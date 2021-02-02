Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dayton Kingery: Healthy Mind, Healthy Body

The first step to a healthy body is a healthy mind.  What that means has different facets for each individual but for everyone it shares a common ground: feeling good, relaxed and content.  Worried Sick According to Harvard Medical School Psychiatry Professor Dr. Arthur Barsky: “We feel emotions in our bodies.” The author of ‘Worried […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Healthy Mind Healthy Body - Dayton Kingery

The first step to a healthy body is a healthy mind.  What that means has different facets for each individual but for everyone it shares a common ground: feeling good, relaxed and content. 

Worried Sick

According to Harvard Medical School Psychiatry Professor Dr. Arthur Barsky: “We feel emotions in our bodies.” The author of ‘Worried Sick: Our Troubled Quest for Wellness’ went on to explain:

“We ‘burn’ with anger, ‘tremble’ with fear, feel ‘choked up’ with sadness; our ‘stomachs turn’ with revulsion. Everyone tends to experience unpleasant emotions as unpleasant bodily symptoms and thus to feel physically distressed when emotionally distressed.”

The first step to a healthy body, really is a healthy mind.  And the core way to achieve this is by calming the mind. One tried and tested way to do this that anyone can engage in is breathing.  We breathe all the time but how often are we actually aware of this miracle?  Once we tune in to our breathing we find that we are so focused on that, the outside “noise” (i.e. anxiety) is quietened.  One way to do this is by setting aside “breathing times” in the day during which we totally give over to our breathing process. 

Breathing Process

First, get in a comfortable position (either lying down or sitting on a comfortable chair). Put one hand on your stomach just below the rips (lying down might make this easier) and the other hand on your chest.  Take a breath in through your nose and feel your stomach pushing your hand up (the chest should not be moving).  To make it easier you can count from 1-5 (initially you may only get to 3 or 4 and that is okay).  Now breathe out with your lips pursed and you should feel the hand on your stomach contract.  Use that to push the air out. Repeat this exercise 4 or 5 times a few times a day.

Once you quiet the mind you should feel that your body is following suit.  It’s a great first step.

    Dayton Kingery

    Dayton Kingery, Founder at BusyBodies365

    Dayton Kingery is the founder of BusyBodies365. He has also offered mentorship, encouragement, and compassion as a volunteer with multiple nonprofit organizations over the years. He also contributes to Medium, Substack, Flipboard, and Newsbreak. You can also find him at dayton-kingery.com, Topio Networks, and YouTube.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Strategies to Keep Your Emotional and Physical Well-being Healthy Through Lock-down

    by Christine Chen
    Westend61/Getty images
    Science//

    Hanger Is Real. And It Really Does Affect Your Mood.

    by The Conversation
    Before! After?
    Community//

    How to Choose Nutritious Options and Stay Healthy While in Quarantine

    by Eve Mayer

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.