David Stones: “Discipline”

Discipline: Great literary works, whether poetry or otherwise, aren’t written by happenstance or osmosis. Writing is hard work and hard work requires dedication and discipline. Don’t’ make excuses and tell people of all the great things you almost wrote if not for (fill the blanks). Carve out a portion of your day or week, label it “writing time,” and stick with it. Writing a poetry collection is like building a wall. You can only put one brick into place at a time but slowly you see the wall forming, the wall that your building, and the encouragement is palpable.

Poetry is growing in popularity and millions of people spanning the globe have a renewed passion for embracing the creativity, beauty, and art of poetry. Poetry has the power to heal and we make sense of the world through the human expression of writing and reading. Are you wondering: What does it take to become a successful poet? What is the best medium and venue to release your poetry? What are some techniques to improve or sharpen your skills? In this interview series about how to write powerful and evocative poetry, we are interviewing people who have a love for poetry and want to share their insights, and we will speak with emerging poets who want to learn more about poetry either to improve their own skills or learn how to read and interpret better. Here, we will also meet rising and successful poets who want to share their work or broaden their audience, as well as poetry and literature instructors.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Stones.

David Stones is an award-winning poet, performer, retired CEO, home chef and guitar enthusiast with more than 350 poems now in print both in Canada and internationally. He transformed his first book of poetry, Infinite Sequels, into a one-man show of the same name (“brilliant and beautiful theatre” — London Free Press). His second major collection, sfumato, was released in April 2021 (Blue Moon Publishers). Touted by critics and peers as “a lyrical masterpiece” and “a brilliant collection by a gifted performance poet,” sfumato quickly zoomed to the top of the Amazon Best Seller and “Hot New Release” in Canadian poetry lists. David lives in Stratford, Ontario.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

Well, it all goes back to Grade Four. I was a slightly built British lad, newly arrived in Canada with my family and plunged abruptly into an education system that seemed to me both foreign and strangely impenetrable. I was already reading a great deal, pretty well anything I could lay my hands on, and dabbling with bits and pieces of story lines. My teacher back then, a Miss Hillier, was an amazing lover of literature and the arts. She read to us daily: Mark Twain, Booth Tarkington, Robert Louis Stevenson, Louisa May Alcott. I loved those sessions and to this day can still remember the sweet lilt of her voice carrying me off to Tom Sawyer painting that fence, or the delights of a A Child’s Garden of Verses.

In the midst of this literary lotus land our intrepid Miss Hillier launched a writing contest for our split class of Grade Four and Five. We had a week or so and while I don’t remember the rules exactly, I submitted a short story of maybe 150 words and two poems, coincidentally, I’m sure, rather similar to the poetic stylings of Stevenson or Robert W. Service.

I won that contest and I’m still beaming. My prize was a whole nickel, with which I purchased 15 blackball candies… the best, the sweetest and most memorable candy treats I’ve ever had in my life. I’d written something, I’d had my name read out to the class, and miracle of miracles, I got paid for it. I was hooked.

I suppose this is a super steroid case of “follow your passion,” a basic life lesson that we’re all told about but so few actually follow. I pursued an extremely successful career in marketing/communications, where the spinal column of my accomplishments has always been the written and spoken word. And I’ve kept my private writing going, until now in retirement I can write full time. But still my driving force, that beautiful and slow burning fuse, is the soft music of Miss Hillier’s voice and the lingering, liquorice finish of a blackball.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

The number one priority on my list right now is to create another one-man show based on my new collection, sfumato. I’ve long been drawn to the artistic symbiosis of words and music, which is what led to the creation of my first show, Infinite Sequels. My concept for this second one will be rather different, as I’ll be just playing myself. But I’m seeing a simpler set, just a stool, a Turkish rug or two, and then possibly guitar, cello and violin. I’m hoping to have something ready by the fall where I’ll be more-or-less relaunching sfumato, in that COVID wreaked havoc with any live launch events in April.

Also, I have a growing collection of new poems that are entirely about the fellow poets that have influenced, directed and inspired my writing career. Tentatively titled As Words Will Bend To Prayer, the poems pay homage to poetic stalwarts and pioneers such as Rumi, Leonard Cohen, Sylvia Plath, Emily Dickinson, Dylan Thomas, e e cummings, Ted Hughes, D.H. Lawrence and many others. That’s rather a labour of love, poems that I’m really enjoying researching and writing.

