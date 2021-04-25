Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Day & Night

“We are what we repeatedly do.”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What does a day and night in the life of an entrepreneur look like?

Here’s mine!

4:45 am

  • Wake up
  • Take my puppy Mochi out

5:00 am

5:15 am
Meditate up to 30 min

  • Silva Method / MindValley
  • Insight Timer / Sarah Blondin
  • Medigraytion
  • Sam Harris

6:00 am – Peloton

If you don’t have a Peloton yet, you can enter my referral code: DUURZ8 during Bike purchase, and get $100 towards bike accessories.

  • 60 min class (cycling)
  • 45 min class (arms + cycling)

I also love the AARMY app and take classes from Angela Davis

While on the bike I also:

  1. listen to news NY Times, WSJ, Washington Post, Audio books
  2. Brainstorm time – ideas for social media posts, my weekly newsletter
  3. Plan to do list
  4. Set my alarms/reminders so I don’t forget my calls. Sometimes I get in a zone and forget about my meetings!

“Fake Commute” #1
8am – walk 2 1/2 miles in my neighborhood

Listen to audible book

I’m currently listening to
The 48 Laws of Power

9:00 am

10:08 am – Team Daily Huddle

10:30 am – 5pm

“Fake Commute” #2
If there’s time I’ll squeeze in another 2 1/2 mile walk

6:30 pm

  • Family Dinner

7:30 pm

  • Clean up dishes
  • Peloton

8:00 pm

  • Work on side projects like digital course
  • Coaching clients in different time zones.
  • Toastmasters
  • Harvard Westlake Entrepreneur Moms Club meeting.
  • Review tomorrow’s schedule
    My assistant texts my schedule so I can review

10:00 pm

  • Get Ready for bed
  • Warm tea Moringa
  • Journal
  • Evening meditation

– Medigraytion
– Silva Method
– Science of Life and Mind

10:30 pm

  • Sleep

What does a typical day and night in your life look like? Do share!

I’d love to know how you spend your days and nights!

Have you changed your behavior as the nation is opening up?

I’d love to hear from you!

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Applying the Magic of Peloton

    by Lisa Richardson
    Community//

    Building an Exercise Routine to Set You Up for Success

    by Renata Gomide
    Girl&#039;s legs who is wearing cycling leggings and shoes
    Community//

    “Your kids don’t need saving right now, you do.”

    by Vanessa Moran

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.