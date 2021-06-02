David White of BGR Training: “Take no for an answer”

Take no for an answer. If you can take no for an answer, then you can quickly move on and apply your time to other things. When starting out, it’s very easy to get into the mindset that you need to apply for everything, talk to everyone and anyone, and go all in. in doing that, you’ll come up against resistance because your business isn’t for everyone. If an investor or funding body says no, then accept it and learn from it, then move on.

David White, a Scottish-based Entrepreneur has developed his own fitness equipment for bodyweight and calisthenics fitness training after becoming increasingly frustrated by having to untangle the webbing used of his competitors’ products — suspension trainers & gymnastic rings.

On top of emptying his bank account into the business, David has now raised six figures in funding to bring his idea to life. The lows he has experienced far number the highs but no matter how hard he has been hit, he’s always been able to get back up.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After leaving school, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do and ended up working in Blockbuster while I took time to figure it out. I reluctantly ended up at University studying Sports Medicine, there was a lot of science involved (who would have figured?) and after one long day in my second year, I decided to leave pretty much on a whim. I had just spent hours in the science lab where I was tasked with locating a gene on a bacteria cell — I thought “what am I doing?”

After officially deciding University life wasn’t for me, I ended up roofing. I had zero construction experience. My interview consisted of ‘are you scared of heights?’ and ‘what team do you support?’ I answered both questions correctly.

I loved roofing — it was hard work, I was constantly moving, and I had cash in my pocket at the end of every week. When roofing, you’re faced with countless problems, something always goes wrong. Because of that, you learn to think on your feet, come up with solutions, and get innovative.

I had my first entrepreneurial moment when stood at the top of a 30ft ladder holding a tin of paint in one hand and a paintbrush in the other to paint a gutter — I was trying to clasp my shoulders around the ladder to provide some form of security and stability. At that moment, I thought of a way to attach a paint can to a ladder by running a metal pole through the rung of the ladder and hanging the paint tin off the end of it, I could then dip my brush in the tin and keep one hand on the ladder at all times.

It turns out someone else had already invented something similar, but it was my first taste of being faced with a problem, and coming up with a genuine solution. The fact it had already been invented and was selling well was encouraging and from that moment I started thinking more entrepreneurially and that maybe there was another direction I could take my life in.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Roofing came to a gradual end and I ended up at college studying business. I wanted to learn the basics and then go and develop some of my ideas for roofing and construction tools. At that time, I was exercising a lot outdoors. I had picked up a really bad knee injury playing football and was recommended to try bodyweight and suspension training. I bought a TRX and started using it in the park hanging from goal posts and tree branches. I came across calisthenics videos on YouTube, people were doing crazy things with their bodies. I felt the TRX wasn’t too challenging, and I wasn’t able to raise the handles high enough to do pull-ups and to start training like the guys on YouTube, so that was a bummer.

I added a set of gymnastic rings to my arsenal to perform more calisthenics exercises. I could adjust the height of the rings to now perform pull-ups and dips, whilst continuing to use my TRX suspension trainer for legs and other exercises.

The problem I faced was that setting up both pieces of equipment and untangling the webbing took ages. The webbing was always becoming tangled in my bag no matter how neatly I thought I had packed it.

I thought, what if the webbing was coiled up in containers, like a retractable measuring tape. If the webbing was contained I could set the units at any height I wanted, and attach either rings or the same handles that on my suspension trainer…. I could even attach a pull-up bar!

It was such a simple solution. I went home to search for it on Amazon thinking that I would just buy it as it must be invented ‘a retractable suspension trainer’, but it didn’t exist.

After speaking with some people who know about fitness and showing them some basic drawings, I felt that I was on to something, nobody had seen anything like it.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I became more entrepreneurial later in life. At school, I couldn’t think of anything worse than being a ‘businessman’. At that stage in life, I had no idea what I wanted to do or what career path to follow. All I knew was that I wanted a job that would allow me to get outside and stay active and provide freedom. As a kid and teenager growing up, if it was sunny or a nice day then I was outside. I could not understand how people could remain indoors when it was nice. I remember thinking, ‘what are you going to do when you’re an adult with a job and it’s nice outside?’

