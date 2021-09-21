Dawn F. Landry Of Authentizity: “Consistently investing in your business”

Consistently investing in your business, even during the challenging times of this past year when monies are tight and the outlook seems bleak reaps those most in long time organizational sustainability.

Dawn F. Landry is a bestselling author and an award-winning and respected business professional. She has spent over half of her 28-year career in Houston’s corporate real estate industry, excelling in leadership positions and as an executive in business development and marketing leadership positions within the region’s largest economic development organization, as well as international commercial construction companies.

In February 2017, Dawn founded Authentizity, LLC, as an independent B2B growth strategist and a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengths® Coach to provide consulting, training, and coaching services that optimize technical teams’ engagement and productivity.

In August 2021, Dawn launched BD Dynamics, Empowering the Technical-Minded. It is self-guided, online business development course targeted to advance the intentionality and accountability of Doer/Sellers within the business development process.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have spent almost three decades in technical business development and sales positions. My last position in an in-house corporate role, I was Vice President of BD for an international, public traded, commercial general contractor. We successfully achieved the advancement of sales from 175MM dollars when I joined the company to 950MM dollars within three years.

With such a rich, beautiful career, I have found that it can be best summarized as “My Career by the Numbers”:

Mid-to-Late Teens

I began working in retail at 16 years old and held this job while I was a dance instructor to children (ages 2 to 17) and a DJ at a local radio station — all while taking a full load my freshman year of college. While others may not consider those jobs relevant, I fully claim all those years and experiences. I often describe them as a mosaic with each piece enhancing the final masterpiece ever more.

I am thankful that I had to work in high school and through college as it prepared me to overcome many of the mistakes that I made and learn valuable lessons of responsibility and accountability prior to taking on a professional career position. In an age of the “Me Too” movement, I remember a time during the Justice Clarence Thomas/Anita Hill trial in which I was put in a compromising situation. Luckily, I did not succumb to peer pressure and getting ahead; rather, I stood my ground and they backed down. I am saddened that predatory environments still exist today, but I am hopeful that more time and attention will make it safer for the future women and men of the workforce.

Twenties

Restless is the only word that truly describes how I felt during my 20’s. I was always a dreamer with a curious spirit and a desire to travel. Luckily, I met my match in a spouse who (rather than squelching my big thinking like others had) encouraged me to leave the small town that I had known and be more. It wasn’t easy; at times, we didn’t have two nickels to rub together but we had one another. I wouldn’t trade those days for anything because it made me so appreciative of how far that we’ve come and how much we’ve accomplished.

Thirties

Ah, my 30’s. Those were great years.

I’ve had the opportunity to speak with other women as they are about to reach the 30-year mark and are dreading it. I encourage them from experience that “I didn’t own my voice until I was 30.”

“What does that mean?” you may ask. It means that I wasn’t fully confident in my opinion; that I waivered and could be easily swayed. I feared everything. As I traversed through my 30’s, I leveraged every experience that I could and learned continuously so that I would be seen as a credible, educated professional. I was ambitious, determined, and wanted to grow and be better with each passing year. In fact, I even created special rules for myself (such as always wearing pants suits) to be taken as seriously as possible. Thinking on it now, I’m pretty sure that I would’ve gotten to this same point if I would’ve worn skirts; however, it is a good demonstration of how I crafted the outcome in my head before I ever was able to achieve it.

Forties

I read somewhere a long time ago that your years in and after 40’s are your money-making years. They are the years where all your hard work culminates, and you are appreciated for the value that you bring to the table.

What many emerging leaders coming up through the ranks right now don’t realize is that you must dredge through the tough years to achieve this point. THERE ARE NO SHORTCUTS.

For instance, I can tell you all about being laid off or even about laying someone else off; but until you live through it, there is no way that you can appreciate it. (For the record, I would much prefer to be laid off myself rather than to have to experience laying someone else off ever again…) Additionally, the great thing about your 40’s is the freedom that it gives you to create your future fearlessly. I read the book The Surrender Experiment by Michael Singer in 2016 no fewer than five times. To say that it had a profound impact on me is an understatement.

