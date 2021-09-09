David Wagoner of P3 Media: “A real balance between analytical and creative skills”

A real balance between analytical and creative skills. You don’t always need to be strong in both areas personally, but organizationally, you have to have your right and left brains well covered and talking to one another. And if you want to be able to assess your own shop’s products yourself, you do have to be conversant in statistical analysis, sales-oriented psychology, and creative standards. If you can’t read your analytics, you’ll make a lot of untrue assumptions that will cost you money in mistakes and missed opportunities. If you don’t understand how people tend to consume content on the internet, or what sorts of prompts and enticements are most effective in producing a desired action, your campaign performance will suffer. If you can’t assess your creative for relevance and quality, you probably shouldn’t be a marketer at all. Now, it’s actually incredibly difficult to sharpen all of these tools as one person with your own unique talents and gaps.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Wagoner.

David Wagoner is a Co-Founder and CMO of P3 Media, a full-service digital marketing and eCommerce agency based in NYC that provides end-to-end solutions and accelerates growth for high-volume businesses and Fortune 500s. His native expertise encompasses so many distinct yet interlocking eCommerce fields (advertising & media buying, creative, web design, web development, email marketing, and digital strategy), where he is able to see, propose, and execute intersectional strategies and solutions for their clients that more siloed agencies simply can’t. His approach enables new online merchants to become profitable faster while removing the common knowledge gaps and roadblocks to revenue generation that less experienced DTC businesses tend to face.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting you can tell us what lessons or takeaways you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made early on, and probably one that is most common with marketers, is over- promising within a specific campaign. I think as marketers, we’re naturally prone to hyperbole when we’re excited about what we’re selling. But there’s a thin line between being exuberant and over-promising. I’ve talked about this quite a bit, but for longevity’s sake, you always want to make sure that there’s never a steep delta between customer expectations and customer experience. And so we’re kind of riding that nice edge as marketers, where we want to make a product look as good as we possibly can without overselling it. Because the long-term repercussions of overselling a product include reduced lifetime value, retention, trust and satisfaction among your customers. These are all metrics that you have to keep trending in a positive direction if your goal is to build long-term growth. And so my advice is to really focus on making sure you give an accurate and honest assessment of what you’re selling — to your clients, to their customers, all the way down the line. It’s the only real way to create lasting engagement with your community.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you’re grateful towards who helped you get to where you are. Can you share a story?

Without question, my business partner Aanarav Sareen. We’ve been working together for over a decade now, and I think the benefit of having a business partner like Aanarav is that we really complement each other’s skill sets in a way that’s helped us grow both personally and professionally. The beauty of having a business partner that really shares your ambitions and goals is that every undertaking gets lighter, becomes more possible. When you’re going through the troughs of running a business and things are a bit down, they help bring you back up. And when things are great, they’re there to share in your success.

And from a more pragmatic standpoint because we really approach business with different skill sets, we’ve been able to develop different areas of our business simultaneously as we’ve grown our practice over the last decade. Honestly, when you find a partner who sees the world through pretty similar eyes, but also brings a raft of skills that you don’t have, you get a lot of magic in that.

Early on in our careers, before we both got married, Aanarav and I worked a lot from coffee shops and went road-tripping together. We really built our business while traveling, and some of my best memories from that time involve waking up in a completely new place, and setting off to work on the future, laptop-to-laptop with Aanarav. It’s strange to say, but there’s nothing quite liked winning new business from a coffee shop in a foreign land, and having a friend there to celebrate with. And you know, I think the joy and possibility of those times has become part of our organizational DNA. We’ve really built this company to reflect a drive toward self-actualization. And that’s because together, we’ve developed the practice of trying to use the thing that you do most in life–which in most cases is your work–to build a better yourself, learn more about who you are, and actualize in the areas that you feel most passionately about. I see the seed of those intentions in the way that we started P3, even if back then we couldn’t quite put specific words to our mission.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think ultimately what makes us stand out as a company is the collection of people we’ve been able to attract and keep over the years. Ultimately as a full-service digital agency, we’re selling a few things: We’re selling the promise and expectation that we’re going to be able to grow your business faster than you can grow it yourself. We’re selling the fact that we are going to be able to take weight off your shoulders from a workflow perspective to make your life easier, in the process of helping your organization make more money. As we’ve evolved, we’re selling the fact that we’re going to help infuse a philosophy of corporate social responsibility within our clients’ eCommerce practices because we believe that will create a stronger long-term business.

