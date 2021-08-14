David Valdez Of BLADELIFE: “Treat everybody with the same respect that you want them to treat you”

Treat everybody with the same respect that you want them to treat you.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Valdez, co-founder of BLADELIFE.

Valdez is a former professional baseball player, entrepreneur, and inventor. After retiring from Major League Baseball, he decided to pursue a range of entrepreneurial interests. In 2021, he launched BLADELIFE, a razor storage device that keeps blades airtight and moisture-free between shaves — extending blade sharpness while preserving shaving comfort.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up in the Dominican Republic and came to the US two decades ago to play Major League Baseball for the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Inventing has always been one of my passions. I love improving everyday products. I also grew up in a family of engineers, who always inspired me to solve problems.

After retiring from MLB, I became obsessed with razor blade dullness. I was amazed that the high-end cartridges I’d buy would go dull after just a few uses. Replacing them so often didn’t just strike me as being expensive — I also found it inconvenient and wasteful.

I began experimenting with ways to keep blades free of air and moisture, but it wasn’t until a few years ago when I was watching a cooking show and saw a chef dry out meat by using a vacuum to remove the moisture that the inspiration for BLADELIFE really hit me.

After another two years of experimenting with different designs, I landed on this one. It not only doubles the life of the blade, but it is perfect for traveling and looks great in the bathroom.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

When it comes to shaving, men have two big problems. First, men have to replace their cartridges after just a few uses, which makes shaving expensive and wasteful. Second, in bathrooms around the world, men don’t have a dry, sanitary home for their razors — leaving them on a wet sink, in the shower, or in a medicine cabinet filled with other products. When men travel, their razors often just get thrown in a bag, or not brought along at all.

The BLADELIFE Storage Device solves both of these problems, and we’re confident all men who shave regularly will love using it.

By storing your razor in our revolutionary device, your blade stays cleaner, drier, and best of all, sharper up to 2x longer. BLADELIFE cartridges use SorbientTM Technology to extract excess water, keeping your blade drier between shaves.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the biggest startup mistakes I’ve made in my life is moving too quickly is making a decision, and putting money behind that decision, before having all the details. In one case, this meant that I lost money on one of my previous startups. Ever since, I’ve learned to always make sure you have a complete picture of a situation before moving forward with a decision, and subsequent investment.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

When launching BLADELIFE, I asked myself the question, “Will this product make people’s day-to-day lives better?” When testing the BLADELIFE, and collecting feedback on prototypes, I felt the answer was resoundingly yes. I think this is the question people should ask before trying to disrupt an industry.

I’d say disrupting an industry isn’t positive when the disruption doesn’t add value to the people who use the product or service in that industry. For instance, if you make a new razor that doesn’t add too much more comfort for the consumer, and it costs a lot more money, I don’t see that as a positive “disruption” in the industry.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Always give 100%. Even if you think no one is watching, do everything you can to the fullest. On a related note, always do more than you’re getting paid to do. If you make going above and beyond a habit, you will get where you’re trying to go. Treat everybody with the same respect that you want them to treat you.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

In life, I’ve always challenged myself as an athlete, inventor, and leader. Right now, I am very focused on growing BLADELIFE, as well as my role with the Piedmont collegiate baseball league.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

For BLADELIFE, watching a documentary on Gillette had a big impact on my thinking. It was in the documentary that got me thinking more seriously about how to make men’s razor blades last longer.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is from Les Brown, who once said, “It is better to aim high and miss than to aim low and hit.”

As both a baseball player and entrepreneur, this has always been an inspiring quote for me. Particularly when I face challenges, I ask myself, “Am I here because I am aiming high?” If the answer is yes, I have the motivation to redouble my efforts to solve the problem.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to inspire more people to go to the library. In the U.S., for example, only a fraction of the population uses the library regularly. Public libraries are free, and offer incredible resources to children and adults alike.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/david.valdez.1675

And follow BLADELIFE on Facebook, too: https://www.facebook.com/BladeLifeSystem

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!