Fifties

The four months prior to the start of the pandemic and the many months that continue throughout it were challenging for me both personally and professionally. I turned 50 in the middle of it all.

I can’t comment on what awaits me in my 50’s yet because it’s so fresh and new. However, I am truly grateful for the ability to be present where I am right here and now. Additionally, I am still a hungry learner and strive to Dream a Bigger Dream for 2022 and beyond…

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Prior to starting Authentizity on February 21st, 2017, my thoughts about being an entrepreneur included: “Who would hire me?” and “I’ve never wanted to own my own business.” I had seen the struggles that my parents had as business owners and I wanted no part of it.

However, I had several female entrepreneur friends who had begun their own firms several years prior to mine. Several of them allowed me to peer behind their business curtains and learn from them; they also encouraged me. One in particular said, “If I can do it, so can you. I am here for you.” And she and others were there for me. They offered advice and shared resources including IT consultants, tips and lessons learned, etc. I am appreciative for these female entrepreneur pioneers because my business would not be what it is without them.

Authentizity will celebrate its five-year anniversary in February 2022. Even with the challenges from Covid, these years have been the most rewarding and creative times that I’ve ever experienced in my 28-year career. It’s a reflective time for me as I’ve grown and evolved in alignment with the expansion and evolution of Authentizity and its service offering.

No longer can I say, “I’m figuring this out” or “I’m the Forest Gump of entrepreneurs.” However, one thing has remained a constant throughout the years. I wake each morning with a steadfast appreciation and sincere servitude mission; I also have this deep desire to try exploring areas that I’ve never worked in before and challenge myself to new heights. I am truly thankful to my clients, allies, and mentors who have embarked on this journey with me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

For the controller/drill sergeant/perfectionist that used to be the driver of me, I was hesitant to try something new if I wasn’t absolutely certain that I would succeed.

However, I now know that those are just thoughts designed to hold me back from my true potential, and I have learned to release and/or harness them.

One example symbolic of letting go is ziplining — in my mind, it’s the opposite of control. That topic was proposed by my husband over 15 years ago. He wanted to zipline; Chicken Little here (i.e., me) didn’t. So I set about creating a variety of rules that must be adhered to if I were ever to try this activity.

For instance, if we were ever to zipline, the venue

must be in the United States, must abide by a variety of safety precautions, needed to be managed by a reputable company, etc.

Well, we were on an Alaskan cruise in 2016, and all my rules were fulfilled. It wasn’t like my husband made me do it. It was something that I just knew I had to do to advance myself to the next level in this great game we call life.

Believe me, I wasn’t a brave and courageous warrior as we geared up; I caught myself several times trying to talk myself out of doing it. Recognizing this as just fear of the unknown, I consciously put aside those thoughts and leapt off the platform, and I’m so glad that I did!

Like so many other new experiences in my life, ziplining was exhilarating and fun. I felt an endorphin rush that left me wanting more. AND since I was so successful the first time, I went ziplining with no reservation when we traveled to Costa Rica the following year.

The moral of the story is that I would have missed out on wonderful memories if I had listened to my doubt. The experience reminded me to be on the lookout for other areas where I may be holding myself back.

The challenges that take us out of our comfort zones bubble up as opportunities to catapult (pun intended) us to a new level and a new chapter that further enriches our lives.

What would you do if you knew you wouldn’t fail? Now’s the time.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

You’ve probably heard the saying “Rebel without a Cause”? Well, I consider myself a woman without a plan.

Don’t get me wrong. I have a general platform from which I provide Authentizity’s service offering and qualifications. I know my company’s capabilities, but I also understand the value that can be delivered to an organization when I am stretched beyond an “off the shelf” standard offering to flex and expand on behalf of clients, always leveraging previous lessons learned.

To do so, I must challenge myself as I challenge my clients — To Maximum Greatness.

How did I become a business owner of a thriving consulting company, you ask? The easiest thing would have been for me to go back to my comfort zone and take a full-time business development job in another company. However, I knew, that I was bored and needed to advance my skill set by trying something new.

