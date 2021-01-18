Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dayton Kingery: Healthy Lifestyle in COVID-19 Times

Staying healthy and fit – both physically and mentally – is particularly challenging while living through coronavirus.  Early on in the pandemic — in conjunction with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) — the World Health Organization (WHO) set out strategies for enhancing health and wellness during this time. This included the Global Action Plan on […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Dayton Kingery of BusyBodies365

Staying healthy and fit – both physically and mentally – is particularly challenging while living through coronavirus.  Early on in the pandemic — in conjunction with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) — the World Health Organization (WHO) set out strategies for enhancing health and wellness during this time. This included the Global Action Plan on Physical Activity (GAPPA). 

According to WHO Director General Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the GAPPA endeavor was most welcome since:

“[The] WHO works not only to respond to disease but also to help people realize their healthiest lives and this partnership will do exactly that. Physical activity is one of the keys to good health and well-being.”

IOC President, Thomas Bach echoed this sentiment with his asserting that:

“Over the last few months in the current crisis, we have all seen how important sport and physical activity are for physical and mental health. Sport can save lives. The IOC calls on the governments of the world to include sport in their post-crisis support programmes because of the important role of sport in the prevention of NCDs, but also of communicable diseases.”

Given that the estimate of those who are not physically active enough is 1 in 4 (and with lockdowns this has increased further), this is an extremely important subject. By November, the WHO became even more forceful on its sentiment that exercise is key during these times.  Ghebreyesus said:

“Every move counts, especially now as we manage the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. We must all move every day – safely and creatively.” 

Head of the Physical Activity Unit which led the development of the new WHO guidelines Dr. Fiona Bull added:

“These new guidelines highlight how important being active is for our hearts, bodies and minds, and how the favourable outcomes benefit everyone, of all ages and abilities.”

It really is not just a cliché to say that every step counts.  Use a pedometer. Force yourself to move.  Whatever type of movement you choose is fine but do not be sedentary. Especially now

    Dayton Kingery

    Dayton Kingery, Founder at BusyBodies365

    Dayton Kingery is the founder of BusyBodies365. He has also offered mentorship, encouragement, and compassion as a volunteer with multiple nonprofit organizations over the years. He also contributes to Medium, Substack, Flipboard, and Newsbreak. You can also find him at dayton-kingery.com, Topio Networks, and YouTube.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    Here's Why Team Sports Can Help You Live Longer, According to Science

    by The Ladders
    Community//

    Douglas Rosenthal Advice on How to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

    by Rubye Lettinga
    Community//

    How to achieve physical and mental well-being

    by Chris Green

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.