And during these bizarre COVID times I’ve been writing and performing kids’ poetry on Zoom for a kindergarten class. Each poem is tied to a holiday or special occasion, Halloween, Valentines Day, Christmas, and carries a strong moral message or life lesson. There’s nothing more uplifting or heartwarming than watching those bright, expectant faces hanging on every word as I animate the tale of Paddy And His Coat Of Green, or Rhonda Rabbit Finds A Valentine. I’m working with an illustrator now and hope to bring these tales to a book near you, either as one or separate volumes.

And lastly, I’m pleased to say that Blue Moon Publishers has agreed to publish my next full collection, so that manuscript is moving along very well and should be ready by mid-2022.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

Poetry as an artistic concept is many things to many people, so I don’t believe that there’s a universally accepted definition of what a poem is or is not. As a literary art form, what is a poem, what constitutes good poetry, and, indeed, what one might consider not a poem, are entirely subjective judgements.

All this being said, I suppose for me poetry is a charged, often emotional compression of word and thought, augmented and supported by an appropriate structure of the words upon the page and a formal rhythm to the chosen language. In poetry, every word counts. It’s like a small stick of dynamite. Finding the right words, the most precise words, the most surprising and thought-provoking words, and assembling them in the best order to convey your message or to generate the desired emotional response: these are the primary goals of the poet. And when you get that done, you can start eliminating words, paring it all down even further to the sparest and most skeletal representation. It is said that the true meaning of a poem lies between the words, and that I think is surely true of the greatest poems.

When I write poetry or when I read or hear someone else’s, I want every word to sting, to slice, to penetrate and cleave itself to my inner consciousness. I want to be moved and transported, emotionally, intellectually. Poetry is my shortcut to touching base with my inner self: the sorrow, the joy, forgiveness, anger, love, longing…all those unique nuances of emotion and response that are at the wondrous core of the human experience.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Possibly the number one thing that writing poetry can teach is the need and perhaps the benefits of confronting our emotions and responses with absolute authenticity. Whether writing about love, loss, a flower, politics, grief or the Battle of Hastings, that search for the precise word or expression forces us to validate and verify our viewpoint and emotional perspective. This is why so many poetry collections spring from long-hoarded personal journals and diaries. It is there that many people are inclined to bare their hearts and soul. My poems such as “FINGERPRINTS,” “PASSAGE,” “POEM NUMBER FIVE” and “IT GETS TO THE POINT,” to name but a few, have required me to face deep and sometimes buried feelings about my family, loss and the inexorable tread of time. It’s a bit wrenching, exhausting sometimes, but in the final analysis often extremely therapeutic, as many have found the case in maintaining a journal or diary.

As well, the writing of poetry, as is the case with many art forms, has much to teach us about discipline. Some poetic forms, such as the villanelle, sonnet or haiku, have prescribed structure and meter parameters that must be met. Rhyming poetry has its own built-in set of rules, depending on the adopted rhyme scheme. Even free form or blank verse poetry is greatly enhanced when the poet pays attention to the meter, lilt, cadence and syllable count of each line and stanza.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

I love pretty well all poetry, although I’m somewhat less inclined to bother too much with lighter verse, doggerel, nonsense or historical poetry. I would list a number of poets as my favourites, key among these being Rumi, Dylan Thomas, Leonard Cohen, Irving Layton. Emily Dickinson, Louis MacNiece, Billy Collins, Mark Strand, Margaret Atwood, Sylvia Plath, e e cummings, Ted Hughes and Raymond Souster.

I suppose that what draws me to these poets is the combination of poetic form, style and subject content. I mostly lean toward free form, blank verse poetry that deals with tough subject matter and employs inventive, innovative explorations of language and word combinations. When Plath informs that “the wet dawn inks are doing their blue dissolve,” or Cohen tells his ex-lover to “run some wire through the rose and wind the swan,” or Dylan Thomas tells of walking in ‘the white giant’s thigh” where “the names on their weed grown stones are rained away,” I can get a shiver running beautifully up and down my spine I love language that excites, that explodes across the page. There’s a reason that I remember lines like these and quote them with ease. In what I call my “permanent journal,” I have a running list of what I call “Rumi-isms,” collections of his “knife blade words” in the combinations that immortalized them.

And as a performer myself, I’m also drawn to poets that perform their work well and take seriously the spoken versions of their art form. Hence my deep appreciation of the likes of Cohen, Thomas, Billy Collins, Atwood and the irascible Irving Layton. These folks know how to bring their words off the page and make them speak to people. I love that and value it immensely.

