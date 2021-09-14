Dawna Lee Heising: “I have always been a very driven, achievement-oriented, goal-focused, Type A personality”

…I have always been a very driven, achievement-oriented, goal-focused, Type A personality. I am never satisfied with the status quo, and I am always trying to improve in every area of my life. I am always striving to learn more to become a better mother, daughter, wife, grandmother, actress and all-around person. To continually improve takes hard work, dedication, education, meditation, and drive.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dawna Lee Heising.

Dawna Lee Heising has acted in over 100 feature films, including Param Gill’s “Bad President”, which premiered at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival and stars Eddie Griffin, Richard Rossi’s “Canaan Land”, starring Richard and Rebecca Holden, and “PTSD: A Soldier’s Revenge”, starring Daniel Baldwin, Tom Sizemore, Tony Devon, and Robert LaSardo. She is playing Lady Dark in Sean GK’s “X the End Time. She is trained in Tang Soo Do martial arts, martial arts weapons, kickboxing, ballet, and pole dancing. She is a former Miss Los Angeles Chinatown, Ms. World, Ms. Universe, Miss San Francisco Universe, Miss Orange County Universe, Miss California Hemisphere and Mrs. California United States, among many other titles. She has a B.S. Degree in Business Management and MBA from Pepperdine University. Her uncle is legendary director Tak Fujimoto and her cousins George Daugherty and David Wong won a Primetime Emmy Award for “Peter and the Wolf on Broadway”.

Dawna has received acting awards from international film festivals, including Best Actress for playing Lady Macbeth in “Dark Classics” at the 2019 LANFA Film Festival; Best Actress for her role as Barbie in Dustin Ferguson’s “Nemesis 5: The New Model” at the 2018 LANFA Film Festival; Best Actress for her role of Naomi in Jared Masters’ “Teachers’ Day” at the 2014 Shockfest Film Festival; and Best Supporting Actress for Gregory Blair’s “Garden Party Massacre” at the 2018 Lucky Strike Film Festival. She has also won eight Best Ensemble Awards for the hilarious horror/comedy “Garden Party Massacre”, and four Awards for her Hamlet monologue in Craig Railsback’s “Fireside Classics”.

Dawna was honored to be named “Actress of the Year” at the 2018 USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame Awards and gives special thanks to CEO Grand Master Dr. Jim Thomas. She was excited to win Mrs. Golden Global 2018 and the 2018 WIND International Film Festival Queen. She was honored and privileged to serve as the Queen of Petra Deeter’s 2019 Hollywood Silver Screen Film Festival, and to co-host the Awards Ceremony with Manu Intiraymi and Marle Schaefer at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I am Chinese, Japanese, and Native American. My mother Fumie Lee was interned during World War II at the Poston War Relocation Center in Arizona with her family when she was a child. My mother graduated as the valedictorian of her high school class and was voted “Most Beautiful”. She worked as a Charge Nurse at UCI Medical Center for many years. My grandparents Morizo and Emi Fujimoto emigrated from Japan and ran a carnation farm in Carlsbad, which they lost when the family was interned at Poston. My grandfather started another carnation farm in Encinitas after the war, and through hard work made it successful.

My uncle Jack Fujimoto was the first Asian American to become President of a major higher education institution in the mainland United States when he became President of Sacramento City College in 1977. My uncle Tak Fujimoto is a legendary Director of Photography who is known for his work on such films as “Silence of the Lambs,” “Philadelphia,” “The Sixth Sense,” etc.

My father Don N. Lee came to the United States from China by himself at the age of 10 and joined the Air Force at 15. He remained a proud member of Amvets.org throughout his lifetime. He graduated from Stanford University and USC and earned an M.S. Degree in Electrical Engineering from Ryder College. My father became a renowned aeronautical engineer and was one of the innovators who developed the Patriot Missile. He earned 11 computer patents for his work. One of my Chinese ancestors came to California to work on the railroads in the 1800s and returned to China with a baby he conceived with a Native American woman.

