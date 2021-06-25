David Valverde Vargas of Pranos ai: “Transparency “

Ordering one’s deeds in accordance with fixed principles is the only way to have perfect security in a world full of uncertainty. When the foundation of your business is built in harmony with outside forces it can sustain any tempest. Building on high moral tenets is the only way in which your structure can survive the ups and downs of entrepreneurship and operating a business.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing David Valverde who was born in Costa Rica and moved to Germany at seven years old. He spent most of his formative years in Germany until he attended Rollins College and University of Utah where he majored in International Trade and Commerce & minor in Computer Science. David’s fascination with artificial intelligence , and software led him to meeting his co founders at Grabb-it. They soon after got accepted to Y-Combinators Summer 18 batch and decided to move to Silicon Valley. David is now the founder & CEO of PRANOS.ai and based in Palo Alto, California. PRANOS.ai is a broadcast system that converts your car windows into transparent HD displays. Pranos envisions this new consumer owned publishing platform to allow for people to communicate in the out of home world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In the prior startup we got into the Y combinator program for the summer 18 batch. That allowed us to get tons of global press and work with huge clients such as Lockheed Martin , Pepsi , Interscope Records etc. We raised a substantial seed round but had the wrong business model. We ran out of run way and shut down the operation.

I sort of saw everything that could go wrong first hand with my first company so it was eye-opening. I learned to move at a much more measured pace, be more frugal and deliberate.

I also realized that the founders I admire most talk less and do more; I don’t want to be someone who talks about how their company is about to skyrocket — I want the product’s success to speak for itself.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

There was no particular “ Aha moment” as it took years of iterations to get to where we are now.

We have this vision of a decentralized plane of communication that people can use to express themselves. We’re reimagining the car as something that can reflect personality, soul. We are animating the inanimate — allowing cars to communicate with their surroundings.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

There have been many inspirations in my life. Ill say every single one of my team members have been incredibly key to continuing our journey. I met Nate Allison at Rosewood Hotel in Menlo Park when I first moved to the Bay Area. He ended up becoming one of my first friends there and eventually Co founder & COO at Pranos. I met my other co founder & CTO William Stanislaus during our first days in our first startup and going through the Y combinator program. There have been plenty of ups and downs but we’ve always managed to stay together over the years.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our technology most definitely has allowed us to get a lot of attention. Our displays system consistently steals the show when we drive our cars around crowds. People tend to take pictures and it turns everyone’s heads. We are the first to pursue this concept and people are seeing it for the first time- that has allowed us to attract plenty of investors and customer interest from around the world. The fact that our displays our HD is another huge component to our appeal.

We have done demos in China, Dubai , Australia and of course the US. No matter where we are at, people are gravitated with the technologies potential.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am currently an Advisor to various other startups and also a formal advisor to the Korean Innovation Center in Silicon Valley. I advise founders that are backed by the Korean Government. I am also going through the process of becoming a Forbes contributor and plan to share my insights and tips of going through the process of building something from the ground up.

At Pranos we are allowing anyone to purchase these display systems and to use them to express themselves in any way they see fit. We believe that this will allow people to have a public publishing mechanism that is completely decentralized. At Pranos we are also bringing “ goodness” to the world with the type of people we bring on to our team. Our hiring process is all based on merit and nothing else, we allow anyone to have a fair shot at being interviewed at Pranos.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Transparency : I have been fortunate to see different types of leadership styles. Transparency & Honesty have been important tenets in how I run my life and Pranos. For example: I like to share as much as possible to all the different teams at Pranos on what is going on and what we have in the pipeline. I like to include everyone and share every detail I can to keep transparency in the operation.

Sincerity : Sincerity is huge when it comes to my actions. I don’t like pretenses or deceit. When I am interviewing candidates I try to be as sincere as possible with the way we ask questions. I treat the interview like I would like to be treated if I was on the other side of the table- which I have been many times in the past. From my experience this leads to a better relationship.

Conviction: Conviction is another trait that has been a huge in reaching my goals. Since the beginning of my journey three years ago, I’ve had full belief that I was going to reach my goals with Pranos. It definitely helped that everywhere we went people encouraged our missing of converting car windows into digital displays.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“Stop worrying” This is something that is quite popular. The thing is that no one knows exactly the severity of all the problems you are actually dealing with. Or the importance of them. I believe that this is something that is very personal and sometimes it is good to worry.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When we first started we had just closed our previous startup. If you are a founder that has gone through that , you know the pain associated. We believe in signage in the out of home world and continue to push on.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I practice quite a bit of internal exercises like meditation and mindfulness to stay grounded.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

The best thing to do is to truly pursue something you love. This will allow you to pursue it even when you feel like it is getting hard to push the mission.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

You first have to identify if you qualify for early stage institutional financing. This is sadly glamorized quite a bit. Early stage/ pre revenue financing is usually for founders with a track record, founders coming out of a research program or from a prestigious university. Even if you fit any of those categories it will be very competitive to get an early state VC to believe in your financial projections and the fact that you have the operational acumen to execute. Alternatively there is equity crowdfunding platforms like Wefunder that allows the public to invest in your public offering via the SEC’s reg cf. If you aren’t able to raise 100k-300k in an investment early on bootstrapping may be you best option.

If you are able to afford bootstrapping for the initial costs of starting a company this is the best option. The advantage is no dilution and you keep ownership to yourself! For a longer period of time. VC’s are comfortable in investing once you have a proven business model and revenue growth. Once you can prove that , that’s when investments will come in. Your job as a founder is to take most of the risk off the deal. Once the risk is mitigated the investments will come in to fuel the rest of the journey.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Entrepreneurialism is a constant battle with no guarantees, plenty of risks, and potentially months (or years) without pay. But, if by some miracle in the cosmos your inherent ability, values, vision, will, and timing all align , then there is no outside force that is going to stop you from realizing your true entrepreneurial destiny. Yet the path to building an empire requires other strengths, such as building a successful culture. Some founders attempt to build company culture by arbitrarily choosing “core values” that they themselves don’t truly live by. You may be able to get away with it for some time, but eventually your company will come to its demise. Moral principles may sound obvious but some of us fail to truly live life virtuously in every single interaction because we simply don’t understand the nature of these values and their true implications.

Ordering one’s deeds in accordance with fixed principles is the only way to have perfect security in a world full of uncertainty. When the foundation of your business is built in harmony with outside forces it can sustain any tempest. Building on high moral tenets is the only way in which your structure can survive the ups and downs of entrepreneurship and operating a business.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I believe a common mistake can be to not get the correct legal structure in place. This will save you tons of time in the long run.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I’d recommend for founders to meditate and focus on their mental health. Make sure to maintain balance in your life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d help role out a global currency such as crypto to unite the world.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Perhaps Elon Musk.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please check out our public offering via Wefunder https://wefunder.com/pranosai

Also feel free to learn more about Pranos at www.pranos.ai