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

I suppose my favourite poet over all is Dylan Thomas. Were he here with me now, I’d ask him the degree to which he viewed his poetry as spoken word art, as opposed to purely page poetry. As most will know, Thomas was a powerful orator with a deep, booming voice and what he often termed “cut-glass” enunciation. He loved presenting his work and did so to huge American audiences in the years directly before his death in 1953. His poetry is powerful, precise and wildly imaginative. In reading it aloud myself, which I do often, the words leap from the page, as though they were meant for the vehicle of a human voice. It would be terrific to sit down with Dylan at the White Horse in Greenwich, no doubt with a nice jug of ale, with “its white lather, its brass-bright depths, the sudden world through the wet brown walls of the glass,” as we chat about poetry, performance and the value in speaking your work with the same passion, commitment and conviction with which you wrote it.

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

I can remember the poem, the poet and the day. It was way back in 1966. I was in grade 11 and my eldest brother had purchased a CBC recording of a few leading Canadian poets. I listened many times to Leonard Cohen’s “What I’m Doing Here.” That poem has stayed with me my whole life and I can recite it still. It always seemed to me to be such a simple poem, yet so direct and informed by potent, edgy language and muscular images that resonated from the moment I heard them. ‘I will not be held like a drunkard under the cold tap of facts,” “like an empty telephone booth passed at night and remembered / like a nymphomaniac who binds a thousand into strange brotherhood”…the similes and extended metaphors remain imbedded in my psyche. That poem showed me what a poem can do, how language can transform, how words on a page assembled in a particular order and spoken with quiet force and authenticity can convey important messages and trigger reflection. I wanted to write poetry like that. I wanted my words to have the effect on people that Cohen’s words had on me that bright summer day in 1966.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

Poetry is a fascinating communications tool. It speaks, conveys, emotes, transforms, changes minds. And it can do it fast. Its language content, coupled with its rhythmic cadence and meter, moves it all along at a pace that leads the reader or listener on from one line to the next. It’s easily digested, easily absorbed, unlike some art forms.

As such, when used to transmit messages about meaningful subjects — reconciliation, human rights, racial intolerance, love itself — it can be a powerful and very instant vehicle to promote understanding, empathy and a wider perspective of the world. We’ve seen this since the beginning of time in early Anglo Saxon poetry, through Chaucer, Shakespeare, the Restoration and Romantic poets, and on into the modern poetry era. Poetry can and has changed the world, and will continue to do so.

This being said, I must comment that poetry, as with any language-based art form, can also disrupt, distress, insult, aggravate, anger and incite. So let’s make sure that we use this thing called poetry in the most positive way possible, to do good things, and help make this world a better place for all of us.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

My major focus as a poet is on what I call the “Three Ls of Life”: love, longing and loss. To me, that’s pretty well what life is about. I explore these themes through a broad range of topics and subject matter, underscored by stark images and metaphor. But at the core most of my poems boil down to a perspective of one or more of these three foundations of the human experience. Like many poets, I ventilate my key themes through observation and interpretation of the world around me. Some of my scenarios are based on real world experience, others are fictious. A dead mouse found in a slipper becomes a poem about how I was unable to be with a very good friend of mine in his final moments. A cigarette smouldering on a motel bedside table becomes an extended metaphor for loneliness, regret and longing. A woman sees a deserted bird feeder as symbolic of her life’s trajectory. As is said about me and my latest collection, sfumato: “In Stones’s poetic universe the images pile starkly into the complex tissue of mortal experience, an abstruse sfumato-like weave of the human soul.”

I’m not sure that there’s a specific passage that exemplifies my style or key message. But my most published poem, “YOU AS LACUNA,” from my first collection, Infinite Sequels, certainly says a lot about how and why I write. As it begins: “Your awayness / has become a presence now / a space you’ve somehow filled with space / your shape on the bed / still rosy with your fragrance // Filling the house / the clock ticks / the only moving thing / resolute as a pall bearer’s boots.”

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

Good question. I write because I have something to say and ever since I was a little kid (remember my grade four story), I’ve been told that I have the writer’s knack for saying it well. With my poetry I hope to unveil the world a little for the reader or listener, have them see and interpret the world around them a little differently. I want my art to move people, to resonate with them, to trigger reflection and an emotional response. I’m seeking that cathartic effect that is the by-product of good writing, excellent theatre and performance. I want to be seen as a poet who delivers the goods.

