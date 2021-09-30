Day Photography, Imagination, and Song: Bakht Zamina #Afghanistan 🇦🇫

We have briefly spoken about Afghan nights. So now, let’s reflect upon, the day. On a normal day, when peace was the norm, an outside traveler could possibly imagine a plethora of celebrations, in the streets. There was life in the city, as things moved in the way of Earth’s timing. The people were lively and joyful. Women talked openly about the latest fashions and what it meant for the next social event. Markets thrived, as you could see women and men openly bartering for fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, and other products needed for the morning, afternoon, and nightly culinary.

Young, Afghan schoolgirls and women walk through the streets after having finished an exciting day at school or the University. For the latter, perhaps there was success in their exams, and now they are off to the local cafe, to celebrate! Perhaps, a mother has come to pick up her child from school, and so now they are off to get ice cream. Old men sit at the cafes to talk about sports, local politics, or the latest news of the day. And, let’s not forget the love stories-the love couples. Perhaps, a young woman may be courted (with her family’s permission), and they decide to venture to lunch. Maybe an uncle, brother, or aunt is close by to chaperone the occasion. Needless to say, love is blossoming and blooming in the air.

And then we heard her. She was (and still is) a legendary musical maiden, in the her/history of Afghanistan. Throughout the day, we hear her voice, as she blesses the space. There are layers upon layers of her sound, which touches the mountains and the interior of the city. Her voice blesses the daily activities of the city; of the land. Her voice gives the people a calming allure, while moving through the hectic nature of the city. Are you surprised? In any culture, such is the responsibility of the Maiden? It’s their job to keep the gardens in fruition, and with beautiful scents deriving from its domain. That’s the gist of it.

Even with her being gone, there are remnants of her voice, throughout the atmosphere. It’s evident that the people can sense the difference when we is not around. When the maidens are not in sight, or permitted to water the gardens (as they are known for), one views the deterioration of the space-spiritually, emotionally, and physically. Whether it’s cityscapes or rural lands, their vigilance is needed, in order to keep the land, beautiful! There is nothing else to say about that.

Red and the land go hand-in-hand. Keep in mind, that it’s more than a symbol of blood and slaughter. For red is the color of courage. It’s persona goes forward with a bold decor. Red is a loud color, who desires to be seen. In the course of any bright and sunny day, it is viewed by the masses. With gold and yellow colors to match, the hidden treasures continue to pique the mystery of Afghan lands.

Remember, and remember so very well. Even when a young Maiden has perished, just know that her voice will always glossen the land. Those who like to play God with psychotic notions of governance think they win by taking maidenal lives. They think they win. If only they knew. If only they really knew.

Sing on young Maiden. Sing on. They may have taken your live, but they will never kill your song! 🎶🎵

Bakht Zamina