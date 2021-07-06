Dayna Altman Of Beyond Measure Bakery: “You will not have all the answers and no one expects you to”

Lastly, exercise your brain, ask questions and live curiously. Being an active member of your own life by thinking critically about the world around you is one of the most important things you can do for yourself.

Dayna Altman is a bold and authentic mental health author and entrepreneur based in Boston MA. Inspired by her own struggle with mental illness, Dayna uses baking as a way to make mental health conversation more palatable through her community-based organization Bake it Till You Make it LLC. Her entrepreneurial work has allowed her to become a speaker, an author, a documentary filmmaker, and now the owner of a mental health home bakery, Beyond Measure Bakery.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Absolutely! I am twenty-eight years old now and am a proud mental health advocate and entrepreneur. Growing up, I always had a fire inside of me to create something bigger than myself, especially if it was for a cause I was passionate about. I can remember sitting at my dining room table in elementary school brainstorming ways I could change the world. I have always done this in a formulaic way: mixing my own passions with a cause I care deeply about. That cause changed from time to time early on but was solidified when I really began struggling with my mental health in college. I think I have struggled with mental illness for most of my life but it was never labeled for me until I went to my student health center during my freshman year. An anxious kid with a big smile on her face, growing up in a food-focused household, I felt I was only lovable if I was small and perfect. When I arrived at college, things really fell apart and I began to seek therapy, medication management from a psychiatrist as well as treatment in-hospital programs. It has been a long ten years and this is a journey I will be on for the rest of my life. I have recognized it is not one thing that has helped me move into a place of recovery rather it is a compilation of experiences and practices. The two things that I really feel have driven my healing though are my therapist and my advocacy. My therapist, Dena, has been one of the most salient supports and inspirations in my life. We have worked together for nine years and have a really beautiful relationship. Also, advocacy has been a wonderful piece of my healing! Working toward normalizing mental health conversation, mental illness, and making people feel less alone I feel is my calling. From creating a documentary film about being a trauma survivor to creating my own organization and publishing two books, I am now the proud owner of Beyond Measure Bakery. This is a mental health home bakery that curates boxes of baked goods and combines them with vetted community resources such as brochures, postcards, and literature on supporting a loved one with their mental health. It is named Beyond Measure Bakery because I believe one’s worth is beyond measure. I ship nationwide and hope to partner with community centers as well as hospitals. If there is the main takeaway from my story, it is to keep going — as cliche as that may sound. There were so many moments I wanted to give up and yet, every obstacle only motivated me to create something to better the world in some way and I am very proud of that.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

While I have been in the mental health world for a while now with the creation of my organization: Bake it Till You Make it LLC, being a bakery business owner is still new. A week before I went to launch my website live, I ended up getting the opportunity to be on NBC news to share a bit of my story and information on the bakery in conjunction with a larger mental health campaign. I can remember the night I found out I would be on TV I couldn’t sleep. There were so many unknowns as I prepared for my life to change and to have the bakery “blow up.” The filming experience was eye-opening but the segment came and went and nothing really changed. I was crushed. I felt like I failed in a way and that being an overnight sensation was the only way forward towards success. However, I am coming to realize that maybe I don’t want to be an overnight sensation. Of course, I want to be a sensation, but maybe it is better to build and nourish the brand over time? I am going to take this time to really take ownership of where I have been. Although it may not sound like it, this feels like a huge step: I am seeing that a “big break” isn’t the only way toward success or lasting change.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A true labor of love, Beyond Measure Bakery, has been a new and challenging endeavor. While I have always loved baking as a coping skill and as a mechanism to normalize mental health conversation, baking in large quantities and for the public has been scary, mostly because it is just so new. When something is new I tend to fear failure and as a recovering perfectionist this oftentimes leads me toward a trap of only making safe decisions. While safe decisions can be successful, being afraid to take risks can be detrimental when you are trying to be groundbreaking. Without making mistakes things stay the same and I know I want growth. By playing by the rules of my perfectionism I only stayed stagnant so I learned risks may be scary but they are necessary.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I completely agree with this and I feel so grateful for everyone who has been part of my journey because I truly feel as though I am a composition of the lessons and the people that I have had the opportunity to learn from along the way. However, my therapist, Dena, I feel has been the most instrumental in my success both in healing and in entrepreneurship. The belief in me and the love she has shown have helped me feel like I could do anything. Her ability to truly “see me” over the years has allowed me to take steps toward loving myself, one of my greatest tools. A story I love to tell about Dena is that when I met her I had no idea I would come to work with for her so long. Rather she was supposed to be just a temporary stop on my journey as a case manager I had in-hospital treatment. When I first met Dena, she seemed tough and I couldn’t imagine myself opening up to her. This all change when I really go to know Dena and I realized how much she really cared. Once Dena saw my potential, I would never be the same because she helped me see it too. On one of my last nights at the hospital, Dena came out of her office around 8 PM. She had clearly had a long day and yet she saw me working on a crisis plan assignment on the floor. She got down on the floor next to me to help. It didn’t matter that it was after hours or that she probably was exhausted, I saw her go above and beyond, she cared and that made me feel so loved. Our relationship and the lessons I have learned from her have had an amazing impact on my entrepreneurial work as well, being able to apply unconditional love and support to myself has been my greatest tool and gift.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

