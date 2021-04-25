Day & Night

What does a day and night in the life of an entrepreneur look like?

Here’s mine!

4:45 am

Wake up

Take my puppy Mochi out

5:00 am

5:15 am

Meditate up to 30 min

Silva Method / MindValley

Insight Timer / Sarah Blondin

Medigraytion

Sam Harris

6:00 am – Peloton

My favorite socks.

If you don’t have a Peloton yet, you can enter my referral code: DUURZ8 during Bike purchase, and get $100 towards bike accessories.

60 min class (cycling)

45 min class (arms + cycling)

I also love the AARMY app and take classes from Angela Davis

While on the bike I also:

listen to news NY Times, WSJ, Washington Post, Audio books Brainstorm time – ideas for social media posts, my weekly newsletter Plan to do list Set my alarms/reminders so I don’t forget my calls. Sometimes I get in a zone and forget about my meetings!

“Fake Commute” #1

8am – walk 2 1/2 miles in my neighborhood

Listen to audible book

I’m currently listening to

The 48 Laws of Power

9:00 am

Eat breakfast – Trader Joe’s Gluten-Free Brown Rice Bread with NuttZo Power Fuel Nut Butter

Gluten-Free Brown Rice Bread with Get ready for work, check emails

10:08 am – Team Daily Huddle

10:30 am – 5pm

Zoom calls with Citrus clients

Zoom coaching calls

Film video segments

Monthly forum meetings

Lunch: Kitchari

Teach workshops

Speak on panels

Record my podcast for Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) or Citrus Juicery Podcast.

“Fake Commute” #2

If there’s time I’ll squeeze in another 2 1/2 mile walk

6:30 pm

Family Dinner

7:30 pm

Clean up dishes

Peloton

8:00 pm

Work on side projects like digital course

Coaching clients in different time zones.

Toastmasters

Harvard Westlake Entrepreneur Moms Club meeting.

Review tomorrow’s schedule

My assistant texts my schedule so I can review

10:00 pm

Get Ready for bed

Warm tea Moringa

Journal

Evening meditation

– Medigraytion

– Silva Method

– Science of Life and Mind

10:30 pm

Sleep

What does a typical day and night in your life look like? Do share!

I’d love to know how you spend your days and nights!

Have you changed your behavior as the nation is opening up?

I’d love to hear from you!

Xoxo

Kalika