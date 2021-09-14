Dawn Lieck of Finally Free: “Be you in your own time!”

Excellence takes two things: time and uniqueness. Being patient with oneself while developing your individual voice, sends an intrinsic signal to yourself that you are ready for the stage. Be you in your own time!

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women of the Speaking Circuit, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dawn Lieck.

Dawn Lieck is a world-class business professional with remarkable expertise in the areas of wellness and multidimensional coaching.

A mirrored portrait of what it means to be a “Renaissance Woman”, Dawn’s abilities have earned her professional respect amongst generational influencers.

Setting the standard in her field, Dawn is an International Speaker, best-selling author, and the CEO of both Finally Free, LLC, and Dawn Lieck Enterprise.

Affectionately known as the “Transformation Life Coach”, Dawn helps successful professionals harness their true potential by putting them in touch with themselves on an intrinsic level. Having an unyielding passion for personal development, Dawn motivates clients to renew their perspective, conquer fear, and create life balance using a system of pragmatic strategies.

Dawn’s mantra is simple; “DO IT SCARED”.

The result has been phenomenal, as Dawn has enjoyed wide-ranging success and is in high demand, from both domestic and international audiences. Dawn has held a three-year consecutive election, as one of the Top 100 Women to Know on the Gulf Coast, where she was also featured as a Woman of Achievement Entrepreneur Finalist.

Though her talents lead her reputation, her heart for service leads her path, as Dawn is involved in many organizations on the Gulf Coast including the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce Board, Back Bay Mission Advisory Council, Leadership Gulf Coast Graduate, VP Membership Chair for Lighthouse Business and Professional Women, Chair for Success Women’s Conference and a team lead for women at Habitat for Humanity.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a very large family. Both of my parents were factory workers who believed in creating stability and invention. My dad had an industrious vein and it often yielded solutions for the company he worked in. I had a strong propensity to be an entrepreneur by blood.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Since I was a very young girl, I have always had the “gift of gab”. I was always most talkative and full of charisma. As I grew older, I noticed that this gift carried me in many personal and professional atmospheres. I was often cal ed upon for my opinions, advice, and expertise; so quite natural y, that translated onto a stage, and I am grateful I trusted my inner voice in its pursuit.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Women!!! Women happened to me. Last year I released an anthology called “Drop The Mask, Share The Crown” where I gathered women from al races and professional backgrounds to address the many issues women face on a cultural basis while having to collaborate. It t2urned into more than I could have ever imagined. What started out as a promising work project, turned into me being a shoulder that women could trust and lean on for leadership. It grew me as both a woman in business and as a woman overall . I am honored to have experienced that powerful synergy that happens when women unite as one. We ended up International Best Sel ers and left as friends.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

My first real speaking opportunity was with a renowned speaker. It was in a Ted Ex-styled environment. In no order we were being cal ed up, making me shrink with unyielding trepidation. I remember being so nervous that I had to run and throw up. I ended up getting cal ed to the stage and ended up throwing my notes on the ground before I went up. I ended up doing well , but after practicing my 15-minute speech to the nines… I was given the signal to stop about 4 minutes before, causing me to have an even bigger meltdown. However, I overcame and learned to trust myself in a matter of 4 minutes.

The biggest mistake I have ever made was not being able to have faith in my ability. Please never make that mistake. You got this.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

None of us are available to achieve success without some help along the way. The biggest lesson I have learned from that experience is trust for self. Your inner voice would know and understand that you are prepared for your calling long before you execute. Press into the nerves, they are humility’s way of honoring what you already know; that your gift is needed in this world, and that with all you have inside, it is ok to trust yourself.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Though I double as superwoman to the world, I am super-mom to one son, Eric.

He has helped me in so many ways. His life pushed me to excel and to set an example; so that he could too, learn to trailblazer through his life experiences with the hope of doing more and being more. He has and has always surpassed my expectations. He is not too shabby of a speaker as well …lol if I might add. So yes, my son hands down, has my biggest gratitude and has made a substantial difference in the success of my growth; both as a professional and as a woman.

