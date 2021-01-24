Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dayton Kingery: Family Fitness First

In these difficult times, maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle is more critical than ever! The family that gets fit together, stays together.  As author Matylda Krosenhauer said:“The problem is that obesity runs in our family. No. The problem is that no one runs in your family.” Being overweight is a struggle.  It has been […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Dayton Kingery and Family Fitness

In these difficult times, maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle is more critical than ever!

The family that gets fit together, stays together.  As author Matylda Krosenhauer said:

“The problem is that obesity runs in our family. No. The problem is that no one runs in your family.”

Being overweight is a struggle.  It has been this way for decades and unfortunately it is worsening.  The pandemic has not helped matters with lockdowns and people inside for many hours turning into weeks and months and no real sense of a light at the end of the tunnel (except hopefully once the Pfizer vaccine starts coming into effect).

And there is more bad news.  Unfortunately the obesity issue is becoming increasingly prevalent in the under 18 year old demographic.  Even at the beginning of the year (before the pandemic hit) the number of kids in the US who were classified as overweight (BMI in the 85th-95th percentile) was worryingly high.

And this of course further negatively impacts the corona crisis.  Cardiologist Dr. Timothy Logemann said that the pandemic would be “much more manageable” were it not for America’s long-term obesity pandemic.  Logemann has been purporting for years that escalating obesity numbers impact his patients and society.  Pre-pandemic, estimates from the NIH indicated a death of obesity of 300,000 people.

Fitness can come in many forms whether it’s specifically working out or doing rigorous activity outside.

Given all this information, there is no greater indicator that now is the team to get fit and healthy.  Bring your kids into the mix.  Workout with everyone in your household (from age 3-99), finding an exercise that is adaptable for each age group and capability.  And have fun with them.  In these times, fun should comprise an even greater part of the equation.

    Dayton Kingery

    Dayton Kingery, Founder at BusyBodies365

    Dayton Kingery is the founder of BusyBodies365. He has also offered mentorship, encouragement, and compassion as a volunteer with multiple nonprofit organizations over the years. He also contributes to Medium, Substack, Flipboard, and Newsbreak. You can also find him at dayton-kingery.com, Topio Networks, and YouTube.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Five Ways to Fight Obesity as a Family

    by Joyce Knestrick
    Well-Being//

    A Burger And A Shake, Nothing Else All Day — Gain 50 Pounds A Year!

    by William Anderson, LMHC
    Community//

    Obesity: Where’s the Panic of COVID-19?

    by Dr. Michael Mantell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.