As my husband reminds me, he encouraged me towards this career path two years before I made the decision. As often happens, he believed in me before I could believe in myself. (It’s so much easier to see the talent and skills in someone else before you can yourself, right?)

You see — I AM THE UNLIKELY ENTREPRENEUR.

I never wanted to own my own business. My parents had owned a business when I was young, and I saw the challenges and difficulties that it brought to them. Being a business owner (in my mind) meant being poor, stressed out and unhappy.

I’m here to tell you that I was wrong.

The past 4.5 years have been the most exhilarating, creative, and rewarding time of my life. There’s something empowering about developing a business from the ground up to satisfy an unfulfilled niche in the market.

Do I always get it right? No, but I give it my all. One consistent question that I am asked is “Okay, what’s your plan? What’s next?”

I don’t have that answer. I accept and surrender to each day as the gift that it is, feeling truly blessed with the wonderful clients that I serve. When the next opportunity is before me, I embrace it as I would an open door. I know that what I’m learning today will prepare me for that next challenge.

My advice to you is to put yourself out there as much as possible and see what sticks. You may just surprise yourself in the truly magnificent things that you can achieve; but most importantly, the wonderful ways in which you may be in service to others. Happy Stretching!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You may have heard about the terrible freeze that Houston experienced this past February. For my northern friends out there, it may have seemed like hype compared to the weather that y’all experience.

However, we’re just not made for it down here. Our infrastructure, in addition to our people aren’t built for it. Neither is our typical vegetation.

So, for the first several months post freeze, brown, dried-up flora and fauna were the only things that our landscapes displayed. Slowly, that began to change to showcase the new life that was springing forth. However, to make way for that new growth, we have been required to prune away all the things that are ugly, fruitless, and now dead.

There is a parallel semblance that I derive from observing this in nature. To reap the harvest and advance in our efforts, we must be willing to trim back and strip away the areas holding us back, especially if we are crispy and burnt out.

These may be our own self-defeating thoughts, bad habits and relationships, and any material objects that may be getting your way. If you’re like me and many folks that I know, collecting (some might call it hoarding) comes easier to us than letting go.

I know; I know. You might need that (insert whatever useless item’s name) someday.

Yet, what if you knew that by releasing it you might open yourself up in an area which advances your network, your skills and/or your overall fiscal, physical, and emotional health, and prosperity?

It’s something that I’ve been experimenting with this past year and into my new PPGroove. (That stands for Post Pandemic Groove, as I’ve now taken to calling it.)

There are so many people, places, and things that I have gone without seeing, needing, and using that I am now reevaluating my priorities.

People — I choose to be around those individuals who fill my tank and are good for my spirit and soul. Life is short; I get to be selective about those with whom I surround myself. Places — I choose to attend the events, venues, and sites that interest my curiosity and advance my knowledge and wisdom. Things — I choose to live by the mantra Presence versus Presents. I carry the memories and feelings from each cultural experience of my past and anticipate those of my future.

What do you choose to prune away in your own PPGroove? Get reflective, then creative as you try new things.

Don’t forget to part with as much new as you bring forth. Otherwise, your “garden” will be overgrown, unproductive, and disheveled.

Leonard Sweet’s quote about new growth is a great reminder about this topic: “No one likes the process of pruning and the pain of loss, but fruit only grows in new wood.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

As strong, accomplished female professionals, we stand on the shoulders of all those phenomenal women who have come before us. My beautiful career would not be the same without the many mentors who poured their knowledge and lessons learned into me.

Specifically, I would like to state my deepest and most heartfelt gratitude for two of my professional mentors Cheryl Taylor Bowie and Pam Lovett. Each is the epitome of grace under fire personified.

They both taught me that we all need one another to thrive. Through their examples, I learned that:

Women need to support and not tear other women down, and Men need to value women as their allies and their colleagues to collaborate and advance our organizations and ourselves.

