Dayton Kingery: Holistic Approach to Getting Fit

Dayton Kingery has been a big proponent of “healthy body, healthy mind.” Having engaged in a variety of sporting activities, listened to workout lecturers and worked on muscles both physically and mentally, Kingery has seen first-hand the benefits of the holistic approach to wellness. Here are two of Kingery’s go-to tips for maintaining and advancing wellness during these times.

1. Establish a Routine

Generally, it is very important to set up a routine. But during these uncertain times with an increased amount of stress, this is absolutely crucial. According to an article published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, citing RG Weaver, MW Beets, K Brazendale and TA Brusseau:

“When helping a patient plan how to fit health recommendations into their day, it is important for health care providers and patients to be realistic. For most of lifestyle medicine, the establishment of a routine for long-term adherence is more important than perfect adherence in the short term. Health care providers can include situations into the plan when patients have disruptions in routines and can troubleshoot solutions to barriers.”

Their argument in the article says that the old adage ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ is not saying eat as many apples as possible. Rather it is saying take on a repetitive healthy nutritious decision daily. Likewise with everything connected to wellness including fitness.

2. Be Realistic

The biggest mistake people make in deciding to become healthier is taking on too much too soon. I have seen so many times people desperate to engage in a healthier lifestyle quit everything ‘bad’ in one day (alcohol, sugar, fat) and take on a ton of ‘good’ things (running, swimming, workouts 6 times a week!). This is not realistic and will result in giving up on everything. As such setting realistic goals at the beginning of a holistic program, is crucial. A good example of this was quoted in an Pretty Huge Obstacles which said:

“For a while you feel the initial gym or fitness high – you do workouts everyday or enjoy wiping the floor with the miserly sub-10,000 steps of your Fitbit friends. This high eventually goes up in smoke and with it, your eagerness to go to the gym or even wear your expensive fitness tracker.”

What ends up happening? You give up. Instead, before starting any new regime, sit down and figure out a slow start, remembering the Tortoise and the Hare story. It’s better to start slow but maintain than to go in extreme and give up in a week.