I associated the word ‘entrepreneur’ with my idea of what a ‘businessman was. Whereas now, I see the two as being at completely different ends of the spectrum. One end, the entrepreneur who is free (or can be free) to make decisions, and the businessman who is shackled, sitting behind a desk, stuck indoors.

When leaving school, I had good grades and could walk into pretty much any university course I wanted. But I didn’t know what I wanted to do. As a result, I ended up working in various different jobs and never quite settling into any job as something always bothered me. It was at this stage that the realization started to dawn on me that if I was to find a job or career that I loved, I’d probably have to create it myself and be in complete control of what it is that I do.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

In Scotland, there are lots of grants for very early-stage start-ups. The problem is that everyone wants them. The more established your early-stage business is, or the further ahead you are with your prototype/app/new technology, then the more attractive you are to the judges that you need to convince to give you the money.

The same businesses tend to win the money. If you win £10,000 one month and spend it wisely, then enter the next competition a few months later, you’re in a much better position with a much better product and a much more compelling case for the judging panel compared to your competitor who’s won nothing and still entering competitions with drawings of their idea. I was the guy entering again and again with drawings.

My grandad passed away and had left all the grandchildren in the family some money. We were to save it and then invest it as a mortgage deposit when the time came. I decided to use all the money he left me to move on from the drawings and to get prototypes of The BGR made which would allow me to state my case for funding. This money was instrumental — nothing happens without funding. Money follows the money and after investing in design and R&D, the grants and funding began to flow in for my business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I wouldn’t say my company stands out at all. There are thousands of start-ups just like mine consisting of a single founder with the passion and determination to succeed. Products, services, or technologies can help a company to stand out from the crowd and offer differentiation, but I think It’s difficult for a company itself to stand out from the crowd.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

What your readers need to remember is that I haven’t sold anything yet and I’m the only employee in the company — I am not a successful business leader. I am, however, still going and because I’m still going, I’m about to start the next and most exciting chapter of any startup’s journey — selling the product that I created in my head one day.

Resilience. Resilience is the key to endurance. If you have reasons to believe in the long-term success of your business, then never give up. I’ve had countless rejections for funding, people telling me that the design will never work, that the company can’t compete in the industry, and that I’m setting myself up for such and such problems. These people had no experience in my industry and do not use my competitors’ products. Instead, I focus on genuine praise from people in my industry. Ordinary people who use my competitors’ products and that say they will buy my product when it’s ready — people who want a solution for a problem they face. There is no better validation than validation from your end-users. Focus on them and keep them in mind. You will never succeed if you quit, so you have to learn to adapt your mindset to weather the storms that you will no doubt face.

Impulsiveness. I think a lot of people can overthink things, myself included. But I often just act, and it’s these acts which have given my business some of its biggest boosts. For example, I received an email from a loan funding company, and by the end of the day, I had applied for £25,000. This worked for me, but if there are any entrepreneurs reading this then I’d approach loan funding with a lot of caution.

Ability to not take business too seriously. If you can’t laugh at yourself then who can you laugh at. I tend to make a joke out of it if things take a wrong turn, or it looks like there are no options on the table. I think there is a perception that to be successful then you must be completely serious all of the time. When in actual fact, if you take a step back, and try to make a joke and a laugh out of a less than ideal situation, nobody dies, and the business is still there the following day.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

James Watt, the founder of BrewDog, writes in his book that ‘advice is for clowns’ his advice for those seeking advice is ‘don’t even bother’. Confusingly, I think this is both the best and worst advice.

I’m a big believer in finding your own way. There are endless people that you’ll meet as you start up your company who are willing to give advice and to help out — each one with only good intentions. The problem is that every individual willing to give advice has found success in their own way. What worked for one person or company won’t necessarily work for the next person or company as every situation is different. Companies are run by people, so even if two companies are near-identical, the visions, desires, preferences, and ideals of the people within those companies differ and require a different path to follow to ultimately find business and personal success.

Blindly the following advice can set you back, just as not following advice can set you back — you’ll never know at the time of taking/not taking advice. Nobody will force you to follow their advice. Seek advice, then choose whether to use it or not.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Time off is just as important as time on. I don’t have any employees yet, so it’s pretty hard for me to comment on this. I can only comment on how I deal with my own workload and try to create a balance as best as possible. Sometimes it’s pretty easy and I’ve taken full days off during the week and taken long weekends purely because I can and because I can look ahead to the near future to plan my deadlines. However, I often find myself working until late into the evenings, consistently.