My cousins David Ka Lik Wong and George Daugherty won a Primetime Emmy for “Peter and the Wolf” on Broadway. They were also nominated for a Daytime Emmy for “Rhythm and Jam” and “Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat”. George is an award-winning music conductor, and he and David have traveled the world performing their long-running show “Bugs Bunny on Broadway”.

My husband Paul was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for New Products for Hunt-Wesson, where he introduced the Healthy Choice food line. He also introduced Flavored Alka Seltzer for Bayer and has a patent for Orville Redenbacher popcorn. He is now a Certified Financial Planner, who has been named a 5 Star Wealth Manager for Los Angeles Magazine for the last eight years and teaches part-time at Chapman University and UCLA. My daughter Marissa was a top sales representative for Sanofi-Aventis and her husband Sammy is a network administrator for a high-end furniture company. My daughter Misty is a psychiatrist at UCLA and my son-in-law Tim is an orthopedic doctor at Cedars-Sinai.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always loved performing and have taken ballet and jazz dancing my whole life. I was a cheerleader in junior high, high school and at Cypress College, where I earned an A.S. in Chemistry. I earned an A.A. in Theater Arts from Fullerton College, where I studied acting with Sal Romeo, and joined Sal‘s Friends & Artists Theatre company on Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles.

I have competed in over 100 beauty pageants, and I was fortunate to have won or placed in all of them. I am a former Miss Los Angeles Chinatown, Ms. World, Ms. Universe, Miss San Francisco Universe, Miss Orange County Universe, Miss Orange County America, Miss California Hemisphere and Mrs. California United States, among many other titles.

While attending U.C. Berkeley, I won Miss San Francisco Universe and was discovered for “Fantasy Island”, where I played Miss Hawaii. I played Cleo the Snake Dancer in the last episode of “Magnum P.I.” with Tom Selleck, a cage dancer in Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner”, the village sorceress in “Forbidden Warrior”, a ghost in “My Science Project”, a lady of the night in “Bring ’Em Back Alive”, “Matt Houston” and “Tales of the Gold Monkey”, and the Hawaiian Governor’s wife in “The New Gidget”, which was directed by Ted Lange. In my early acting career, I had small parts in big projects.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am extremely honored and excited to be playing in Sean GK’s incredible sci-fi/action epic called “X The End Time”, which stars Kristanna Loken. I will be playing the evil Lady Dark, who together with Lord Dark, try to destroy the Universe. The plot of the film is: “Astrology specialist Lou Diot notices remarkable changes in the sky. Explosions on the surface of the sun and other stars have clearly increased. Believing the end of the world is near, Lou wants to share this news with everyone but doesn’t succeed convincing a single soul, until 80% of the world vanishes in a single day!” Please check out the incredible trailer for “X The End Time” at: https://youtu.be/fIDBpr1xrns

I am very honored and privileged to be cast in “PTSD: A Soldier’s Revenge”, which is written by award-winning screenwriter Tom Anderson and stars Tom Sizemore, Daniel Baldwin, Tony Devon, and Robert LaSardo. I am so excited to be playing Tom Sizemore’s wife in this very important film about the ravages of PTSD. My rockstar agent Diana Carter is a United States Army Veteran and is the executive producer, along with the great Tony Devon. I am also thrilled to be playing the lead role of the battered wife Nikki Carter in Walter Hochbrueckner’s “The Paradise Motel”, Medusa’s sister Euryale in Richard Thrift’s television series “A Demon Called Grace”, a Vampire Queen named Penelope in Craig Railsback’s “Down and Out in Vampire Hills”, and the head of the household Miranda in Sandy Slaven’s family-friendly film “The Rose Wagon”.

