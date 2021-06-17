Davyeon Ross of ShotTracker: “Don’t let anybody define you”

From a tech perspective, the way to win is to know your market and know your tech. That means doing everything in your power to master your craft. The more you know about your domain the more you can solve problems with the skills you have built.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Black Men In Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Davyeon Ross.

Known as an innovator, problem-solver, and catalyst for growth, Davyeon Ross has founded and built tech companies, raising more than $40 million in capital, and taking his ideas from product development to market launch and revenue realization. Davyeon is currently the Co-Founder and President of ShotTracker, a game-changing, sensor-based technology that provides basketball players, coaches, and fans with real-time stats and analytics in practice and live games. Davyeon earned his MBA at MidAmerica Nazarene University and holds a Computer Science BSC with minors in Mathematics and Business Administration from Benedictine College, Kansas.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up in Trinidad, a country rich in diverse culture and a strong ethic, I was the eldest of four children. My parents, extended family and “village” instilled in me the importance of several principles including tenacity, goal setting, teamwork, and gratitude.

During my childhood, academic excellence was the expectation rather than the exception and athletic endeavors took a distant backseat. Those principles guided me as I navigated my student-athlete career at Benedictine College having earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and subsequently earning an MBA from Midamerica Nazarene University.

Working with some of the world’s top tech companies including (Deutsche, Telecom, RIM/BlackBerry, Ford, and Kana) enabled me to hone both my leadership skills and nurtured my entrepreneurial spirit. In 2007, I founded Digital Sports Ventures, an interactive technology company with rights to Division I college sports video across seven major conferences including Big 12, Pac 10, ACC, Mountain West, SEC, BIG TEN, and Conference USA. In 2011, Digital Sports Ventures was acquired by Digital Broadcasting Group (DBG), a top-five video ad network headquartered in New York City.

Fast forward to 2013, I co-founded ShotTracker, Inc., a transformative technology tool for basketball players at all levels of the game. ShotTracker is a sensor-based solution providing tracking of basketball statistics and analytics in real-time. ShotTracker is ironically a unique intersection of my passion for basketball, mathematics, and enhancing the entertainment experience.

Since the company’s inception, we’ve attracted investors who share an innovative spirit and love of the game including Magic Johnson and former NBA Commissioner David Stern.

Outside of running ShotTracker, my role as an angel investor is especially rewarding as I counsel and invest in portfolio companies that align with my personal values. Lastly, I’m looking to utilize the lessons learned throughout my career to create measurable change, leading me to partner with R/GA Ventures on an initiative that supports other Black and underrepresented founders called the Coalition Venture Studio, which I hope promises to be among my most rewarding achievements to date.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Five or six years ago, Magic Johnson came to visit our office after meeting with his Director of Investments. This was top secret as we didn’t want anyone to know. In our office we had a large area where we played basketball. It was concrete and didn’t even have a real basketball court but we had two goals and the walls served as the out of bounds.

Two to three times a week, we would invite up to twenty players to play basketball so we could test our technology. This time was different. Little did the players know they were going to be playing basketball for one of the world’s greatest basketball players.

He was on his way back to LA and he spent the day with us to learn more about the company and to see the technology live. It was great. At one point, I’m sitting in the conference room with Magic and the kids are walking by and they did a double-take when they realized who he was.

One of my close family friends, who is actually going to get drafted this year, was 15 at the time. His mom knew that he was a big Magic Johnson fan. Can you imagine, in Kansas City, bringing in the kids to play basketball and then realizing that they’re going to be demoing for Magic Johnson?

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Most of my mistakes weren’t that comical, some of them were really challenging. However, I can say that mistakes are not in vain when properly channeled to fuel personal and professional growth.

I think the funniest mistake we made was thinking that we could bring this company to fruition.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Our first version of ShotTracker basketballs utilized a primary cell (a non-rechargeable battery).

This was a very challenging problem to solve. The UWB protocol utilized in our technology needed an extremely high pulse current, which resulted in the basketball having fewer than 200 hours of active use, while the ball could last 12–18 months based on its usage.

Therefore, if teams used our system 3–5 hours a day, we would have to switch out basketballs every 45–65 days and not be able to recycle the electronics. This was not good and caused a lot of issues. We couldn’t bring this company to fruition without charging over a distance and it didn’t exist. This was not an easy problem to solve. Two large organizations had tried it and failed.

We worked diligently to deliver on a charging over a distance solution (resonant charging) that solved our problem, was novel and the first of its kind. It took us almost 2 years but was well worth it.

