After over 20 years at Goldman Sachs, I still always look forward to the arrival of our summer interns. While this year is certainly different, it’s no less important and we’ve worked hard to ensure this virtual program will be a tremendous learning experience for all. Here’s the message I sent to our new interns this week:

On behalf of our teams around the world, welcome to Goldman Sachs. While no one could have predicted that you would be joining us virtually this 2020, I am grateful that we have this opportunity to get to know you, have you work alongside our teams, and share what it’s like to be a part of Goldman Sachs, even if in a different format than we were all expecting.

Change can be a source of uncertainty, but it also brings with it a chance to learn, try new things and evolve – and that’s the mindset with which we approached the transformation of our summer internship program into a unique virtual experience. Over the next five weeks, we are excited to engage you in a number of projects and initiatives that will enable you to contribute to the firm’s business and culture, learn from your teams and fellow interns, and share your perspectives and ideas.

You are joining our firm at a pivotal moment. As the devastating impact of the pandemic continues to be felt by so many, and the recent acts of racism and discrimination in the US reverberate around the world, I firmly believe that how we respond to what is happening around us truly matters. I hope you will join the conversation as our Goldman Sachs community seeks to contribute to the path forward.

Against the backdrop of what is without a doubt an incredibly dynamic landscape, I would like to share with you the following advice to make the most of your internship program:

Connect.

Get to know your fellow interns and colleagues across the firm. Listen to their stories, and share your own experiences and insights. The people you meet now could lead to lifelong friendships and relationships. And, don’t forget to check in regularly. It’s important that we all take the time to learn from and support each other.

Embrace the opportunity to make an impact, big or small.

In all that you undertake, look for ways to innovate and continually improve. Importantly, don’t focus solely on the outcome, try to also enjoy the journey.

Stay true to your values.

We all need a north star in the best of times, and even more so in the face of challenging circumstances. As a firm, values that have been held by our people for a century and a half – partnership, excellence, integrity and client service – continue to guide us as we navigate the current environment and beyond.

Be intentional.

Know what you’re not willing to give up, and be judicious in how you spend your time. I learned this from my father, and his advice has served me well, personally and professionally. As I started carefully budgeting my time, I discovered more of it – more time to get things done, to explore new things, to do what really matters to me.

Be yourself.

Being true to who you are makes you better at what you do. Whatever unique spark you bring to the world, hold onto it. Nurture it, develop it. It’s not always easy, but you’ll find that being open and authentic will enable you to have new, unexpected and valuable conversations.

While so much has changed these past few months, certain aspects of the Goldman Sachs experience remain deeply entrenched in the fabric of our firm, including how we each have a role in contributing to our firm’s purpose – advancing sustainable economic growth and financial opportunity. Over the course of your internship, I am confident that you will experience first-hand our focus on delivering for our clients while creating positive outcomes for our communities.

I look forward to connecting with many of you virtually in the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, enjoy your internship, and please stay safe.

Originally published on LinkedIn.com