:



“Should the cabin lose pressure, oxygen masks will drop from the overhead area. Please place the mask over your own mouth and nose before assisting others… In the case of the airplane, oxygen masks are deployed in situations where the oxygen level has dropped dangerously low. Without our oxygen mask, we will quickly lose consciousness. If we don’t make putting on our mask our first priority, we will very likely not be able to help anyone.”

What is the reasoning behind this? If we do not help ourselves first we cannot help others. We have to be strong to give strength. That is why the Number One Rule in establishing a healthy lifestyle is to put yourself first, make yourself a priority, get strong, get fit.

Once that happens and the person has a strong, healthy base, they are able – and even willing and excited – to help others. Take that first step. Start finding ways to work on yourself, getting stronger and fitter. Once you feel you have a solid foundation, then you will really be able to give to others.