It is incumbent upon those of us who have achieved success to invest our time and share our experiences with the next generations of emerging women and men to move this forward. Why young men you may ask? Because if we only focus on young women, then we will continue to perpetuate many of the silos that, unfortunately, still exist. At the end of the day, we all need one another to succeed.

Will you take this call to action and seek opportunities to serve and inspire?

Much work has been done, but there is still much to do. I dream of a day when we are cherished as just phenomenal people and are celebrated for our accomplishments, all-inclusive of their origins and sources.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

If you examine the leading organizations which have the most longevity and overall sustainability with their clients, you will note that they all have one thing in common.

They are continually seeking opportunities to transform their businesses to ever-shifting market patterns. They also know how to proactively anticipate a client’s needs, and often become problem finders in addition to being problem solvers.

Those true innovators devote time, energy, and effort to their advancement, even during the darkest of days. Most importantly, they do so even when budgets are tight.

Why?

Because they realize that they must continually repurpose/reinvent/restore themselves to build the resilience of their companies. As acknowledged through the acceptance of their service and/or product offerings by their clients, this evolutionary mindset ensures the success of their business development professionals and their efforts for true market penetration.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

(Continued in the response from the question above.)

Consistently investing in your business, even during the challenging times of this past year when monies are tight and the outlook seems bleak reaps those most in long time organizational sustainability

A natural inclination when times get tough is to pull up the draw bridges and hunker down. As it relates to business, that tendency extends to not expending any dollars on research, development, education of staff, and ESPECIALLY not BD/marketing.

However, I’d like to counter that inclination. You may be missing out on an opportunity to position yourself and your company for rapid acceleration in revenue and overall organizational growth.

This counsel should not be misinterpreted. I don’t advise that you implement radical shifts, even if your competition is doing so. Now is the time to be a leader, not a follower.

What I am offering is that you consider these three recommendations:

Reflect — Is there some additional area in which your clients might benefit from an alternative, complementary solution to your already existing service or product line? Research — Are there existing internal assets and/or resources that are best aligned to easily ramp up this offering? What might the cost/benefit analysis be to your organization if you decided to move in this direction? Reach Out — Ask some of your best clients to test/validate your idea and garner their input, as well as early adoption.

You see, I have followed that resiliency-building philosophy since I started Authentizity in February 2017. As a solopreneur, I am Authentizity’s product, so I live my own Doer/Seller model. Therefore, Authentizity’s investments have included more training, learning, and service development/advancement for me. Those expenditures have reaped significant revenue in business development resiliency in the many market shifts since the company’s inception.

Now I ask you to ponder Is your business’ service offering built for resiliency in its future?

If not, then don’t hesitate reflect, research, and reach out today! The market is moving quickly; be a leader and not a follower. And don’t be left behind…

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

The way that I answer this question is with two questions: Are you squatting in your life? Or, in which aspect of your life are you squatting?

As we enter the final quarter of 2021, it’s a perfect time to choose a positive mindset and visualize the future by motivating yourself — it’s never too late.

The easy way out is to squat or quit, frozen in time with a regretful or fearful attitude. The pandemic is a great excuse to write off this year, as well as last year. However, I’d like to challenge you. What would it look like if you stretched and pressed yourself with intentionality and accountability in some new area that’s exciting to you?

That’s what I chose to do when I decided to use 2020 to author and self-publish a book, and then to create and produce an online course in 2021. I’m not special. I just don’t idle well and needed to have something tangible to show for this quieter time as I prepare for whatever becomes of our new hybrid environment.

I want to challenge you now to not let another minute go to waste.

Pursue that dream in your heart.

Or are you dreaming too small? How might you expand your service offering to serve beyond your existing reach?

It’s never too late. You wouldn’t still be here on this Earth unless there was a purpose for your life and for your organization’s purpose.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Business development is 100% about being a proactive problem solver and oftentimes problem finder. It is relationship-based, strategic and methodical in its execution. As it relates to complicated products or services, it’s more of a marathon than a sprint.

In the B2B technical, service-based industry, the Doer/Seller model which engages the operations professionals in the process is crucial.

Our clients are much more sophisticated now. They know that companies don’t broker, finance, design, engineer, build, etc. anything. It’s a companies’ technicians who do.