And all of that is the byproduct of the people. We have a unique, deep energy within our organization that’s directly traceable our incredibly high talent density. We are very strict about who we hire, and what I mean by that is that we hire only people that have deep passion for what they do, that believe in sort of a meritocratic paradigm in the work environment. By doing that, we raise the floor and the ceiling on our output, while building a team that meshes around common goals.

And the beauty of that is when you’re all rowing in the same direction and really working to the best of your abilities, it creates an extra layer of chemistry because we all know that we are creating something special. Chemistry is a difficult thing to put on paper as a point of differentiation, but I truly believe the team that we have at P3 is one that probably can’t be replicated, and an extreme differentiator in a pretty crowded market. We’ve been one of the fastest growing companies in the US for three years running now. And our team is the reason we’ve been able to retain our clients and largely grow through word of mouth. It’s because of the people that we bring in, it’s because of the level of dedication that they bring every single day. It’s because of their intellectual curiosity, and it’s because of this electric, infectious energy that everyone brings day in and day out, year after year.

You’re a successful business leader, which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example of each?

I think one of the most important character traits of a successful entrepreneur is a sense of delayed gratification and focus. I think a hallmark of successful long-term entrepreneur is their ability to focus on a specific goal day in and day out, understanding that success works a lot like compound interest. You put 1000 dollars in the bank. The next year, you have incrementally more. But years down the road, that investment becomes a significant nest egg. Focus and dedication work the same way. You may not see the results of your efforts a month, 6 months, a couple years down the road. But a decade out, when you look back on what you achieved through that focused compound effort, you’ll really be amazed. Sustained focus can create massive organizations. It can create generational technology and produce contributions to the world that change the way we all live.

And you know, that’s really been the case at P3. Over the last 10 years, Aanarav and I have focused solely on growing within ecommerce. Part of that is continually broadening our knowledge about new tools, technologies and strategies for our clients’ businesses. And part of it is creating an internal culture around self-betterment, where we not only encourage, but really ensure that everyone Is growing with the industry, and walking the pathways that will help them get better every day.

That shared focus on a single domain is how we produce the work that’s grown our client roster year after year. And I’m proud to say that while we started as a two-person consultancy, thanks to consistent focus, today we’ve grown into a multinational team that’s contributed to the growth of hundreds of e-commerce businesses, helping them earn hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue in the process.

The second trait that’s helped me build success is intentional honesty and transparency. We live in a culture that values speed, and with that, I think there can be a dangerous lack of focus on the long view. Now, the way we think about business at P3, and the way I think about it fundamentally, is all about long-term success. What can we do to build long-term value? Long term relationships within our organization? With our clients? With our clients’ customers? The final answer to those each of those questions is unique, but it all starts with trust. Every relationship, every website, every piece of marketing collateral and creative content we produce can only be effective if the people we need to buy in, buy in. And over the long term, if people find you untrustworthy, they’ll stop listening. That’s why we’re constantly asking ourselves: are we creating trust with this piece of communication? Are we creating a website that encourages customers to trust the product and the experience? How can we help our clients make tough decisions now that will make them a healthier business down the road? If we’re not asking and answering these questions every day, we’re not doing our jobs.

That’s why whenever we bring on a new client, the first thing we discuss with them is communication and feedback. We want to establish an open, honest, accountable relationship from day one, because really there’s no other way to succeed over a period of years or decades. All of the successful client and team relationships we’ve built rest on a foundation of real, regular feedback because that’s what helps us all improve. It isn’t rocket science, but I do think that in the business community we’re just starting to discuss the kinds of programmatic transparency that our very best practitioners have exercised privately for years.

The last core tenant that’s helped me build success is maximum ownership. In business, there will always be times when things go wrong. And quite a bit of being a business owner or entrepreneur is putting out fires and dealing with chaos as it arises. But if you spend all your time fixing problems and not enough time examining their causes, things will keep breaking forever. That’ why when things do go wrong, the place I always come back to is “what could I have done better to change the outcome or affect the outcome of that differently?”