If there is one thing I really want to share in this interview it is that mental health is health. I think most of the time we separate mental health from general wellness and health conversation, but to me, it could not be more intertwined. I believe my mental health bakery is helping make an impact on the world in many ways. I feel increasing information and access to mental health resources is one of the best ways to increase individuals seeking help and normalizing mental health treatment. I also hope to lead by example and share my own story openly to change the way people see themselves: not broken but worthy of healing.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

This is a tough one as I feel that one’s health journey is totally individual to the person and there is no one size fits all approach. I feel so often people are looking for one easy or quick way to improve their health when really I feel it is so individualized. Health is a spectrum and health looks different for everyone. That being said, I am happy to offer my top five ideas, knowing what these have done for me. First, I feel everyone in the world should have a therapist. I used to say I would mandate it if I ever became president 🙂 I feel no matter who you are, you could benefit from talking to a third party. I recognize seeking therapy still has a stigma around it, but I am working hard to make access easy and the process one of pride rather than embarrassment. Second, I would love to destigmatize the use of medication for mental illness. I know this can be a pain point for many people and yet, I hope anyone reading this realizes that medication can be a wonderful tool and nothing to be ashamed of. I personally don’t think I could cope as well in my life without the use of medication for balance and stabilization. And I know many live without it, but it works for me! Next, I would encourage everyone to explore the concept of initiative eating. We all live in the landscape of diet culture, so learning to trust your body and listening to its intuitive needs is vital. Being in eating disorder recovery myself, I have found intuitive eating really helpful in reconnecting with hunger cues and trusting myself again. Next, drink as much water as you can, no one ever felt worse from my hydration! Lastly, exercise your brain, ask questions and live curiously. Being an active member of your own life by thinking critically about the world around you is one of the most important things you can do for yourself.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This is a cool question because I feel like that is what I am doing! My dream is to normalize mental health and help people everywhere recognize that mental health is health, the end. It takes so much bravery, to be honest, and vulnerable about our minds because it is still looked down upon, however, I hope my own work begins a revolution to recognize there is actually nothing wrong with being authentic and help is always in reach.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Five things I wish someone told me before I started are: (I) You will not have all the answers and no one expects you to. (II)It’s ok to say you don’t know the answer; I wish I took more learning opportunities rather than feeling scared to admit I didn’t already know the answer. (III) Reach out to people you admire and offer to buy them coffee. People love to talk about themselves and these relationships are invaluable as is their advice. I feel so grateful for my mentors. (IV) Pivoting is part of the process. Not every idea is going to work perfectly, I wish I saw it is as part of the journey, rather than a “waste of time”. (V) It’s ok to enjoy what you do! Work is hard but get back to remembering why you chose to pursue what you love.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

As I have shared in this interview, mental health is my passion, and living with mental illness will always be part of my fight. I am proud to not only be a mental health-based entrepreneur and advocate but also a role model.

