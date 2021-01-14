Dayton Kingery: Getting Kids Healthy

Dayton Kingery, Founder of BusyBodies365 on how to help kids be healthy.

Corona has hit everyone hard. Families that were previously stable before March 2020, are grappling with maintaining a sense of calm. It is not surprising with one lockdown followed by an isolation period, no school, not seeing grandparents or friends and not venturing far from one’s home. Parents are struggling too but it is imperative – given that they are the adults – that they step up, look for the many available resources that have propped up during this time, and help their kids (and the entire family unit) get on the right track. Here are some initial suggestions to get you started.

1. Open Up Communication

It is always important to keep the lines of communication wide open with children and teens. But these days it is even more crucial. There are a few reasons for this: a) kids are younger these days when they get access to data due to the revolution in technology b) they are undoubtedly hearing a lot of information from various sources and one only learns how to filter as they mature c) it is a scary time even for adults and d) there is so much unknown with COVID-19.

2. Get them Moving

Exercise is hugely important now. Teens are tending to shut themselves in their room more than ever. Remote learning is tough and they are getting into bad habits and spending more time alone. In addition, whereas in school they would have at least a little bit of physical activity (lessons dedicated to this, moving from classroom to classroom, hanging out with their friends during recess etc.), now that has gone completely. As the adult in the family the parents have to make sure moving around is part of their child’s daily routine.

3. Involve Them in Meal Planning

This is a perfect time for a teen – who is already undergoing significant body changes – to gain unnecessary weight. Junk food seems so appealing during these times. but they fail to understand the damage that it can do. Nutrition is key. The first step is to talk to them about this. The second step is to get them involved in recipes, meal prep, cooking and really taking an active role in feeding the family.

This is just a brief introduction to caring for growing kids during these unprecedented times. There are many resources and other ideas online that can also be very helpful.