When we make a bad hire for instance, it’s not because the candidate lied to us or because they weren’t “good enough.” It’s because I didn’t ask them the questions that would have allowed me to properly assess their fit. Likewise, if we lose a client, there’s always something, or maybe a chain of somethings, we could have done differently at various junctures. We didn’t communicate well enough. We didn’t deliver on a specific promise. Something about what we brought to the table didn’t align. If we decide to protect our egos by not identifying what that something was, we’ll find ourselves reaching for another bucket of water before too long. That’s why whatever the current issue is, the only way to truly control it in any meaningful way down the road is to look within, ask what you could have done differently, and own the answer that you find.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

While I don’t do New Year’s resolutions, I do set annual and quarterly goals for myself. And one of my big goals in 2021 is to devote more of my energy to helping my colleagues at P3 achieve more success, not only professionally, but personally. And that really is a business decision, because it’s fundamental to the vision I share with Aanarav that organizational actualization and self-actualization go hand-in-hand.

And to that end, we’ve been exploring what we can do to empower our team to address their own values through our work. It really all started about a year ago, when we had a number of clients asking how they could use their platforms to support BLM in the wake of George Floyd. I realized at that point that I didn’t have a concrete answer for them. I knew what my gut told me, but I didn’t have a data-driven answer that could steer their business from a long-term impact perspective. And so we researched the question of whether corporate social responsibility is good for business, or whether investing in becoming a better actor is wasteful from a revenue standpoint. To my great pleasure, what we found is that “high purpose” businesses that adhere to socially engaged practices tend to outperform less socially engaged “low purpose” businesses over the long run. And in all kinds of compelling ways.

Once we’d done our homework, we felt really well-armed to take these findings across our client base. We started investing more of our energy in helping interested clients plug in with community partners to develop consistent, impactful CSR initiatives, but we also ended up thinking about CSR at P3. As people continued to protest in the streets, we noticed that some organizations were encouraging their employees to speak out, while others were suppressing their voices in the workplace out of fear. It was a moment when we realized we had to decide what kind of company we were, and I wanted P3 to be a place that empowers people to support the causes that they believe in. So we started by rolling out a simple program to help our employees use their voices. We give each full-time staff member an annual stipend to donate to organizations they are passionate about. It’s a small step on a long journey, but we’re really excited to explore more opportunities to link our work with our sense of humanity, and we think, within P3 and within the companies that we work with, that we have an interesting shot at building a culture where we can all honor our core values through the work that we undertake.

OK, Super. Now let’s jump to the main question of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning. Sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example of each.

There are a number of fundamental mistakes people make when they’re first starting out in advertising, but we can trace most of them to four major causes: First, there’s a simple lack of expertise within a specific advertising channel. Then there’s a misalignment of channels, meaning advertising in places where your customers don’t live. Third, exclusive reliance on paid media as a source of customer acquisition, which can cause you to miss some of the key organic areas of focus that are great for top of funnel marketing. And finally, short-term thinking that causes new online businesses to chase outsized returns over a very short period of time, when in actuality, digital advertising ROAS tends to follow an S curve as you gradually figure out who your actual customer is, how to find them, and how to scale from there.

Let’s start with a lack of channel expertise. We’re all playing in an attention economy, which means we’re all fighting to be noticed by people scrolling online. We’re up against puppies, TikTok challenges, and each other. And there are a lot of sophisticated folks with big budgets competing in this space. The average person coming in and running a Facebook or Google campaign for the first time is really at a disadvantage against an experienced media buying team at a major CPG, or at an agency like P3. And so I’d say the number one thing people can do if they’re a solopreneur or an entrepreneur looking to establish an effective marketing funnel, is to really take time to learn the platforms and strategies they plan to use in their online marketing efforts. There are thousands of videos, tutorials, podcasts and online classes that can help you learn the basics of ad buying. I personally have learned a ton over the years from Andrew Foxwell’s excellent courses at Foxwell Digital.

