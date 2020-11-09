Day to Day Ways to Make Kids Feel Loved

Parenting is NOT easy.

We’re disciplining, teaching life lessons, and sometimes trying not to go crazy – all in a day with them. And this is in the moments we have between jobs, activities, and household tasks. It can be exhausting.

But, here’s the problem.

We live in a world of almost complete distraction. The truth is, our kids get very little of our relaxed, undivided attention. We’re always doing something else (or checking our phones).

So, I’d like for us to consider the impact of one small gesture on our kids. Perhaps a tiny change in routine.

Just by implementing one of the following actions below you’ll see how your interactions change dramatically. As a bonus, your kids will feel the love on a deep level. So, give it a shot!

Create a No Phone Zone in Your Home

Whether this is at dinnertime or before bed, be intentional about creating a space where kids can talk to you without worrying about whether your attention will be diverted by the next text message coming in.

Next, make it a family no-phone time, and hold every member accountable!

Leave a Note or Message

It takes 30 seconds to write an encouraging note to your child, and yet the smile on your child’s face reading it is PRICELESS. So, once a week, give them a simple message that makes them feel like a million bucks.

Encourage. Support. Love. It may only take three short words.

And check out these love quotes for kids for some ideas you can use!

Involve Them

Finally, involve your kids in your day to day activities. Need to hit the grocery store? Take one child with you. Are you cooking dinner? Enlist one child to help you. Sometimes, we want to be left alone after a long day, but the connection built in the long term is undeniable.

So, involve kids in your day to day activities and you’ll realize you’ve doubled your time spent together. Next, take those small moments in the car or store to ask them about their day and get them talking. It’s a simple thing, but many of us don’t think to do it.

Start Daily Hugs

Mornings with kids are usually anything but perfect. There’s whining. And stalling. And sometimes hostility. But one thing we’ve found is that HUGS help. It’s a quick gesture that releases the feel good hormones we need to get on with our day, and we all walk away with a little love shared.

I dare you to try it today.

In Conclusion

There you have it!

Put your phone away, write or send a message, involve them, and give hugs to help them feel the love you have for them.

Sometimes, we are so busy living our lives that we forget to show the people we care about how much they mean to us. The thing is, it doesn’t have to take a herculean effort. Simple habits will do the trick, so start them now!