Clients want to know who will be working on their projects to ensure that there is great chemistry, composure, character, credibility, reliability from, and with, those technical professionals.

A customized business development process, designed and advanced by collaborative business development leaders in tandem with their executives, must define expectations and set realistic, tiered target markets/clients for the organization. By implementing this process, leadership will then align strategies to empower and engage Doer/Sellers to set tactical and granular actions to achieve the plan.

Identifying that there was no other consultant with an online, self-guided course that teaches this model, I launched BD Dynamics, Empowering the Technical-Minded in August 2021.

Visit www.bddynamics.com for details.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Highs and lows are inherent in times of uncertainty. No doubt about it, it is often darkest before the dawn. However, the common denominator in successful companies who can ride out the storm is an ability to retract, retool, and transform to evolve their super star employee base and service offering to market demands.

Solid companies consistently become even stronger because of it. As with anything, we grow through the forging of the fires, if we are open to learn from the past and flex for our future.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

There are many advantages to being more emerged in your career, but a great one is that you have the benefit of seeing a challenging economy for what it is. A season. Like all storms, sit tight and ride it out. Without fail, the squall will run out of rain and the sun will come out again.

As a leader, the worst possible thing that you can do is what I call “the Ostrich Approach.” It’s where you stick your head in the sand, hoping for the best. No; that’s the antithesis of leadership!

It’s during these times when you must dig deep to muster all your strategic and creative strength. Innovative and tactical ideas are especially necessary when making staffing and other resource investment decisions.

However, take solace in knowing that our entire country (and world) is in the exact same position as you and your company are right now. It’s not an embarrassment to have had to downsize through pay cuts, furloughs, or even layoffs, to ensure that your company survives. The benefit is that you have the opportunity to rebuild better and stronger.

When making these decisions, it’s wise to explore all departments, functions, assets with as much impartiality as possible. That is never truer than when it comes to talent; retaining the best and brightest is a given. In thriving times, every organization has what I call “mirror foggers” — likely great people, but unmotivated or unsuited for the position that they currently hold. Those should be the first to be considered in the first wave of your downsizing.

The strongest advice that I can impress upon you is not to dismiss your most gifted and successful business development and marketing talent and their proven programs over underperforming operations personnel. Trust me, down markets always ensure that you will be able to upgrade your underachievers with more experienced, engaged, and competent technical professionals.

Rather, it’s times like these in which you need to invest in your organization, its brand awareness and your efforts to rally around your best and most loyal clients, as well as possibly pursuing new clients and adapting to new markets. You can’t do that without seasoned business development and marketing advisors.

Here are a few suggestions as you leverage and align your strategy with your business development and marketing teams:

Engage & Partner — Early and often involvement of your plan (including any new market strategy) hinges on the involvement, feedback, and follow-through of your marketing and/or public relations team members. Have you recently conducted a competitive or SWOT analysis? What does their research indicate?

Internal Preparedness — Can they revamp/update your company qualifications, web site, project sheets and team resumes to appeal to your current, as well as any new target industries? Don’t forget about client referrals/testimonials. Those will be crucial as proofs for future work with new prospects.

Exploring New Channels — Are there direct email activities, as well as social media, professional and community outlets/channels to promote your company and your capabilities to deploy quickly? Strategically focusing your marketing and business development budgets will be imperative to survival. A best practice is to use marketing/public relations tactics that are of minimal cost and maximum exposure, if executed creatively.

Take Them Out of Their Box — What else do those creative minds suggest? Let them brainstorm freely. You will be amazed at what they present back to you.

You must respond quickly. The economic climate is changing sometimes day-to-day, so nimble responsiveness is imperative. Time and opportunity-tested, true leaders are like beacons shining through the night for those under their care.

My challenge for you as a leader today is to avoid the Ostrich Approach. Instead, put your shoulders back, hold your head up high and leverage every creative, talented, and reliable resource at your disposal to traverse these storms. I am convinced that if you do, then you will be successful.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

It’s important to always stick close to a client, even more so following the loss of a project. Get a debrief and learn from the non-selection so that you can prepare for the next opportunity to be a resource to that client or ones similar to their organization.