You have been blessed with a great career that can be challenging and intimidating. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Failure is a necessity. If you skate through your career without it, you will never know the power and strength of your gift. A gift untainted by failure; is untrusted by people. Fail and FAIL BIG!!

What drives you to get up every day and give your talks?

People. I love people. We need one another and we need one another’s voice. I rise to the occasion of my life knowing that my voice may not always be for me, but that there is someone out there who undoubtedly needs me to show up, every time.

What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

Welcome your own personal transformation. We were born to grow. One of the most welcomed and positive reactions we receive as humans; is the response from humans when we grow and improve. Give yourself the gift of transformation so that you can see the power of who you were truly meant to be. Do not fear failure. Do not fear mistakes. We need both on our journey to transformation.

Fear nothing, except the thought of staying the same.

Can you share with our readers a few of your most important tips about how to be an effective and empowering speaker?

Do not rush the process when it comes to the development of finding your voice and your niche. Be inspired but do not be a copycat and resist the temptation of being intimidated by the wait.

Excellence takes two things: time and uniqueness. Being patient with oneself while developing your individual voice, sends an intrinsic signal to yourself that you are ready for the stage. Be you in your own time!

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome that fear?

The #1 advice I have for the nerves is to BREATHE! Nerves are normal. In fact, if you do not get nervous before you get on, just a tad, I’d question whether you are doing the right thing. Some of the greatest moments of our lives are preceded by nervousness; prom night, walking across the stage to receive any honor, and even getting married. All these things never mean to stop and quit; in fact, they are asking you to trust the moment of your life, and to breathe. So…breathe.

What are your “5 things I wish someone would have told me before I started” and why?

1. It is not as difficult as it looks. It’s not. If you plan you will succeed 2. I am capable. We all need validation and encouragement.

3. It is ok to fail. We all need to know this because it releases the personal pressure and lets us know we can begin again.

4. Do not compare yourself to anyone else. Comparison is the thief of joy.

5. I am responsible for myself. We must learn not to rely on others for our own success. People can help us, but they need not have total control over our successes.

Please share a story or example for each. You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on?

My current anthology BOSS YOUR LANE is expert advice for novice entrepreneurs.

The mission of the Bo$$ Your Lane Book Anthology is to provide the new entrepreneur with clear and concise advice from experts to achieve ultimate business success! I am dedicated to having the best authors share their best Secrets to Success content within the BO$$ Your Lane anthology. I believe every entrepreneur deserves to have every aspect of their life-personal, professional, and spiritual — be exactly the way they want it!

Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Wherever there is room to inspire growing professionals, I will be there. I love collaboration and the execution of helping others meet their true-life goals. I suppose I will continue to do this for the rest of my life, on a larger scale.

Can you share with our readers any self-care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind and heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can. Can you give us your best “Life Lesson” quote?

“Check with your internal self, before looking for external validation”. I know that we live in a cyber society that longs to measure our successes through comparison, but the truth is, you only need to trust what is within you. You are happening to culture, culture is not happening to you, so in looking for others’ approval you are committing huge crimes against who you are and what you mean to the world. I have had to learn the quintessential lesson that what I bring to my arena is not only intended; it’s unique and it is necessary. Stay focused and stay planted, from the inside out.

Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Everyday, I spend time in rooms with people who have accomplished 10 times more than I have, yet I have determined that those people are my heroes, not my competition. I have had to cultivate the knowledge of my own personal greatness. I NEVER look to trends, social media, people, or even age as a rudder for the steering of my gift. I take the journey of others as a witness to all that I can have and be. I take my own advice and BOSS MY OWN LANE!

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good, to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Any movement that would cause fair collaboration across gender, race, and professional lines. We have seen enough division to last us a lifetime. This generation is ready for the new. Let us get on with it!!!!

Is there a person in the world you would love to have lunch with and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens.

I would love to do lunch with RICKI LAKE!!! Please tag her lol!! Ricki Lake is one of my biggest inspirations. As a transformation life coach, I have had to be many versions of myself to get to my truest form. I have watched her through the same process, and I am in awe. She has maintained her voice and identity through every version of life required her to be al while remaining true to her call to advocacy, business, and people. She is one of my all -time heroes. I’d love to col ab with her.