But keep in mind that because ad platforms are changing constantly, lots of the methods you pick up from published resources will be outdated by the time you find them. Targeting options go away or change, bid behavior reacts to external stimuli, and as we’re seeing now with IOS14, it’s becoming harder to get actionable data about your audience. That’s why ideally, you want to find a living, breathing mentor or coach in the ad space to get some real-time insight as to how to properly build your first campaigns. It’s not rocket science to learn the KPIs you should be focused on, or to compare your performance to a competitor’s. But you’ll save so much time and wasted ad spend by teaming with someone who understands the ins and outs of your primary ad channels, and how players in your niche operate on those channels. So if you’re on a shoestring budget, go through your network, hit those message boards, and find a mentor who will work with you in real time. And certainly if you’ve got the budget, plug into an ad buying team that can help you build a full-funnel approach to your marketing.

The second thing is to figure out the right channels for your product or service, and for your media budget. If you’ve done your platform homework and have a daily budget and proper eCommerce goals (e.g. X ROAS or Y Clicks), the right channels will usually reveal themselves to you. But oftentimes we see newcomers marketing on a channel just because it’s the new splashy thing, and advertising based on channel buzz can result in total misalignment between the product you’re selling and the demographics of the folks on those channels. Another pitfall is the sheer amount of choice available to us as advertisers now. These days digital marketers eat at a buffet that serves Facebook, Google, Bing, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, direct mail, podcasts, you name it. It’s very easy to spread your budget too thin across platforms and hurt your chances to make inroads with any single audience. That’s why it pays to understand where your customers spend their scarce attention before you start spending real dollars. Focus your efforts on advertising on the channels where your customers live, and focus on the creative gambits that are going to get their attention within those channels.

The next thing we see pretty frequently with new entrants in the digital ad space is a very short attention span. It’s not uncommon to meet businesspeople who think that digital advertising works like hopping on a plane that will take you from point A to point B. Those people tend to get very disgruntled when they learn that it’s more like learning to fly a plane. It’s complex. There’s error. Sometimes the process is regressive. And it takes time. If you’re a company trying to go from zero to one, you’ve got to understand that really, the success that you achieve on any digital ad channel is predicated on the quality and quantity of data that you have. Data is the oil that lubricates the advertising engine. The more high-quality data you have, the more easily you’ll be able to target your customers. But it takes time to generate the data that will help you grow those customer lists and establish your ideal audience parameters. And that means if you want to be successful, you have to be forearmed with a realistic expectation of how long it’s going to take you to start to see that growth curve get steeper. It’s not unrealistic to experiment for three months or more before you begin seeing sustained results.

The last thing major mistake I see a lot is focusing exclusively on paid media. Paid media is a great tool for a full-funnel approach, particularly your top and middle of the funnel marketing. But it’s not the only medium of growth, and in most cases, ads won’t help you build the most equity or loyalty with your audience. Another great way for young businesses to grow online is through channel partnerships–Co-branded marketing that allows you to grow smaller audiences together with your partners and use one another’s USPs to win new audience share. There’s also referral marketing, content marketing via organic media like blogs and social accounts (it’s still 100% free to post your droolworthy product reels to IG) and more. Depending on your product, these channels may not net as many conversions as your paid media plays, but building them up is a great way to earn more brand equity while collecting the first-party data that will help you feed more successful paid media campaigns down the line.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a group blueprint. What would that blueprint look like please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Successful marketing campaigns typically start from a very researched position. At P3 Media, we try not to rely on gut work at all, and instead let our data drive our decisions. that means whenever we’re setting up a new campaign or onboarding a new client, the first thing we do is deep industry research on the products or services that they’re selling. We perform a product analysis to understand the unique sales propositions we can leverage, and to locate a brand or product’s position within the marketplace. We perform a competitor analysis to see what similar companies are advertising, how effectively those campaigns are running, the channels they’re on, and the communication strategies around their campaigns with the goal of figuring out what to borrow, where to zag, and how to improve on others’ success. And we do a round of search and social listening to make inferences about seasonal buying patterns, locate white space in terms of product positioning and messaging, and to understand which buying-intent searches we want to be surfacing for. Once we’ve performed and digested all of this research, we then take our discovery findings and start to break them down into the different areas of the marketing funnel to focus on three key areas: the top of the funnel (TOFU)–which is where we target new potential customers, the middle of the funnel (MOFU)–which consists of qualified prospects, and the bottom of the funnel (BOFU)–where we remarket to existing customers or habitual engagers. Then we look at our budget and our data, and make conversion and engagement goals for each section of our funnel.