And on another plain, I want to help bring people to poetry, to have them see, some perhaps for the first time, the beauty of language and how words on a page can transform and transport the soul. My shows accomplish this quite well. I’ve always said, my best and most treasured compliments come from those who tell me how much they dislike poetry, but how much they loved my show, how each word echoed inside them and wound around their heart strings. That’s the power of good and effective art. It’s very gratifying to see that I’ve opened a new artistic door for someone, like shining a light into a dark room.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

First and foremost would be the power of language, how words can transform, bring joy, sorrow, expose and ventilate some of our deepest emotions. Many a person in my various audiences has expressed surprise, even shock, at their response to my words. For some it’s a revelation that words written and assembled in a certain order, whether read quietly in a serene moment or listened to or observed on a stage, can dredge such emotions from the deepest recesses of their soul. Such vulnerability might make some a tad uncomfortable from time-to-time, but for most it’s a most beautiful discovery.

Secondly, is the penchant, desire and capacity to see beneath the epidermis of everything, to perceive truly the inner core of meaning in all we see and experience. Poets teach the power of observation and interpretation. This can lead to a better and more appreciative understanding of our interactions as we wander across this planet. We need to see things as they actually are. Poetry instructs that we seek that deeper meaning, whether in love, loss, joy, and so on. I write about this notion a lot, as in this excerpt from “DEEP WITH YOU”: “When I am deep with you / it is as if all the world / is peeled, like a peach / ready for the cobbler. // We see the spine of everything // the fibres / of wind and rain // the narrative / seared into bone // how poetry fastens / to the river’s tongue.”

And a third lesson perhaps is the discipline of economy, how so few words can say so much. William Carlos Williams’s famous poem “The Red Wheelbarrow” is one of the purest examples of this, or my poem “voyeur”: “my favourite chair // is // now the one // beside // the bed where // we // used to make // // // love.”

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

You can see fragments of these leaking into my answers thus far, but here’s the Big 5 Things that I think are crucial to writing evocative, memorable poetry that may live on long after you’ve embraced the mortal coil……You can also watch my video version of these Five Things on my David Stones Poet YouTube channel.

Discipline: Great literary works, whether poetry or otherwise, aren’t written by happenstance or osmosis. Writing is hard work and hard work requires dedication and discipline. Don’t’ make excuses and tell people of all the great things you almost wrote if not for (fill the blanks). Carve out a portion of your day or week, label it “writing time,” and stick with it. Writing a poetry collection is like building a wall. You can only put one brick into place at a time but slowly you see the wall forming, the wall that your building, and the encouragement is palpable.

I wrote most of sfumato on my front porch in Stratford, Ontario, during the COVID pandemic in the summer of 2020. There’s lots of things I’d rather have been doing. The gleaming strings of my guitars beckoned with a steely insistence. Golf courses were still open. Never had dust motes seemed so fascinating. But I stuck at it, every week day, 8 a.m. to about 2 in the afternoon. And then a reward: a quiet walk, a nice Ripasso, a few tunes on the Taylor. Work hard, write hard, reward yourself and get that wall built. Read, Read, Read: You can’t and likely won’t achieve your very best as a poet unless you have a keen and insightful sense of what other poets are producing. Read lots, read often and don’t be afraid to mix poetry genres and wander far afield from your own particular poetry style. I don’t write a lot of haiku but close readings of that genre have taught me much about word economy and the nuances of word choice, particularly verbs. Become a student of language and style. Note how others tell, construct and design their poems. Take notes and copy examples. I read as much poetry as I can. Biographies are also excellent sources of inspiration and learning.

I once had the distinct honour and thrill to meet Leonard Cohen at a private reception to celebrate the public release of his art collection, “Drawn To Words.” I chatted with him only briefly but at one point he commented that I seemed to know more about him than he knew about himself. Fact is, I likely did. I’d read everything he’d ever written and every biography written about him. I tried to conceal my fixation, although I fear my black fedora spoke volumes. Leonard did deliver one of those wry Cohen chuckles, though, when I told him that I had a cat called Leonard, likely sleeping on my writing desk at home. “But he’s a rather lacklustre poet and even less of a song writer,” I had to add. Carry A Notebook: The Fires Of Imagination Are Fleeting: Carry a notebook and try not to lose a good thought or idea. There’s scarcely a “great poet” out there who doesn’t carry with them at all times some species of word recording device, whether the traditional battered note pad, a small recorder or a mobile phone. For me, my mobile has replaced my ever-present notebook. My “Notes” app currently houses over 500 first lines, prospective poem titles, story concepts and inventive and surprising word combinations. It’s my “go to” when I’m fighting that dreaded writer’s block; there’s always a hot idea or two there that I’d literally forgotten about or parked for a later day.