It was a fantastic experience to work with the great Eddie Griffin in Param Gill’s hilarious feature film “Bad President”, which premiered at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. “Bad President” will have its Worldwide Theatrical Premiere on September 11, 2021, at the Burbank Film Festival, and stars Griffin, Jeff Rector and Stormy Daniels. Param Gill co-wrote and directed “Bad President” and Eddie Griffin stars as Luther (the Devil), and both have garnered rave reviews. Robert Amico, Justin Shenkarow, and I play Luther’s minions: Shame, Anger and Misery. Robert is a graduate of the Actors Studio in New York and Justin won an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for “Pickett Fences”, and both have served on SAG Local Boards. It was amazing to work with Robert and Justin, and all our scenes were with Eddie, who is an incredible talent. He would keep us all laughing between scenes, and then instantly become Luther when the cameras began rolling. Eddie invited the entire cast and crew to his Las Vegas show “The Eddie Griffin Experience”, and he is hysterical. I am now his biggest fan! Jeff Rector does an amazing job as Trump, and director Param Gill is a genius. The screenplay, co-written by Gill and by the late journalist John Buchanan, is based on real-life events, so whether you are for or against Trump, you will love this film. See the Official Trailer at:

I loved working on the glamorous music video “Black City Nights” from Always You, which is directed by Nathan Castiel, produced by Jerry Paper and Jared Piller, mixed by Kenny Gilmore, and mastered by Josh Bonati. The Director of Photography is Justin McWilliams, and the superstar sax solo is by Marta Tiesenga. Producer Jerry Paper and I are featured in this beautiful music video, and I absolutely love the song. I am enormously proud of being involved in this project. I sent the video out to all my family, including my extended family members, and I never do that. My Mom sent me a message telling me how proud she was of me, and how great I looked! Thank you for styling my hair Allison DeMoss — my hair may never look like that again lol! Please check out “Black City Nights” at:

I spent the month of March 2021 in Belen, New Mexico, filming Rod Smith’s “DISTORTION”, along with Lainee Rhodes, Tatiana Larrea, Amara Raeanne, and Fawn Hanson. Michael Beran, Candace Saults, and Teri Lee are also featured in “DISTORTION”. Rod Smith is an award-winning screenwriter who wrote “Mayday” and “Lockdown”, both of which were released by Lionsgate. “DISTORTION” has an incredible script, and I learned so much from Rod about acting and voice control during the month-long rehearsal in February and during filming. It was one of the most strenuous and stressful film shoots I have ever been involved in because my character of Dr. Epstein has a million lines and is in almost every scene, but it was worth it because I know it is going to be a fantastic film! “DISTORTION” will be released in early 2022.

I played Connie in Richard Rossi’s “Canaan Land”. It is my first faith-based film, and “Canaan Land” was up for Best Picture consideration for the 2021 Academy Awards. “Canaan Land” had its Worldwide Theatrical Premiere on July 17, 2021, at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival. The film stars Richard Rossi and Rebecca Holden, from “Knight Rider”. Richard plays Brother Billy, who is a con man who swindles people by working as a fake psychic. I play his rich girlfriend Connie, who finally kicks Billy out of her mansion for his unscrupulous business schemes. Richard Rossi wrote, directed, produced, composed the music, edited, and performed many of the songs for “Canaan Land”. Rebecca Holden performs the theme song for “Canaan Land”, and she has the most beautiful voice that I have ever heard! “Canaan Land” has been accepted into the 2021 Burbank Film Festival and the 2021 Marina Del Rey Film Festival. See the Official Trailer at:

B. Luciano Barsuglia’s award-winning film “Social Distance” stars Vern Wells, Jed Rowen, Rachel Riley, and Jason Kartalian. The movie was filmed during the pandemic, and Brian directed us all through Zoom. I had the fun part of Ashley Flowers, which was filmed by my husband Paul, with Brian’s direction, in our office where I have a pole. I got to pole dance and perform martial arts! “Social Distance” had its Worldwide Theatrical Premiere at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival on July 18, 2021.

