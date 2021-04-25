Day & Night

What does a day and night in the life of an entrepreneur look like?
Here’s mine!
4:45 am
- Wake up
- Take my puppy Mochi out
5:00 am
- Oil pulling Coconut and Essential Oils.
- Drink warm water with lemon
- Make bulletproof coffee
- Take morning supplements B12 complex, Vitamin C, Zinc and D3 Serum
5:15 am
Meditate up to 30 min
- Silva Method / MindValley
- Insight Timer / Sarah Blondin
- Medigraytion
- Sam Harris
6:00 am – Peloton
- My favorite socks.
- 60 min class (cycling)
- 45 min class (arms + cycling)
I also love the AARMY app and take classes from Angela Davis
While on the bike I also:
- listen to news NY Times, WSJ, Washington Post, Audio books
- Brainstorm time – ideas for social media posts, my weekly newsletter
- Plan to do list
- Set my alarms/reminders so I don’t forget my calls. Sometimes I get in a zone and forget about my meetings!
“Fake Commute” #1
8am – walk 2 1/2 miles in my neighborhood
Listen to audible book
I’m currently listening to
The 48 Laws of Power
9:00 am
- Eat breakfast – Trader Joe’s Gluten-Free Brown Rice Bread with NuttZo Power Fuel Nut Butter
- Get ready for work, check emails
10:08 am – Team Daily Huddle
10:30 am – 5pm
- Zoom calls with Citrus clients
- Zoom coaching calls
- Film video segments
- Monthly forum meetings
- Lunch: Kitchari
- Teach workshops
- Speak on panels
- Record my podcast for Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) or Citrus Juicery Podcast.
“Fake Commute” #2
If there’s time I’ll squeeze in another 2 1/2 mile walk
6:30 pm
- Family Dinner
7:30 pm
- Clean up dishes
- Peloton
8:00 pm
- Work on side projects like digital course
- Coaching clients in different time zones.
- Toastmasters
- Harvard Westlake Entrepreneur Moms Club meeting.
- Review tomorrow’s schedule
My assistant texts my schedule so I can review
10:00 pm
- Get Ready for bed
- Warm tea Moringa
- Journal
- Evening meditation
– Medigraytion
– Silva Method
– Science of Life and Mind
10:30 pm
- Sleep
What does a typical day and night in your life look like? Do share!
I’d love to know how you spend your days and nights!
Have you changed your behavior as the nation is opening up?
I’d love to hear from you!
Xoxo
Kalika