At the top of the funnel, we’re introducing our products to new potential customers and looking to “acquire” them. At the TOFU level, we want to make sure that we’re aligning our acquisition targeting with our acquisition efforts, and this involves two key elements: Element one is how we are communicating our product visually and with copy. In eCommerce, relevant, compelling visuals almost always beat low-quality or irrelevant creative, and short copy with relevant keywords and an audience-specific voice generally beats generic. The second element is making sure that we are showcasing these products on the proper channels. At the top of the funnel, we’re typically looking at platforms that attract relevant audiences with low CPMs and robust, accurate targeting so we can quickly experiment and refine.

As we’re moving down to the middle of the funnel, we’re trying to get prospects already familiar with our product to make their first purchase. This is typically where you build ad sets to target people who have browsed your website, added an item to cart, or taken another action to signal their interest in your wares. And that means the messaging you use to target these people should be less introductory or educational, and more about closing. Here’s why you need this right now. Here’s our best offer. You deserve to treat yourself. Did you know you can pay for our products over time? Etc. At this level, your audience is already interested, so focus on the points that will allow them to give themselves permission to buy.

And then we’ve got retention side of the equation, what we also call the bottom of the funnel. Once we’ve converted a customer for the first time, our goal is to get them to come back and make another purchase, and eventually, to turn them into an evangelist. Maybe you’re cross-selling them on a complementary product. Maybe you’re enticing them to join your loyalty rewards program, or offering a value-add like online classes. Maybe you’re offering a one-time discount to someone who hasn’t bought from you in 6 months, or messaging a VIP only sale. Generally speaking, it’s more cost-effective to get a customer to come back to your site and make another purchase after you’ve already converted them, and so this is a hugely fruitful area for people to invest in as they’re growing the business. That said, the bottom of the funnel is often neglected because new customer acquisition is such a seductive metric of growth. In my experience, it often pays to reverse a top-of-funnel preoccupation by asking yourself: What’s the average lifetime value of your customers? What is your retention rate? What is your reorder rate? These are really important metrics that speak to the quality of the product, to the quality of customer service, to the overall experience you’re providing to people, and ultimately to the overall health of your business. For those reasons, relevant, bottom-of-funnel remarketing is an element I would prioritize as you try to scale.

Let’s talk about PPC for a bit. In your opinion, which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Today Facebook is still producing the best revenue potential that we’ve seen. We have a significant portion of our clients’ budgets invested in Facebook and all of their properties because they still have the best targeting and the biggest audience, which makes it easier for us to produce consistently strong results there on behalf of our brands.

Can you please share three things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

I’d say be targeted, be relevant and have a good landing page. So on the targeting side of things you want to make sure that you are introducing your products to the right people. We’re all living in an attention economy and attention is a very scarce resource. People are seeing ads all day every day, and they’ve learned to ignore anything that doesn’t feel immediately relevant to them, a phenomenon we call “banner blindness.” That’s why the more targeted we can be in serving our products, the more effective our campaigns. Logically then, you want to focus your energy on acquiring high quality first-party data to set up your targeted campaigns. Serve your products and advertise to interested people, and you’ll see a lot more success.

Being relevant means showing creative that speaks to and incites desire in the right audience. Today, you have an opportunity to speak one-on-one with your customers through advertising in a way that wasn’t possible even a few years ago. We’re no longer in the days of ‘spray and pray’ advertising, where you essentially hope that the right people drive down the right highway and see your billboard. You can now serve ultra-relevant content to a niche audience and get way more bang for your buck when a well-crafted sales proposition begins to resonate with an audience grouped around a particular affinity.

One major caveat here is that you’ll often need to experiment with broad targeting in order to surface the niche audiences that will be most receptive to your messaging, and then narrow down over time.

That means that the ads you’re serving three months into your PPC campaigns will usually be more targeted, relevant, and effective than the ones you served when you were starting out, so be patient.