I played a rich businesswoman in JJ Stomp’s action/martial arts thriller “The Boss Man”, starring JJ, Raynald La Rochelle, Ian Lauer, and many great international black belts, in June 2021. JJ Stomp is the CEO of Lao Hollywood Productions and is an international actor, producer, director, and martial arts black belt. He has been inducted into many martial arts Halls of Fame, including the Worldwide Martial Arts Council, Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Honors, USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame, Masters Hall of Fame, Martial Arts History Museum, and many more. Joe and the Mayor of the Panorama City Chamber of Commerce Saul Mejia are associate producers of JJ Stomp’s “IN3DRAGON”, and the executive producers of IN3DRAGON are JJ, Rodica Isabella Shaldan, and Ron Whitaker. Aki Aleong and I are honored to be producers of IN3DRAGON, and to be featured in the film. IN3DRAGON was written and directed by JJ and has already won five major Best Feature Film Awards, even though it has not been released yet. See the “IN3Dragon” Official Trailer at:

https://fb.watch/5TVIR2MCm9

Filmmaker and actor Tony Mardon cast me in his star-packed film “The Witches of the Sands” and he came up with the brilliant idea for me to play Hamlet. He adapted Hamlet’s Act 5, Scene 1 monologue from Shakespeare’s play “Hamlet”, and since Tony is in the United Kingdom, filmmaker Craig Railsback shot the scene and edited with Dr. Renah Wolzinger. “The Witches of the Sands” is filled with stars, including Linnea Quigley, Lynn Lowrey, Lloyd Kaufman, Brinke Stevens, Eileen Dietz, Tony Mardon, Barbara Magnolfi, and many more! Craig’s lighting and direction made the scene spectacular, and we were so happy with the results that we released it as a short film. We feel very blessed that “Fireside Classics” won Best Micro-Short at the 2020 SoCal Film Festival, an Award of Recognition at the 2021 Best Shorts Competition, and a Special Mention Award at the 2021 Global Shorts Film Festival. See “Fireside Classics” at:

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. What obstacles have you faced?

Early in my career, I auditioned for the role of Cleo the Snake Dancer on the final episode of “Magnum P.I.” with Tom Selleck. “Magnum P.I.” was shot in Hawaii where it was illegal to film with snakes, so they were looking for an actress in California. I was so excited when I got the role and I thought it was my BIG break! I danced with the snake all day with the trainer just off-camera. When the two-part finale screened, I saw that my dance with the snake had turned into a HUGE billboard behind Tom Selleck sitting on the curb. I am still extremely honored and grateful to have gotten the role, and I am still striving for that BIG break!

Right after I got the part of Cleo the Snake Dancer and had just signed with a great talent agent, I suddenly became the sole support for my two young daughters. I had to leave show business, and I moved in with my mother and went to work as a temp at Hunt-Wesson. I later moved to Epson America, which is a division of Seiko, as a Product Planner for desktop and notebook computers. With the help of these wonderful companies, I enrolled at Pepperdine University to finish my B.S. in Business Management and earn my MBA, graduating Cum Laude in both. My mother is the reason my two daughters are so successful in their careers and have remained humble, empathetic, considerate and, most important of all, NICE people today.

I earned a B.S. in Business Management and MBA from Pepperdine University and was hired as a Marketing Director for hardware and software technology companies. I built four Marketing Departments from the ground up, handling public relations, advertising, business plans and trade shows. I worked my way up to be the Vice President of Marketing for SpotSync, a POS software company. During my business career, I missed acting so much that I started my television interview show “Eye on Entertainment”. “Eye on Entertainment” won Outstanding Television Interview Show at the 2013 EOTM Awards and Best Television Interview Show at the 2017 WIND International Film Festival. I was also awarded Best Television Host at the 2017 WIND International Film Festival. “Eye on Entertainment” can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/user/eyeonentertainment

I left the business world and returned to acting full-time ten years ago. I am incredibly grateful to my wonderful mother for helping me raise to my daughters and allowing me to finish my education. My MBA was very important in preparing me for success in the film industry as it taught me to do business and marketing plans, and taught me everything I need to know about publicity. I have tried to be very strategic in choosing my acting roles for the last few years because I want to be remembered for quality work with good people who really care about their projects. There are so many talented people in Hollywood with the best educations that you need to be well-trained in business and acting to navigate the best career path for yourself and avoid the pitfalls.