One of my email subscribers reached out, explaining that he was a life coach and was genuinely just interested in helping me out…for free. He had start-up the experience of his own and had a pretty good idea of what I was likely going through at the time as I was building up to the launch of my first product. He’s given me loads of great insight, but one insight which I found the best was simply ‘take a day off, and just see what happens’. Nothing happened. The business didn’t end, I didn’t miss any deadlines, and again, nobody died. I was able to fully recharge my batteries by taking a long weekend off right at the point where I thought I should have been at my busiest.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Don’t try too hard. If you are going to build trust, credibility, and authority in your industry then it will be earned over a long period of time through your consistent and genuine actions. If you’re deserving of it, it will come.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I think not trying too hard is essential today because of the noise that’s out there. Everyone has a platform to share their opinions, thoughts, good business news, and achievements. For example, LinkedIn is great, but my god it is tedious watching people blowing their own trumpets over and over again.

I rarely see the start-up businesses that I know personally (that are becoming really successful) shouting about how great they are doing. To me, these companies that just get on with and that focus on their customers are the most credible.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The only mistake you can make and not come back from is not trying.

All start-up business owners will make countless mistakes. It’s part and parcel of it. Whether or not they share those mistakes with everyone is up to them. I’ve not seen too many major mistakes amongst my network that are public knowledge.

Everyone will find their own way. For some, it will take longer and they will make more mistakes. For others, it will happen quickly and they won’t make as many mistakes. But what worked for one business won’t necessarily work for another. And believing you are taking the route of less mistakes because you are following someone else’s advice can cause you to make a completely different mistake that is unique to you and your business.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

So long as you are committed to your business and your vision, then the highs will come, and the lows will pass.

I consider myself to be a thrill seeker and adrenaline junkie with somewhat of an addictive personality. I wasn’t fully aware of exactly what the ‘entrepreneurship journey’ was when taking my first steps, but I quickly found out that it was one hell of a rollercoaster ride.

Without the lows, you don’t get the highs. There can be days when giving up and getting a regular job that actually pays you a salary at the end of every month makes complete sense. I’ve unfortunately doubted myself at various points and have applied for jobs during the development of my business when it seemed like things couldn’t move any further. Luckily, I didn’t receive any job offers or even interviews.

I’ve received emails stating that I’ll be receiving six figures of funding, offers of investment, “CONGRATULATIONS you’ve won…” but for all the good news I’ve had I’ve had ten times as much bad news.

It takes some learning and adjusting, but once you’re able to completely shrug off bad news and keep your long-term goal at the front of your mind with the awareness and understanding that it’s not the end of the world and that you will bounce back because you have always bounced back, then you’ve found a start-up superpower. No doubt you’ll be deflated, but the trick is being able to quickly inflate and be ready to go again. If you don’t inflate and go again then you stop, you quit, and the dream dies.

That probably happens in a ‘regular’ job. If you have a bad day at work, you’ll still need to convince yourself to get out of bed the next day and be ready to do it all again. The only difference between the highs and lows experienced by the entrepreneur and the regular worker is the intensity of the highs and lows. Entrepreneurs can carry an extreme amount of responsibility on their shoulders. One major mistake here or there could seal the fate of their company, and the fate of everyone that works for or relies on that company, whereas a big of success can have huge repercussions for the entrepreneur and everyone else involved in the company.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I’ve had countless highs, including receiving six figures in grant funding, winning competitions, and of course, being able to hold and use my product for the very first time. However, one of the most surprising highs was when at a very early stage in my company’s development, I was selected to travel to Copenhagen to compete in a weeklong start-up competition, ‘The Start-up World Cup’.

I submitted my application on a whim thinking I surely won’t be considered, but whoever read my application loved it and just understood my product and vision for the company.

There was no funding involved, but it was the first time I was able to travel abroad for business, so it was a completely new and exciting experience that gave me a huge psychological boost: ‘maybe I am cut out for this after all?’ To top it off, I had an amazing week, made some great friends, and walked away with the ‘best for health in society award’.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I had just received news that I wasn’t getting a significant large grant from the government that would allow me to complete the R&D phase of my product development. I was to put up 30% of the grant total and had got investors on board to fund that 30%. I was confident of getting the grant funding and had put a lot of work into the process with help from advisors from the funding body.