This being said, I do worry that we poets of today will have few records or boxes of note pads and interminable drafts that we’ll be donating to our local university. While I do write all early drafts of poems longhand with a pen, most notes and subsequent versions are computer or mobile based, and all final edits and the physical shaping of each poem is accomplished on computer with no edit trail in sight.

Perhaps in years hence, some investigative student of literature will come across my mobile phone and laptop quietly fermenting among the musty stacks of some distant university. I hope the discovery is illuminating. Sharing Your Work: Sharing your work, whether with fellow poets, would-be editors, or just friends, is a crucial step in improving your material and growing your creative perspective. It’s also a tough and emotional step, a brave one. Attend writers’ workshops, choose friends whose opinions you trust, ask for feedback. You can’t objectify your own writing; it’s impossible. No advertising or marketing firm will put a creative concept into the field without extensive focus group feedback beforehand, and neither should you. I’ve seen firsthand how creative agencies will sometimes do a complete about face on a concept, based on test audience response. You’ll have instances where you’ll do the same thing.

For poets, the open mic session is the mother of all sharing. That mic stares at you all night, shining in the half light like an all-seeing, mocking eyeball. You’re quaking in your boots. No one has ever heard or seen your work before. What happens if they laugh? Worse would be a deadened silence, the audience avoiding your gaze, feeling the sting of your embarrassment. But you do it. You go up there because you have faith in your work and because you know that the audience response, no matter what it may be, will be instructive and will move you forward as a poet and creator. Everything Can Be Improved: Fact is, no work of art is ever finished. A dab of paint here, a word replaced there, a couple of eighth notes added to the measure…there’s always ways to improve what we’ve produced. Work with your drafts, bounce them off friends, don’t stop until you’re convinced that no improvements are possible, then make further improvements.

I recently won a standing ovation for a poem that had previously been rejected for publication. But by the time I stood up that night to perform the piece, it was an entirely different poem. I’d worked with it, overhauled it completely, despite the fact that I loved the earlier version and was sure it would raise the editor’s eyebrows. Well, I guess it did, but for the wrong reasons. So I made sweeping changes and loved the new version even more.

Don’t be slavishly beholden to what you’ve produced. Know and believe that it can always be improved. Your job as a “great poet” is to hone that work into the optimal art piece you’re capable of producing, subject, of course, to the judgement of others.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

I’d tell them a few things. I’d first emphasize how freeing it can be to express yourself in words. It’s why people keep journals, however private. Putting words down on paper can be a great and emphatic release for your inner emotions. Artistic expression is a basic human impulse that can placate the soul and yield an inner peace otherwise unattainable.

I’d also tell them that it’s up to them as to how far they want to take their poetry endeavours. Many poets are “closet poets.” They write for themselves and possibly those closest to them, seldom if ever sharing their work publicly. And that’s cool. Writing poetry, putting those thoughts and poignant observations down on paper can be remarkably therapeutic.

And for others, of course, I’d point out the thrill of seeing your words in print, of winning poetry contests and holding your own published poetry collection in your hands.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches us how to look at the world through a generous and interpretative lens, expressed through observations and language to delight and fire the mind.

Poetry heals by stitching our brokenness with the twine of insight and the silk thread of words.

To be a poet, you need to harmonize the grounded discipline of work ethic and structure with the ecstasy of an imagination in full flight.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Entertainment , Business, VC funding, and Sports read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If it were possible, I’d choose Leonard Cohen or Dylan Thomas, although as I’ve indicated earlier I’m sure the latter would lead to more than a few rounds at The White Horse in Greenwich Village.

But of the living I think I’d choose Margaret Atwood. It would be lovely to chat about her life, the early days at University of Toronto, the Bohemian Embassy and the Yorkville poetry scene, her ascendency as one of Canada’s premier literary figures, the success of The Handmaid’s Tale as both a book and TV series, and all aspects of the creative process and the pull of a life in art. It says something, I think, that I’d choose Margaret Atwood over so many towering and influential figures in the world today — Barack Obama, Stephen Spielberg, Malcolm Gladwell, John Irving, the list goes on. But I’ve always admired Atwood for not only her remarkable writing acumen, but also her humility, authenticity, approachability and mental agility. She’s one of Canada’s great intellects and thinkers. It would be wonderful to tap into that and get her perspective on so many things, both literary and otherwise.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

E-mail: [email protected]

Author’s site: www.DavidStonesPoet.com

Instagram: DavidStonesPoet

Facebook: David Stones Poet or David Stones

Twitter: DavidDMStones

YouTube: David Stones Poet

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success.