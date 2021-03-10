Davood Shirali is a Actor He was born 21/01/1981 in Shahr e Rey (Iran) Davood Shir Ali started his activities in 2007 never give up

Davood Shirali is a Actor He was born 21/01/1981 in Shahr e Rey (Iran)

Davood Shir Ali started his activities in 2007 and started directing and acting courses, free classes, and in 1399 more than 28 films and series as an actor and more than 15 films as a production manager and more than 3 He has made films as a producer , writer and director



Acting:

Serial on the way

Serial to liberation

Serial oath

Serial Punishment

The Smell of Rain series

King Key movie

Spiral film

Family conspiracy series

The Enchanting Movie

Texas Movie 2

Dynamite movie

Author:

Taxi movie

Carousel

live

Boundless cell series

Gol Haram TV series

Aria Barzan movie

Targhuzabad movie