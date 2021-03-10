Davood Shirali is a Actor He was born 21/01/1981 in Shahr e Rey (Iran) Davood Shir Ali started his activities in 2007 never give up

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Davood Shirali is a Actor He was born 21/01/1981 in Shahr e Rey (Iran) Davood Shir Ali started his activities in 2007

Davood Shirali is a Actor He was born 21/01/1981 in Shahr e Rey (Iran)
Davood Shir Ali started his activities in 2007 and started directing and acting courses, free classes, and in 1399 more than 28 films and series as an actor and more than 15 films as a production manager and more than 3 He has made films as a producer , writer and director


Acting:
Serial on the way
Serial to liberation
Serial oath
Serial Punishment
The Smell of Rain series
King Key movie
Spiral film
Family conspiracy series
The Enchanting Movie
Texas Movie 2
Dynamite movie
Author:
Taxi movie
Carousel
live
Boundless cell series
Gol Haram TV series
Aria Barzan movie
Targhuzabad movie