The last thing you should do is make sure you’re driving people over to relevant, high-quality landing pages supported great technology. If your landing page isn’t relevant to your ad–for instance, if you’re offering financing on an expensive exercise bike, but you push your customers to a page with no mention of financing–you’ll lose prospects frustrated by the browsing experience. Likewise, if your landing page is slow to load on mobile, you’ll lose up to 11% of your visitors for every second longer than average you make them wait. Online advertising is a holistic exercise, and you really have to account for every aspect of your customers’ experience to make the sale. Landing pages are a huge, but often neglected force multiplier for PPC campaigns, and if you’re directing customers to your homepage with every ad, you’re probably leaving a lot of money on the table.

Let’s talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the three things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

First off, the core question you should be asking yourself when you’re sending email is how am I adding value to my customers’ lives? If your baseline question is how do I sell more, then you’re probably going to miss every person on your list who’s not already in the mood to buy something from you. That’s simply because we hate email. We check it grudgingly. And we don’t want to be asked for anything when we’re in our inboxes, we want to be given things. You’ve got to step back and ask yourself the question: How does my product, and the expertise I’ve built around my product, add value to my audience’s lives? Whether you’re selling a running shoe, an interior decorating contract, or plastic surgery consultation, the core question is the same. And typically, you’re going to answer that question with your story, or with your customers’ stories, or with your exclusive expertise. Let’s say you’re selling running shoes. You can tell stories around the runner’s journey. Offer training tips. Strategies to reduce shin splints. For a plastic surgeon, the use case may be around the aesthetic benefits of a specific type of surgery, or how to decide when it’s right for you, typical aftercare regimens, studies around new techniques and so forth. There’s a lot of different ways to tell a story around the product that adds more value to the customer’s life and nurtures the conversion than just trying to cram your products down their throats. At P3, we try to systematize the process of identifying relevant email marketing strategies by locating where our search listening data and our client brand’s expertise intersect. And those are the nodes that we build non-automation campaign emails and calendars around.

The second thing you should focus on is segmenting your email database so that you’re sending content that’s personally relevant to your customers. When you think about it, this is really another way to add value. If you sell both men’s and women’s fashions, it’s useful to segment your lists according to gender so that you can serve more relevant products in every email and net more direct sales. Segmenting will also go a long way toward conditioning different pockets of your audience to regard your communications as relevant, instead of ignoring them because they’re too broad. The most loyal 10–20% of your customers may open every email and shop every sale, but without differentiation, the rest of your list will feel spammed if you try to hook them with every little missive. Leveraging segmentation is also key to sending high-converting remarketing messages, for example: you’ll want to send back in stock emails to customers that previously browsed unavailable items, and price drop emails to people who have abandoned their carts.

The last thing you should do is really focus on automation. Email is one-way form of communication, and can therefore be highly automated to save your team quite a bit of time and create sales while you sleep. Focus your energy on your transactional automation programs, and make yourself a welcome series, post-purchase series, winback series, abandoned cart series, and eventually a sunset series. Automations are one of the cheapest ways to target your middle and bottom of funnel customers (after all, they already have to be on your list to receive them), and they’ll allow you to re-engage your audience members whenever they take a brand-relevant action without lifting a finger. And honestly, that’s how we’d all make our money if we could.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you’re passionate about, if you can share? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Ultimately at P3, we are channel agnostics and our goal is to help our clients get their products in front of the right customers at the right moment, which means we don’t really have a channel bias. What I will say is that we’re always looking to leverage platforms that are undervalued and underappreciated because CPCs and CPMs will tend to be distressed, and we’ll be able to take advantage of pricing dynamics that work in our favor. Sometimes that means thinking beyond the digital space entirely. Direct mail is an interesting example. You can still generate incredible results with a smart direct mail remarketing campaign (think about how many 30% off postcards you get from CB2), but it’s not sexy and it’s not techy, so people assume it’s a dead channel.

Outside of ad platforms, recently we’ve been seeing some incredible returns for our customers who offer pay-over-time options at checkout with Afterpay, Quadpay, Affirm–even Shop Pay. Cart conversions for customers using these tools can be 10X the normal rate, and we’ve built really effective remarketing campaigns by advertising pay-over-time pricing on big-ticket items. Pay over time is an extraordinarily high-converting piece of fintech, and if you can use it on site and in your marketing, our data says that you should.