Lots of prayer and an innovative team with a commitment to excellence is the reason we were successful. We always try to work together to solve issues, it takes a village.

You go through these emotional rollercoasters. And you no doubt think, is this going to be it? But ultimately you survive through it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife is the jam. Full stop. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my immediate family, my wife, and my parents.

Outside of my family, a person who impacted my life and the evolution of my business is the late David Stern, who was the commissioner of the National Basketball Association.

I remember a time where I was volunteering with TechStars to help as an advisor in their accelerator. TechStars looked at our company and then ended up not investing in us.

Instead, their team said, we’re going to introduce you to our VC partner, Greycroft.

So, I get on the phone with Greycroft, they grill me for about forty minutes, and then they said, “we want you to spend some time with one of our interns, David.

I asked, “David who?” They said, David Stern. And literally, they sent an introduction and I set up a call and got on the phone with David for one hour. After an hour of him trying to break me with some hard-hitting questions, he says, “I like you, come see me in New York.”

That next week I was in New York with him and he invested in my company and started working with us. We built a strong bond and became really great friends.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t score if you don’t shoot.”

Entrepreneurship is about taking chances. In a basketball game, if you’re down by one. and don’t get a shot up, loss is inevitable. If you get the shot up, there’s a chance you may either score or still lose the game. The moral is…if you don’t make an effort, the loss is guaranteed.

This means you maximize every opportunity to take a chance and make calculated risks — whether that is meeting new people or exploring a new hobby You never know how something will turn out. But if you don’t take that chance, then, nothing’s going to happen — -guaranteed.

I live my life through that lens of, taking chances, using opportunities to meet people and build relationships.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

The current state of our world is not new in the eyes of people of color.

We have been experiencing and begging for others to walk in our shoes for quite some time. However, the advent of camera phones, social media, and a younger generation connected to a larger world by the internet has transformed the lens by which people of color are viewed and ultimately experience life.

This generation has proven to be intolerant of disparities among races and capturing injustices on video has removed all doubt about its existence for all people regardless of color.

The boiling point has been simmering and boiling over for years; people of color only gained the right to vote in 1964. We’ve come a long way…. but we remain at the starting line.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Research consistently shows that diverse founder teams outperform by 30%. However, in 2019, only 1% of venture capital money went to Black founders, with a fraction of that capital deployed to Black female entrepreneurs.

Traditionally, organizations mimic the DNA of the leadership team. Surrounding yourself with homogenous leadership is a path that creates group think. The richness of society is based upon different experiences and perspectives.

Additionally, it is critically important to ensure that your team is representative of your community in which you live/work, your client base, and target audiences. This authenticity resonates with clients unlike any fancy presentation because everyone realizes that diversity is deliberate — the result of purposeful hard work, not an accident.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. It’s hard to be satisfied with the status quo regarding Black Men in Tech leadership. What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

My big problem is the mere fact that people say they can’t find resources, they can’t find talented and skilled Black men or minorities to hire. And I think that’s a blatant lie. We are out there.

They haven’t looked, because people are available. People tend to stay within their networks or their bubble. So, for me, saying that you can’t find resources is part of the status quo.

People have to stop hitting the easy button and start to put in effort in regards to looking for those resources. I think the key to success here is the intersection of networks, and that starts with having diverse people on your team. My co-founder and I both brought our networks together which resulted in a diverse organization.

Lastly if we look back in history, minorities have been innovating forever.

We’d now love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

At large, ShotTracker is sensor-based technology that automates the collection of statistics and analytics with sub-second latency providing real-time access to coaches, players, broadcasters, fans, and other entities.

ShotTracker is made up of a sensor on the player, sensor in the ball and sensor around the arena which tracks the location of player and ball within 2–4 cm. Many may not know but our corporate name is DDSports which stands for Data Driven Sports and ShotTracker is the basketball vertical. We are also embarking on additional sports.

We have key partnerships with all the basketball manufacturers including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Wilson and Spalding.

ShotTracker is utilized in over 70+ collegiate programs across the country and has distributed its data across almost every broadcaster including CBS and ESPN.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have an incredibly diverse and intelligent team. We’re a group of people who are not only extremely technical but have a love for sports resulting in the company’s 26 patents, all in a fairly nascent environment.

ShotTracker represents the intersection of technology and sports. We’ve had access to amazing mentors and partners in the former David Stern, Magic Johnson, Evertz Hearst, and Verizon.

I remember attending CES with David Stern and him helping us negotiate a deal in a meeting with Intel. He’s opened so many doors for us. We are fortunate and blessed to have some of the most impactful people in sports involved in our company.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m very excited about my involvement with theCoalition Venture Studio, an ongoing initiative designed to support Black founders through providing access to R/GA’s expertise, resources, and network.