The grant application was rejected the following day after I submitted it. And my grant officer told me on the phone that she ‘didn’t feel my project was right for the grant from day one’ and that she let me submit my proposal to give me a chance to prove her wrong.

I had to let the investors know that the project wasn’t going ahead and that it would be months before I could reapply for funding. The alternative was to raise the full amount through investment and to give up well over 50% of my business based on the value set.

My head was an absolute whirlwind. And my advisor from the incubator I was in at the time suggested I turn off my computer and phone, lay low for a few days, and come back in next week to discuss options.

I tried that for about 20 minutes whilst I lay in bed. This was the lowest point of my entire journey as for those 20 minutes, I had given up. I then had the urge to punch things. So instead of smashing up my room, I went to my garage where I had a punchbag and punched it until my knuckles were bleeding from friction burns.

I had a sudden rush of energy and motivation, I felt like a new person and that it was now or never. I opened my laptop and sent an email to the owner of an international fitness equipment supplier based in the UK. The motivation I received from his response was all I needed, giving me the drive to go again. I still count this as one of the most important and pivotal moments in my company’s development.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

You need support. Get involved with incubators or accelerators. This is where you will meet others that are starting out their business and are at the same stage as you. They will be experiencing the same highs and lows and you can all learn from each other. Take no for an answer. If you can take no for an answer, then you can quickly move on and apply your time to other things. When starting out, it’s very easy to get into the mindset that you need to apply for everything, talk to everyone and anyone, and go all in. in doing that, you’ll come up against resistance because your business isn’t for everyone. If an investor or funding body says no, then accept it and learn from it, then move on. Find balance. I’ve performed best when I find a balance of time on and time off. Too much ‘Hussle’ affects your sleep, diet, exercise regime, and ultimately affects your work and performance. If you focus on yourself and prioritize your health and wellbeing, then your business will reap the rewards. Make sure the right people are around you. I’m not talking about people that will directly help your start-up or business. I’m talking about girlfriends/boyfriends or partners. My girlfriend is incredibly supportive of what I do and proud of what I’ve achieved, I know so because she tells me. When you’re starting out, you can often feel guilty that you’re not bringing in enough money to the house, or able to do certain things that you probably would be doing if you had a regular job with consistent income. Knowing that the people around you are on board for the journey makes life a hell of a lot easier. Be nice. Egos can quickly inflate as a business becomes successful and it is sad to see. If you claim to be a good person and company with good morals and ethics, then practice what you preach. You’ll feel better for it, and more people will want to do business with you. What goes around comes around, if your kind, helpful and nice then it will be remembered, that can really help when you find yourself stuck at a low point.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Endure the hard times and look forward to the good times.

Resilience is built. How can you be resilient if you have never had to experience the lows or to endure a tough time?

It all comes back to commitment. If you are not committed, you will likely drop out when faced with consistent hard times, or when experiencing consistent lows. If you are committed then you will always find a way or create a reason to endure. You’ve got to have the ability to step back. Consistent pressure will lead to cracks. To be resilient, you need to be able to take a step back, take a breather and take a load off. Just saying you’re resilient doesn’t make you resilient.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I’ve always had it good. With the family growing up, there was never any drama, no traumatic experience. There has never been any time in my life when I’ve had to grit my teeth and try to keep going.

My resilience has can through rejection in business. So long as you are able to accept rejection you can build resiliency.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes, because I have to. As I’ve been building this company, I’ve had countless low moments and experienced many difficult situations. It would have been the easiest thing in the world to stop what I was doing and to take a different path.

I now try to make a joke out of bad situations as a coping mechanism and try to brush it off as ‘first-world problems’. If you take a step back and analyze your actual situation, and then apply a bit of thoughtful thinking and awareness that there are millions of people who will be feeling worse or be in a worse off situation than you currently are, then all of a sudden your difficult situation doesn’t seem so bad.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

If you hang around a barbershop long enough, you’ll get a haircut. If your boss is positive, optimistic, and motivated, then it will rub off on you. I’ve had many bosses some were great, some weren’t. I didn’t stay long in the jobs where the boss didn’t have a positive attitude, and I think that says it all.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“If you’re going through hell, keep going”. Winston Churchill.