What books, podcast, videos or the resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I’m a really big fan of podcasts and an avid reader. My favorite podcasts are the ones that allow you to be a fly on the wall for one-on-one conversations with incredibly successful and thoughtful folks in your industry. Two of my favorite longform conversational podcasts are How I Built This with Guy Raz and The Tim Ferriss Show. Marketing Over Coffee is another great podcast for the more data driven marketers out there. It’s formatted to be short burst, informational content specific to the digital space, and if you don’t have the bandwidth to listen to a rangy conversation, it really is a perfect, nutritional accompaniment to your morning cuppa.

My favorite “marketing” books tend to be first-person stories about building success, and the communication and branding philosophies that highly successful people have developed and employed. My go-to for inspiration is Shoe Dogs by Phil Knight–In my opinion, 20 minutes with Phil will do more to motivate you than an actual Nike commercial. I also love Setting The Table by Danny Meyer, which is full of great insights on how to think about your team in human terms and help your organization’s internal stakeholders grow in their roles. And I just finished No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings and Aaron Meyer, about how Netflix built a corporate juggernaut around a culture of honest feedback and relentless self-improvement. It’s a great book on running an organization, but also speaks quite a bit to overall communication and the organizational structures that dictate workflow, which all plays into the marketing arena.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would it be?

Broadly speaking, I think business has the power to scale solutions to certain social challenges that a lot of nonprofit service organizations don’t, and that comes down to the fact that business is fueled by profit, whereas nonprofits are generally fueled by donations. For example, Toms can donate more shoes on a 1 for 1 model than a nonprofit set up to donate shoes ever could, because Toms leverages its customer base to scale their giving program as they grow. A nonprofit’s capacity is capped by the limits of their donor base. I want to see more high-purpose companies founded with the goal of helping service-oriented non-profits fill the gaps that scalability is good for. But I think it’s often difficult for businesses with a Friedmanian outlook to justify investing profits in “non-business” activities, so let’s talk numbers.

Last year a number of our clients asked us whether and how they could use their platforms to support the Black Lives Matter movement. As a Black American, I counseled them to take action only if those actions amounted to sustainable, sincere commitments. But as a business owner and a fiduciary to my clients, I needed data to understand the effect that taking a stance on social issues can have on a business’s bottom line. So I asked our research team to conduct a study and answer the question: Is being a good actor good for business or bad for business? To my great satisfaction and relief, it turns out that in most cases, yes, being a good actor is actually great for business. In fact, high-purpose companies whose business models call for sustained action on social issues make more money, create more loyal customers, and have seen over twice the growth of low-purpose brands over the last decade.

Once you understand that being a good social actor will make your business more resilient across essentially every key metric, the next question is how to get involved. We’ve written about this extensively on th P3 blog, but the fact is that companies that sell in eCommerce have lots of easy ways at their disposal to connect with customers in more meaningful ways, to help the environment, and to help the communities they’re a part of. For instance, you might add a tool like EcoCart to your checkout, which allows customers to make their purchases carbon neutral from both a manufacturing and shipping standpoint. If you’re in apparel, you could hook up with Fashion Makes Change and give your customers the ability to empower women across the globe just by rounding up their order total to the nearest dollar. Moving beyond social justice apps, you can draft and adopt more inclusive hiring practices to bring a broader diversity of ideas and experience into your organization. You can stand up for social issues that align with the values of your stakeholders and the community where you do business. A client of ours, SeaVees, does a great job at this. They’re all about the California lifestyle, and so they partner with a vetted, ready-made corporate social responsibility program called 1% For The Planet that takes 1% of participants’ profits, and uses them to fund grassroots environmental organizations having a real impact on local habitats. Ultimately these are commitments that make the world an incrementally better place, while also manifesting positive effects on your business.

Business owners and entrepreneurs tend to be problem solvers, and I think we all have this mutually beneficial opportunity to contribute something to society that’s much more than a disposable product. It’s sitting there right in front of us, but more of us need to be brave enough to take the first step. If I could start a movement aimed at helping the most people, I’d start there for sure.