I’ve been a long-time collaborator of R/GA Ventures after participating in the LA Dodgers Accelerator launched back in 2016. R/GA Ventures, for years now, has been redefining innovation and startup investing through a hybrid model and approach. They have built a structure and process to identify and work with the best startups across any vertical, globally.

The team at R/GA Ventures has always been very aware that having the right relationships is as important as financial capital in helping companies like mine succeed.

I have firsthand experience of the power of the “R/GA effect” and it’s not just the R/GA Ventures infrastructure, but the people that make up the work and the expertise that was really critical in my success as a founder.

I want to find a way to democratize that value and make it available so that we can work together to bridge the gap in a methodical way to create sustained measurable results. I see the opportunity to really focus on underrepresented founders and provide opportunities to access the incredible minds and resources of R/GA.

Through exposure to the resources of R/GA, founders can amplify their businesses and accelerate the achievement process — recognizing that it is equally as valuable to fail fast, forward and quickly at times. R/GA is uniquely positioned to make a difference.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

There are always multiple approaches to solving these types of problems.

I believe it’s important to create an environment that is conducive to allowing your team to test, fail, and iterate. This allows people the opportunity to grow and re-start their engines and build independence and ownership. This drives innovation and excitement.

Fresh eyes on any project has advantages. From a leadership perspective, it takes courage and self-confidence to change up the team and the people around you to bring in fresh ideas and new concepts. It’s downright hard.

During the pandemic we were forced (not a choice, out of necessity) to let some amazing teammates go. I get emotional thinking about it as we were small team and like family. The people who are no longer with us were amazing and I would take them back in a heartbeat, however bringing new people aboard with different perspectives has also been very refreshing.

By no means do the new people diminish the work and successes of the past team members but in the end, it could be beneficial in cases where companies are starting to plateau. My mom always used to say, “people come into your life for a reason for a season.”

Do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

There a few pieces of advice I would give:

Look outside your immediate network so you drive a diverse workforce

Relationships are important but identifying individuals who take initiative, have exceptional work ethic, are competitive and are problem solvers are critical to the success. A can-do attitude is truly important.

It takes the entire band to play the song

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

Authentic relationship building is critical in our business.

Sports is a relationship business and it’s also a business where people look to others for validation and examples. We try to do low risk trials which allow partners to get comfortable with our technology.

We also try to identify the individuals or organizations who thrive off of being leaders in the space and have a desire to be on the cutting edge of ideas and projects.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Four things come to mind when thinking about customer experience:

A commitment to excellence

Never being satisfied

Sharing in the success

The best idea should always win

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

As a technology leader, it is critical to align yourself with a deep understanding of your customers, their environmental factors, as well as their growing and changing needs.

At the same time, keeping your company’s business models at the forefront is a priority because the solutions you develop will influence these models, as well as the company’s go-to-market strategy, current ecosystem, and competitive landscape.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Success in tech comes in many flavors. All situations are NOT created equal, however, below are a few things I believe are important to be successful in the tech space and in general as an entrepreneur.

Build your skill set. Technology companies require foundational domain knowledge. From a tech perspective, the way to win is to know your market and know your tech. That means doing everything in your power to master your craft. The more you know about your domain the more you can solve problems with the skills you have built. Don’t let anybody define you. When I left my first full time job at a major corporation, I did so because I wanted more. I wanted to make a difference. I wanted to create wealth, create my own destiny, and I wanted to control my own success. Everyone is not going to believe in you. You have to believe in yourself. Have the grit and the perseverance to push through. Startup life is not easy. It comes with lots of challenges. It’s an emotional roller coaster. Things are not as good or bad as when you hear it the second time around. You have to have the mind of a child. Be curious. Anything is possible. When a child sees a cardboard box, they just don’t see it for what it is but they see it for what it can be. Seek the kind of leadership you know you need. Know your strengths and weaknesses and build a team around you that compliments those strengths and weaknesses.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would motivate folks to use their individual superpowers to connect the human race and bring about meaningful change.

I would inspire every person to do something good or pay it forward every day for at least one person.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Barack Obama.

I have a strong appreciation for his resilience, his class. I think he’s truly inspiring and he’s a role model being the first black president.

Because of him and many others, we have different conversations at the dining room table with my kids. The fact that my kids grew up knowing that for the first three years of their life their only experience of a President was one that looked like them. That’s amazing to me.

I equally love the opportunity that my daughter can say our Madame VP looks like her.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!