An extremely important thing to remember is that rejection is a huge part of show business. Actors get rejected every day, from submissions to auditions to callbacks and then reviews. Along the way, when you become more successful, Internet trolls emerge to try to tear you down. You must believe in yourself and your skills, surround yourself with supportive family, friends and management who are happy for your success, and stay POSITIVE!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share reasons with our readers about why you think it is important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think the film industry is doing an incredible job of addressing diversity issues these days. The success of films celebrating the Asian culture such as “Crazy Rich Asians”, “The Last Farewell”, “Parasite”, and “Minari” are testament to the fact that times are changing. “Parasite” won Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards. The success of “Black Panther” and the Oscar wins of “Moonlight” and “Green Book” show the advancement in equality of the Black community. More women and film professionals of color have been added to the Academy Award voting community, and there are many more films and television shows celebrating the LGBQT community, including “Transparent”, “Empire” and “Stranger Things”. Even the Disney Channel is featuring gay characters. Andi Mack is the top-rated series on cable television among children ages 6–14 and was the first series on the Disney Channel to feature a gay main character. Josh Gad plays LeFou, the gay sidekick to Gaston, played by Luke Evans, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”.

My good friend Chris Tashima won an Academy Award for his amazing film “Visas and Virtue” in 1997. Visas and Virtue is a 1997 narrative short film directed by Chris, starring Chris, Susan Fukuda, and Lawrence Craig. It was inspired by the true story of Holocaust rescuer Chiune “Sempo” Sugihara, who is known as “The Japanese Schindler”. It is being re-released this year by his company Cedar Grove Productions.

The United States is a melting pot of different cultures, races, and nationalities. It is important for the unity of our nation that our diversity is represented in film and on television. It is also especially important to show the youth of our nation that people of all races and cultures can co-exist as one. Diversity makes people of all races feel accepted, and bigotry can stem from isolation. If people are surrounded only by others of the same race, sexual preference, etc. as they are, then it is easy to make false assumptions based on a lack of knowledge of people of different communities. Diversity in television programs and in films can communicate the experiences of other cultures, races, and communities. It is especially important in these days of divisiveness to teach our young people tolerance of all aspects of the United States and of the world.

How do you define “Success”?

I have always been a very driven, achievement-oriented, goal-focused, Type A personality. I am never satisfied with the status quo, and I am always trying to improve in every area of my life. I am always striving to learn more to become a better mother, daughter, wife, grandmother, actress and all-around person. To continually improve takes hard work, dedication, education, meditation, and drive.

Many years ago, when I was attending U.C. Berkeley, I was assigned a book called “The Psychology of Winning” by Dr. Denis Waitley, and I have always followed the ten principles of positive self-awareness, positive self-esteem, positive self-control, positive self-motivation, positive self-expectancy, positive self-image, positive self-direction, positive self-discipline, positive self-dimension, and positive self-projection. What these tenets have in common are positivity and mastery achievement orientation. A mastery-approach orientation describes individuals who are focused on learning as much as possible, overcoming challenges through hard work, or increasing their competence at a task. I believe that being positive, achievement-oriented, and driven through hard work are vital to success and having the life that you desire and becoming the person you want to be.

My goals for my acting career are to continue to do bigger and better roles in higher-quality projects. I want to become the best actress that I can be. I have learned through experience that a great script is the backbone of a great project, and I am becoming much more selective in the roles that I accept. I started my acting career in big-budget films and in network television and I want to return to that level of quality.

What advice or tips can you share with others to help prevent “burn out”?

I have always exercised every day, studied every day to learn something new and connected with the important people in my life. I continue to study Acting, to practice Tang Soo Do martial arts, and to see my family as much as I can. This year I have trained with my Sabumnim Master Rick St. Clair and have learned to use the Jo-Staff and Kali sticks. I lift weights and have discovered intermittent fasting to stay in shape. Lately, I have begun swimming every day, and while it is hard to force myself to get into the water (lol), I feel so much better afterward!