Back to the last question, here’s the main question for our series. Can you please tell us the five things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first thing I think you need to have as a digital marketer if you want to build a long, successful career is a really insatiable appetite for learning. The marketing landscape changes constantly, in fact the only consistent thing in marketing is change. The tools you use on day one are going to be completely different from the tools you use towards the end of your career. So will people’s attitudes, resistances, and appetites. Over the last century we’ve gone from marketing via newspapers and billboards to television to programmatic direct to paid social and beyond. To survive these tectonic shifts, you have the inherent intellectual curiosity to learn, grow and pivot. I’m not suggesting that curiosity is a requisite specific to marketers, but I want to underscore that it is absolutely essential to our success. The second thing you need goes hand-in-hand with curiosity: adaptability. The tool you’ve invested in today may not be profitable a year from now. And in marketing, when something isn’t working, you have to be ready to change it up immediately. We’re seeing that right now with Facebook. As privacy policies are changing with iOS 14 and 15, the entire industry is having to adapt en masse to maintain and grow their ROAS for their clients and their brands. And because advertising is now a technology-based industry, changes are going to continue to arrive at the speed of technical innovation. Likewise, regulations will change to enfold new breakthroughs, and additional lacunae will open between what’s possible and what’s moral, what’s effective and what’s legal. The practitioners who can re-qualify for their jobs as the industry moves through rapid flux are ultimately the ones that are going to be successful long term. The third thing you need is a real balance between analytical and creative skills. You don’t always need to be strong in both areas personally, but organizationally, you have to have your right and left brains well covered and talking to one another. And if you want to be able to assess your own shop’s products yourself, you do have to be conversant in statistical analysis, sales-oriented psychology, and creative standards. If you can’t read your analytics, you’ll make a lot of untrue assumptions that will cost you money in mistakes and missed opportunities. If you don’t understand how people tend to consume content on the internet, or what sorts of prompts and enticements are most effective in producing a desired action, your campaign performance will suffer. If you can’t assess your creative for relevance and quality, you probably shouldn’t be a marketer at all. Now, it’s actually incredibly difficult to sharpen all of these tools as one person with your own unique talents and gaps. That’s why, as I mentioned earlier, you should put a premium on addressing your opportunity areas through hiring. If your creative team can cover all of these dimensions, you’re going to produce better, more effective work with less frustration. Your clients will be happier, you’ll be happier, and everyone will continue to hone their own blades. The fourth thing you need to have is the power of persuasion. and this doesn’t just apply to the campaigns that you’re running, it really applies in a lot of cases when you’ve got to fight for an idea in a room. Oftentimes you’ll have an intuition or some good data pointing to a campaign or initiative that will generate outsized performance, but your boss, your team, or your client won’t agree. Your boss may be slightly conservative because they fear disrupting their relationship with the client. Your team may be locked into a particular mode of operation and reluctant to change. The client may not want to experiment with their media budget and potentially lose sales. These are the moments where you’ve got to step up, address their fears, and persuade them that your idea is worth pursuing. Ultimately we find a lot of the best campaigns come out of these sorts of scenarios, because big returns are tied to calculated risks. If you can’t convince anyone to make the good bets when those opportunities arise, you’ll miss out on the breakthrough moments that your clients actually pay you to produce for them. Last but not least, you need great communication skills and practices. Marketing is a team sport, and anyone who’s ever played a team sport knows that most of the cliches are true. You do need everyone to be a superstar in their roles, and you do need to play for each other, so to speak. This can be especially challenging if you work in a hybrid or remote work paradigm, as we do at P3. We use Slack, Basecamp, Invision, Google Docs, Canva, and a host of other collaborative tools to make sure that we’re all on the same page, even when we’re working asynchronously. But in all honesty, the tools alone aren’t enough. They can’t make your devs communicate with your creative team. They can’t create team chemistry. To do that, you also have to have a culture based on maximum ownership, full transparency, and mutual celebration. This is probably a principle that applies to all industries, but when you’re working in multi-faceted teams of ad buyers, creatives, copywriters, designers, ecom managers and all these other stakeholders, your ability to bring good ideas to life, distribute responsibilities, contextualize metrics, define success and failure, give feedback, and ultimately chart a path forward with your learnings, becomes a critical differentiator between failure and success.

If you’re misaligned on any of those particulars, it’s really hard to produce your best results, or sometimes, any results at all. The good news is that better communication simply requires an intentional culture. You don’t have to be the world’s most eloquent speaker, or a Don Draper type–In fact, please don’t ever think you need to be a Don Draper type. All you need is the willingness to model open communication practices while still being respectful, and to bring people in who thrive on that ethos.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!