By the way, I also get debriefs from my wins as well as my losses. I want to know what I should continue to do to build a repeatable process for the future.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

There are fundamental and foundational components to initiating and keeping long-lasting, sustainable, client relationships. Amongst these are:

Authenticity in Early Inception — As much as we don’t want to believe it, the adage that a book is judged by its cover is quite true, especially nowadays. It is even more imperative to demonstrate trust, transparency, a genuine interest, and an ability to serve as a resource to others from the start. Our contacts will test us in the small things before they award us anything of importance. What is your character conveying? Credibility in Cultivation — Studies have shown that before credentials mean anything to the audience at the receiving end of our pitch, we must foster rapport, reliability, and integrity. Truly lasting relationships are marathons, not sprints. Follow up, consistency, and sincerity are all demonstrated through years of advancement. Intentionality and Accountability throughout Maturation — Remaining engaged and in touch requires meaningful responsibility. Without a purposeful plan, years will elapse so reconnection may feel artificial.

Source: Authentizity’s Blog Post: The Key to Long-Lasting Relationships (released on June 20, 2021): https://authentizity.com/the-key-to-long-lasting-relationships/

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Many people assume that everyone thinks the same way that they do, and/or has the same value to provide as their colleagues and peers. They don’t treasure their unique worth. Additionally (and especially in emerging leaders), they don’t realize/appreciate that they have only one name and that they should guard it as a cherished gem.

They first need to do the work to Identify, Hone, and Articulate™ (IHA) their value to their organizations, clients, and themselves. Through exercises that embolden self-awareness about their unique strengths, experience, best practices, etc., these individuals can define their significant attributes.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

CEOs should seek opportunities to consult, coach/mentor, and train their management teams in identifying and articulating the unique, individual value that each team member brings to the organization, based upon their strengths, experiences, and individual wiring.

By setting that good example, leadership is further prepared to empower those with whom they manage in other areas and levels throughout the company. Once employees understand and can articulate their unique value, then they are then able to “own” their accomplishments and stop setting roadblocks to their success.

NOTE: I released a blog post about BD Roadblocks earlier this year. Click here for details: https://authentizity.com/experiencing-bd-roadblocks/

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In early 2017, as I began the early vision for what would eventually become Authentizity, there were two concepts that I knew for sure:

There is only one “I” in business development, so helping technical professionals to Define Your “I” in Business Development™ was a foundational principle of my service offering; and A crucial component of the Doer/Seller process is to assist technical professionals with Identifying, Honing and Articulating™ their individual value to their clients, their companies, and most importantly, themselves.

Through the years, I have had the great opportunity to work with hundreds of operations and engineering-minded technicians to advance their confidence, competence, and success in business development by creating a process that parallels their project management acumen. My philosophy is that each of us has our own DNA that is reflected in our outreach and relationship style.

With a near three-decade B2B strategic growth career working alongside technical Doer/Sellers to achieve exponential sales success, I have leveraged lessons learned and best practices from those experiences to develop the framework for Authentizity’s new, online Doer/Seller Course: BD Dynamics, Empowering the Technical-Minded.

There is no other consultant/company that provides a self-guided course to help operations leaders become more adept and successful in the client relationship/selling functions of their roles.

By the end of the 15-module course, participants will have utilized the 13 interactive exercises to create their own business development process, which is individually customized to their unique diversity, skills, strengths, experiences, and even industry and company needs.

To excel as successful Doer/Sellers, technicians must first have a solid, proven, and repeatable reputation at the “doing” part of their operations roles. It requires for them (as the operations professional) to be able to develop credibility, composure, character, and reliability to carry and advance the relationship to the close of the sale, to consistently execute the project, and then to rinse and repeat so they can achieve future, sustainable client retention.

BD Dynamics has achieved advanced praise, reviews, and reception from technical leaders within many global, technical, service-based industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, etc. Visit www.bddynamics.com for further details.