One of the most important aspects of self-care is relieving stress. One of my mentors is Christina Howard, the founder and CEO of CVH 1st Class Magazine. Christina is a warm and caring international humanitarian. Christina has been my spiritual mentor for many years, ever since she featured me on the cover of her award-winning magazine CVH 1st Class in May 2017. We both believe that we have Guardian Angels who watch over and protect us, and I always feel my Dad’s presence in making sure that I am safe and that I make the right career choices. Christina led me to Psalm 5, which I say every day:

Give ear to my words, O LORD, consider my meditation.

Hearken unto the voice of my cry, my King, and my God: for unto thee will I pray.

My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O LORD; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee and will look up.

For thou art not a God that hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with thee.

The foolish shall not stand in thy sight: thou hatest all workers of iniquity.

Thou shalt destroy them that speak leasing: the LORD will abhor the bloody and deceitful man.

But as for me, I will come into thy house in the multitude of thy mercy: and in thy fear will I worship toward thy holy temple.

Lead me, O LORD, in thy righteousness because of mine enemies; make thy way straight before my face.

For there is no faithfulness in their mouth; their inward part is very wickedness; their throat is an open sepulchre; they flatter with their tongue.

Destroy thou them, O God; let them fall by their own counsels; cast them out in the multitude of their transgressions; for they have rebelled against thee.

But let all those that put their trust in thee rejoice: let them ever shout for joy, because thou defendest them: let them also that love thy name be joyful in thee.

For thou, LORD, wilt bless the righteous; with favour wilt thou compass him as with a shield.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I am most grateful to my husband Paul, who has always supported me in anything that I want to accomplish and to my mother Fumie Lee, who is always proud of me. My husband and my mother are both successful, humble, good people who care about others first. My husband and my mother love me unconditionally, and it is important to have such wonderful positive people, with the highest levels of integrity, as role models!

My main career goal is to do lead roles in quality feature films and on network and cable television. I am grateful to have Joe Williamson as my long-time manager and as one of my best friends. He always has my back and keeps my spirits high in this incredibly tough industry. He is instrumental in publicizing all the projects that I work on! I played Butch Patrick’s wife in Dustin Ferguson’s Dinosaur film in May 2021, which is produced by Joe and by Julie Ann Ream of “Unsolved Mysteries”. Great events photographer Sheri Determan covered the shoot, and these pictures were all taken by her. This is going to be a HUGE film for Dustin for an established studio, and the project is still shrouded in secrecy. I still do not know the title lol!

I am grateful to have Diana Carter as my agent. Diana is a United States Army Veteran and is a force of nature! She is highly educated, with a master’s degree and Ph.D., and she is as achievement-oriented, focused, highly motivated, hard-working, and driven for success as I am, and I believe that she will help me get where I want to go! Diana found that I was among the top 150 most admired / beautiful actresses on IMDB, and she featured on a Billboard for her Arykas & Ybots Management and Public Relations company, which is based out of Hollywood with offices in New York City, Atlanta, and London.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is from Ayn Rand:

“Do not let your fire go out, spark by irreplaceable spark in the hopeless swamps of the not-quite, the not-yet, and the not-at-all. Do not let the hero in your soul perish in lonely frustration for the life you deserved and have never been able to reach. The world you desire can be won. It exists… it is real… it is possible… it’s yours.”

I have never been afraid to go after what I want in life, and to make the most of all opportunities that God has given me. I believe in Carpe Diem and living for the day. I have always tried to make the most out of each and every day because life is short, and we are not promised tomorrow. I have taught my children that the sky is the limit to what we can accomplish in this life, and we are only limited by how hard we are willing to work to achieve our goals. I have raised my two daughters to set their sights high and to realize the value of a good education. My daughter Marissa was a top sales representative for Sanofi-Aventis and my daughter Dr. Misty Richards is a psychiatrist at UCLA and has been named to the 2021 Southern California Rising Stars list, which celebrates the best doctors in Southern California who have been practicing for 10 years or fewer. Both of my daughters are incredible mothers, and I am extremely proud of them.

