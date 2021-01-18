Dayton Kingery: Healthy Lifestyle in COVID-19 Times

Staying healthy and fit – both physically and mentally – is particularly challenging while living through coronavirus. Early on in the pandemic — in conjunction with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) — the World Health Organization (WHO) set out strategies for enhancing health and wellness during this time. This included the Global Action Plan on Physical Activity (GAPPA).

According to WHO Director General Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the GAPPA endeavor was most welcome since:

“[The] WHO works not only to respond to disease but also to help people realize their healthiest lives and this partnership will do exactly that. Physical activity is one of the keys to good health and well-being.”

IOC President, Thomas Bach echoed this sentiment with his asserting that:

“Over the last few months in the current crisis, we have all seen how important sport and physical activity are for physical and mental health. Sport can save lives. The IOC calls on the governments of the world to include sport in their post-crisis support programmes because of the important role of sport in the prevention of NCDs, but also of communicable diseases.”

Given that the estimate of those who are not physically active enough is 1 in 4 (and with lockdowns this has increased further), this is an extremely important subject. By November, the WHO became even more forceful on its sentiment that exercise is key during these times. Ghebreyesus said:

“Every move counts, especially now as we manage the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. We must all move every day – safely and creatively.”

Head of the Physical Activity Unit which led the development of the new WHO guidelines Dr. Fiona Bull added:

“These new guidelines highlight how important being active is for our hearts, bodies and minds, and how the favourable outcomes benefit everyone, of all ages and abilities.”

It really is not just a cliché to say that every step counts. Use a pedometer. Force yourself to move. Whatever type of movement you choose is fine but do not be sedentary. Especially now