David Younce – An Education in Leadership

David Younce is in his eighth year as superintendent of the Mill River Unified Union School District in southwestern Vermont. His colleagues recognized him as the Vermont Superintendent of the Year for 2020-2021.



Among his myriad of responsibilities, David Younce is focused on relationships, team development, and the creation of effective systems.

I recently had the chance to talk to David about how he became inspired to help others develop their leadership skills. I was reminded by a quote from Arne Duncan, former US Secretary of Education: “There are no good schools without good principals. It just doesn’t exist. And where you have good principals, great teachers come, stay, work hard and grow.”



But like great teachers, good principals don’t simply magically appear, they are nurtured and developed, and I was interested in learning from David who were the important influences in his professional journey and how that impacted his approach to the important work he does every day.

In David’s words…



“Early in my leadership career, as I was preparing to enter school administration, I

became an assistant principal under the supervision of a leader named Jay Strang. This was in Aurora, Illinois in the early 2000s. Jay had picked me as a teacher to join him in opening a new school three years prior. He offered me the chance to expand the scope of my work and to find leadership opportunities. He opened doors to coaching that were closed in other places. And, in a bit of serendipity, he was opening a school that was named after a teacher who had been killed by a drunk driver three years prior — the very teacher that I was brought in to replace the day after it happened.”

“Jay and I were meant to work together. He was without a doubt the strongest early influence on my teaching and leadership career. I learned what to do and what not to do, simply from watching and interacting with Jay. I carried those lessons on with me later in my career.”

“Jay showed faith and confidence in me. He encouraged me to reach for goals and supported me in my efforts. Jay was a leader who was well aware of his own strengths and weaknesses, and he chose people to work closely with who could complement and build on his strengths and weaknesses. Jay was simply a leader that people, including me, would run through a brick wall to support. I wanted to lead the way that he led. Jay also modeled the appropriate and wise balance of family and work life, which was important for me as a young husband and father to see firsthand.”

“When I began as his assistant principal, Jay told me that I was now a part of the Greg Fischer family tree. Greg Fischer was a principal in the district that Jay had learned under. Greg was responsible for encouraging and nurturing a number of individuals that were serving in key district leadership roles at the time. His influence was seen and felt across the community. Eventually, a school was even named after him. I was very proud to be a part of that family tree. I also was motivated to start my own branch of that tree, as I realized that in the field of education the best way to effect positive change at scale is through leadership mentoring and coaching. Identifying talent and encouraging these individuals to see beyond what is to what might be is thrilling for me. As soon as I became a principal, I set out to do the same.”

“I am very fortunate to have an eye for leadership aptitude and talent. My favorite part of my work is mentoring and supporting other leaders. Through my own deliberate actions, I have played a key role in developing and supporting others in their leadership journeys.”



“It brings me honor to know that, as one part of the Greg Fischer family tree, my own branch is bearing fruit. The individuals I have supported to move forward and impact institutions with their leadership are impacting tens of thousands of students each and every year. With some, I don’t get to see the day-to-day impact, but I know it is there because I know the way that they were mentored and trained, and understand that they are making the right decisions for the right reasons. Others are right next door and I get to see that fruit on a daily basis.”

“To me, it is life-changing and life-impacting to have been given the opportunity to help develop others, and know that they are doing the same. All of that happens on purpose, with intentionality. Trusting that the impact is occurring, even when you can’t see it, is part of the joy of the experience.”

David Younce’s story shows how mentorship can have a ripple effect through generations as young professionals and future leaders learn from established leaders in their field and are then inspired to mentor others. As leadership skills are passed along like a precious family heirloom, countless people are impacted in a positive way.